Hanoi Old Quarter
tin tức về Hanoi Old Quarter mới nhất
icon
Shops in the usually-crowded Old Quarter in Hanoi have set marks which are two-metre apart for buyers for Covid-19 prevention.
icon PHOTOS
02/03/2020
Ta Hien Street in Hanoi Old Quarter has become crowded again after being quiet for around one month due to coronavirus.
icon PHOTOS
28/02/2020
As one of the nation’s moved loved street foods, Banh Mi on sale in Hanoi’s Old Quarter has established a reputation among both locals and foreign tourists.
icon PHOTOS
25/02/2020
Following a brief lull in business as a result of the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Ta Hien street in the heart of Hanoi’s Old Quarter has become increasingly busy due to the return of foreign visitors.
icon PHOTOS
21/01/2020
Displays of Tet from bygone eras have been reimagined at the Kim Ngan Communal House on Hang Bac street in Hanoi as a way of celebrating the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet.
icon TRAVEL
13/01/2020
These coffee shops provide not only favorable locations for lensmen but also good snacks and dishes with affordable prices.
icon FEATURE
01/01/2020
Hanoi, a charming city with a history of over one thousand years, is the convergence of cultural and historical essences of Vietnam.
icon TRAVEL
27/12/2019
The “Hong Kong Alley” has emerged as an instagramable setting in Hanoi where young people can capture the most satisfying shots according to Hong Kong style with the colorful lights shimmering as in movies.
icon TRAVEL
26/12/2019
Smart tourism is being applied in a number of tourist attractions in Hanoi such as Bat Trang ceramic village, Thang Long imperial citadel, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - National University) and Hanoi Old Quarter.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/12/2019
Located in the heart of the capital’s Old Quarter, Hang Ma street is enjoying a flurry of trade as various shops sell different types of decorations in anticipation for the upcoming festive period over Christmas.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
04/12/2019
Rustic but delicious and delicate "Old Quarter braised fish", which contains many distinct culinary culture features, has becoming more and more popular among costumers, making it a famous dish under the brand of " Hanoi - 36 Old Streets”.
icon PHOTOS
14/11/2019
Situated in Hang Dao ward, Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi, the house at 48 Hang Ngang street is a historical place where President Ho Chi Minh penned the Declaration of Independence.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/11/2019
After three years of launching, the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake has been the venue of 410 significant cultural events.
icon SOCIETY
26/10/2019
A variety of thrilling toys featuring a number of scary things have gone on sale throughout Hanoi’s Old Quarter as Halloween draws close.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/10/2019
The emotional moments when Hanoi was liberated on October 10, 1954 will be revived through a programme entitled ‘Memory of Hanoi – 65 Years’, which starts today in the capital’s Old Quarter.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
25/09/2019
In the memories of many Hanoians’ generation, Lo Ren street in Hoan Kiem District houses many forging furnaces.
icon VIDEO
12/09/2019
As the Mid-Autumn Festival is coming near, the streets of Hanoi are filled with vibrant lanterns with different colors and shapes.
icon SOCIETY
29/08/2019
Hanoi will ban traffic from several streets in the Old Quarter, Hoan Kiem District to hold the Full Moon Festival 2019, announced the Hanoi Department of Transport.