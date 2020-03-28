Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 29/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

30/03/2020 01:57:10 (GMT +7)

tag
 

hanoi streets

tin tức về hanoi streets mới nhất

Hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businessesicon
PHOTOS1 giờ trước0

Hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses

All non-essential services based in Hanoi are to halt operations in a bid to stop the gathering of large crowds as a means of combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of midnight on March 28.

 
Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures

Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures

icon28/03/20200
Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures

Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures

icon27/03/20200
Ox-eye daises flood the streets of Hanoiicon

Ox-eye daises flood the streets of Hanoi

PHOTOS
20/11/2019

As the chill of winter creeps across the capital, the baskets of street vendors across Hanoi are beginning to fill up with eye-catching ox-eye daises.

Hanoi to cut back 40,000 trees to cope with typhoonsicon

Hanoi to cut back 40,000 trees to cope with typhoons

SOCIETY
09/06/2019

Nearly 40,000 trees on more than 260 streets would be cut back from now until the end of this year to ensure safety during the rainy season, according to the Hanoi Department of Construction.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 