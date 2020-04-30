hanoi street
Many streets of Hanoi have been decorated with flags, banners and slogans to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national Reunification Day (April 30).
24/01/2020
Streets across Hanoi is more peaceful with a few people and vehicles circulates.
23/01/2020
Every year when spring comes around, the new season air creeps into small alleys, and every corner of Hanoi.
24/11/2019
Local authorities in HCM City's District 9 have removed a road signboard carrying the name of Vietnam national football coach Park Hang Seo.
21/07/2019
Several streets in Hanoi are so short that many people may not even realise they’ve walked along them at all.
20/06/2019
Pavement violations have become more rampant in Hanoi despite efforts by local authorities to crack down on the problem.
18/06/2019
Although it lasts in a short time during summer, lotus leaves a strong impression on Vietnamese people.
04/06/2019
Nearly 200 electricity boxes in Hanoi have been given a colourful new look.