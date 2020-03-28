hanoi streets
All non-essential services based in Hanoi are to halt operations in a bid to stop the gathering of large crowds as a means of combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of midnight on March 28.
20/11/2019
As the chill of winter creeps across the capital, the baskets of street vendors across Hanoi are beginning to fill up with eye-catching ox-eye daises.
09/06/2019
Nearly 40,000 trees on more than 260 streets would be cut back from now until the end of this year to ensure safety during the rainy season, according to the Hanoi Department of Construction.