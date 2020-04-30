Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
hanoi street

tin tức về hanoi street mới nhất

Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification dayicon
PHOTOS30/04/20200

Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day

Many streets of Hanoi have been decorated with flags, banners and slogans to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national Reunification Day (April 30).

 
Hanoi crowded again after eased social distancing

Hanoi crowded again after eased social distancing

icon23/04/20200
Hanoi: Crateva nurvala flowers bloom brilliantly in late spring

Hanoi: Crateva nurvala flowers bloom brilliantly in late spring

icon21/04/20200
Unlike ordinary days, Hanoi turns tranquil on last day of the Year of the Pigicon

Unlike ordinary days, Hanoi turns tranquil on last day of the Year of the Pig

PHOTOS
24/01/2020

Streets across Hanoi is more peaceful with a few people and vehicles circulates.

Spring on Hanoi’s streeticon

Spring on Hanoi’s street

PHOTOS
23/01/2020

Every year when spring comes around, the new season air creeps into small alleys, and every corner of Hanoi. 

Unofficial road sign named after South Korean football coach removedicon

Unofficial road sign named after South Korean football coach removed

SOCIETY
24/11/2019

Local authorities in HCM City's District 9 have removed a road signboard carrying the name of Vietnam national football coach Park Hang Seo.

Hanoi's super-short streets exploredicon

Hanoi's super-short streets explored

SOCIETY
21/07/2019

Several streets in Hanoi are so short that many people may not even realise they’ve walked along them at all.

Pavement encroachment more rampant in Hanoiicon

Pavement encroachment more rampant in Hanoi

SOCIETY
20/06/2019

Pavement violations have become more rampant in Hanoi despite efforts by local authorities to crack down on the problem.

Lotus blossoms flourish in Hanoi’s streetsicon

Lotus blossoms flourish in Hanoi’s streets

PHOTOS
18/06/2019

Although it lasts in a short time during summer, lotus leaves a strong impression on Vietnamese people.

Hanoi: Sidewalk electricity boxes got a facelifticon

Hanoi: Sidewalk electricity boxes got a facelift

SOCIETY
04/06/2019

Nearly 200 electricity boxes in Hanoi have been given a colourful new look.

 
 
