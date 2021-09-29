hanoi news
Authorities in Hanoi will tighten the management of hospitals under a request by the municipal deputy chairman Chu Xuan Dung.
28/09/2021
“My motto is deploying necessary measures drastically – narrow localization, quick tracing and large-scale testing,” Hanoi Party Committee Secretary Dinh Tien Dung said.
11/04/2019
The Hanoi government has ordered harsh punishments for individuals and organizations caught violating regulations on the management and use of the Soc Son protected forest in Hanoi City’s Soc Son District from 2006 to 2018.