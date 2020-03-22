Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 21:27:40 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Hanoi

tin tức về Hanoi mới nhất

Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areasicon
PHOTOS22/03/20200

Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas

Thousands of students in Hanoi have left their dormitories in order to provide quarantine areas for people returning the country from areas hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 
Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda

Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda

icon22/03/20200
Hanoi streets adorned with Ban flowers in full bloom

Hanoi streets adorned with Ban flowers in full bloom

icon22/03/20200
Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fearsicon

Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears

PHOTOS
22/03/2020

With fears surrounding the potential spread of COVID-19 gripping Hanoi, the majority of commercial centres located in the capital have been increasingly quiet in recent days with local people cautious about going outside.

Hanoi plans large-scale testing to prevent COVID-19icon

Hanoi plans large-scale testing to prevent COVID-19

SOCIETY
21/03/2020

Authorities in Hanoi have proposed buying an additional 200,000 COVID-19 test kits to conduct large-scale testing.

Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soonicon

Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon

SOCIETY
20/03/2020

Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway, Hanoi’s first metro project, will be certified as safe for operation soon, according to a representative of the Railway Project Management Unit under the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

Hanoi releases mobile app to track Covid-19 casesicon

Hanoi releases mobile app to track Covid-19 cases

SOCIETY
19/03/2020

Covid-19 patients and suspected cases in Hanoi will be tracked via an application for public monitoring.

Hanoi: Schools remain closed until April 5icon

Hanoi: Schools remain closed until April 5

SOCIETY
19/03/2020

Hanoi has extended school closures until April 5 to ensure safety for local students amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.

Hanoi dump transformed into art spaceicon

Hanoi dump transformed into art space

PHOTOS
19/03/2020

Recent measures have seen a waste site that stretches along the Red River’s bank in Phuc Tan ward of Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi be drastically changed into a beautiful art space.

Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagodaicon

Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda

TRAVEL
18/03/2020

Situated on the outskirts of Hanoi, Thay pagoda is usually blessed with picturesque scenery throughout March due to the sight of a red vibrant colour coming from the blossoming silk cotton trees.

Be careful! Words can hurticon

Be careful! Words can hurt

SOCIETY
17/03/2020

Many people living in Hanoi had a sleepless night last Friday as authorities announced the first COVID-19 case in the city.

Hanoi group active in spreading Vietnamese heritage valuesicon

Hanoi group active in spreading Vietnamese heritage values

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/03/2020

Founded by fine arts researcher Nguyen Duc Binh, the Dinh Lang Viet (Vietnamese Communal House) group gathers those who love Vietnam’s cultural heritage.

Entertainment News in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on March 16-22icon

Entertainment News in Hanoi & HCMC on March 16-22

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/03/2020

EXHIBITION

Face masks, body temperature checks now compulsory at movie theatres in VNicon

Face masks, body temperature checks now compulsory at movie theatres in VN

PHOTOS
16/03/2020

Viewers at cinemas in Hanoi now have to follow strict guidelines when going to watch a movie, including wearing face masks and having their body temperature checked as a means of controlling the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Entertainment areas in Hanoi deserted as COVID-19 fears grip capitalicon

Entertainment areas in Hanoi deserted as COVID-19 fears grip capital

PHOTOS
16/03/2020

Many popular places in the capital city of Hanoi have closed, whilst others are becoming increasingly quiet as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) fears.

Hanoi asks citizens returning from coronavirus-hit areas to contact with health authoritiesicon

Hanoi asks citizens returning from coronavirus-hit areas to contact with health authorities

SOCIETY
15/03/2020

The Hanoi People's Committee on March 14 recommended citizens returning from coronavirus-hit areas from March 1 to call hotlines 0969082115, 0949396115, or emergency aid centre 115 to get free testing samples.

Transport companies cut trips by the handful during COVID-19 epidemicicon

Transport companies cut trips by the handful during COVID-19 epidemic

BUSINESS
15/03/2020

Transport companies have sharply reduced travel between Hanoi and other provinces after the first patients tested positive for COVID-19.

F1 Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 postponedicon

F1 Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 postponed

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/03/2020

The Formula One VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 will be put on hold due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 outbreak, announced organisers on March 13.

A look inside a COVID-19 treatment facility in Hanoiicon

A look inside a COVID-19 treatment facility in Hanoi

PHOTOS
13/03/2020

The National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi is currently hosting 10 patients in their treatment area who may potentially be infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), let’s take a closer view at the premises.

23 Covid-19 patients are recovering at hospitalsicon

23 Covid-19 patients are recovering at hospitals

SOCIETY
13/03/2020

23 new patients who were tested positive to the Covid-19 are improving and recovering, according to the Ministry of Health.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 