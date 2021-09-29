 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#TôichọnPremium#Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Chiến sự ở Afghanistan
#Lionel Messi chia tay Barca, gia nhập PSG
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo khóa mới
#Bộ GD-ĐT ra chuẩn tiến sĩ mới gây tranh cãi
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2021
#Áp lực tuổi 15 trượt lớp 10 công lập ở Hà Nội
#Hội thao quân sự quốc tế Army Games 2021

MobileHotline: 19001081 (8-20h) | 0962237788 (ngoài giờ HC)

Tuyển dụng04/10/2021 12:40:36 (GMT +7)

tag
 

hanoi news

tin tức về hanoi news mới nhất

Hanoi to tighten management on hospitals to prevent spread of COVID-19icon
SOCIETY0 giờ trước0

Hanoi to tighten management on hospitals to prevent spread of COVID-19

Authorities in Hanoi will tighten the management of hospitals under a request by the municipal deputy chairman Chu Xuan Dung.
 
Hanoians do morning exercise after social distancing rules are relaxed

Hanoians do morning exercise after social distancing rules are relaxed

icon29/09/20210
Hanoi prepares for reviving tourism activities

Hanoi prepares for reviving tourism activities

icon28/09/20210
Hanoi authorities maintain consistent strategy in fighting pandemicicon

Hanoi authorities maintain consistent strategy in fighting pandemic

FEATURE
28/09/2021
“My motto is deploying necessary measures drastically – narrow localization, quick tracing and large-scale testing,” Hanoi Party Committee Secretary Dinh Tien Dung said.  
Hanoi to impose penalties on Soc Son forest violationsicon

Hanoi to impose penalties on Soc Son forest violations

SOCIETY
11/04/2019
The Hanoi government has ordered harsh punishments for individuals and organizations caught violating regulations on the management and use of the Soc Son protected forest in Hanoi City’s Soc Son District from 2006 to 2018.  
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 