Hanoi Old Quarter

tin tức về Hanoi Old Quarter mới nhất

Hanoi Old Quarter shops enforce social distancingicon
SOCIETY16/04/20200

Hanoi Old Quarter shops enforce social distancing

Shops in the usually-crowded Old Quarter in Hanoi have set marks which are two-metre apart for buyers for Covid-19 prevention.

 
Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19

Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19

icon15/04/20200
Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty

Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty

icon30/03/20200
Hanoi tourist street ignores coronavirus fearsicon

Hanoi tourist street ignores coronavirus fears

PHOTOS
02/03/2020

Ta Hien Street in Hanoi Old Quarter has become crowded again after being quiet for around one month due to coronavirus. 

Popular Banh Mi shops located through Old Quarter in Hanoiicon

Popular Banh Mi shops located through Old Quarter in Hanoi

PHOTOS
28/02/2020

As one of the nation’s moved loved street foods, Banh Mi on sale in Hanoi’s Old Quarter has established a reputation among both locals and foreign tourists.

Return of foreign tourists breathes energy back into Ta Hien streeticon

Return of foreign tourists breathes energy back into Ta Hien street

PHOTOS
25/02/2020

Following a brief lull in business as a result of the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Ta Hien street in the heart of Hanoi’s Old Quarter has become increasingly busy due to the return of foreign visitors.

Images of old Tet recreated in Hanoi’s Old Quartericon

Images of old Tet recreated in Hanoi’s Old Quarter

PHOTOS
21/01/2020

Displays of Tet from bygone eras have been reimagined at the Kim Ngan Communal House on Hang Bac street in Hanoi as a way of celebrating the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet.

Four coffee shops with enchanting view for photography lovers in Hanoiicon

Four coffee shops with enchanting view for photography lovers in Hanoi

TRAVEL
13/01/2020

These coffee shops provide not only favorable locations for lensmen but also good snacks and dishes with affordable prices.

Hanoi charming with unique architectureicon

Hanoi charming with unique architecture

FEATURE
01/01/2020

Hanoi, a charming city with a history of over one thousand years, is the convergence of cultural and historical essences of Vietnam.

Fantastic “Hong Kong Alley” in hub of Hanoi’s Old Quartericon

Fantastic “Hong Kong Alley” in hub of Hanoi’s Old Quarter

TRAVEL
27/12/2019

The “Hong Kong Alley” has emerged as an instagramable setting in Hanoi where young people can capture the most satisfying shots according to Hong Kong style with the colorful lights shimmering as in movies.

Smart tourism helps attract visitors to Hanoiicon

Smart tourism helps attract visitors to Hanoi

TRAVEL
26/12/2019

Smart tourism is being applied in a number of tourist attractions in Hanoi such as Bat Trang ceramic village, Thang Long imperial citadel, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - National University) and Hanoi Old Quarter.

Pre-Christmas hustle and bustle hits Hang Ma streeticon

Pre-Christmas hustle and bustle hits Hang Ma street

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/12/2019

Located in the heart of the capital’s Old Quarter, Hang Ma street is enjoying a flurry of trade as various shops sell different types of decorations in anticipation for the upcoming festive period over Christmas.

Hanoi traditional values feature in Old Quarter braised fishicon

Hanoi traditional values feature in Old Quarter braised fish

YOUR VIETNAM
04/12/2019

Rustic but delicious and delicate "Old Quarter braised fish", which contains many distinct culinary culture features, has becoming more and more popular among costumers, making it a famous dish under the brand of " Hanoi - 36 Old Streets”.

Visiting the historical house where President Ho pens the Declaration of Independenceicon

Visiting the historical house where President Ho pens the Declaration of Independence

PHOTOS
14/11/2019

Situated in Hang Dao ward, Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi, the house at 48 Hang Ngang street is a historical place where President Ho Chi Minh penned the Declaration of Independence. 

26 embassies hold cultural events in Hoan Kiem pedestrian zone in 3 yearsicon

26 embassies hold cultural events in Hoan Kiem pedestrian zone in 3 years

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/11/2019

After three years of launching, the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake has been the venue of 410 significant cultural events.

Toys flood Hang Ma street as Halloween approachesicon

Toys flood Hang Ma street as Halloween approaches

SOCIETY
26/10/2019

A variety of thrilling toys featuring a number of scary things have gone on sale throughout Hanoi’s Old Quarter as Halloween draws close.

Hanoi Old Quarter decorated for Liberation Day celebrationicon

Hanoi Old Quarter decorated for Liberation Day celebration

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/10/2019

The emotional moments when Hanoi was liberated on October 10, 1954 will be revived through a programme entitled ‘Memory of Hanoi – 65 Years’, which starts today in the capital’s Old Quarter.

The last iron forger keeps the furnace’s flame burning on Hanoi’s old streeticon

The last iron forger keeps the furnace’s flame burning on Hanoi’s old street

YOUR VIETNAM
25/09/2019

In the memories of many Hanoians’ generation, Lo Ren street in Hoan Kiem District houses many forging furnaces.

Mural street shines during Mid-Autumn Festivalicon

Mural street shines during Mid-Autumn Festival

VIDEO
12/09/2019

As the Mid-Autumn Festival is coming near, the streets of Hanoi are filled with vibrant lanterns with different colors and shapes. 

Hanoi to ban some streets to hold Full Moon Festivalicon

Hanoi to ban some streets to hold Full Moon Festival

SOCIETY
29/08/2019

Hanoi will ban traffic from several streets in the Old Quarter, Hoan Kiem District to hold the Full Moon Festival 2019, announced the Hanoi Department of Transport.

 
 
