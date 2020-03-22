Hanoi
Thousands of students in Hanoi have left their dormitories in order to provide quarantine areas for people returning the country from areas hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
22/03/2020
With fears surrounding the potential spread of COVID-19 gripping Hanoi, the majority of commercial centres located in the capital have been increasingly quiet in recent days with local people cautious about going outside.
21/03/2020
Authorities in Hanoi have proposed buying an additional 200,000 COVID-19 test kits to conduct large-scale testing.
20/03/2020
Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway, Hanoi’s first metro project, will be certified as safe for operation soon, according to a representative of the Railway Project Management Unit under the Ministry of Transport (MoT).
19/03/2020
Covid-19 patients and suspected cases in Hanoi will be tracked via an application for public monitoring.
19/03/2020
Hanoi has extended school closures until April 5 to ensure safety for local students amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.
19/03/2020
Recent measures have seen a waste site that stretches along the Red River’s bank in Phuc Tan ward of Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi be drastically changed into a beautiful art space.
18/03/2020
Situated on the outskirts of Hanoi, Thay pagoda is usually blessed with picturesque scenery throughout March due to the sight of a red vibrant colour coming from the blossoming silk cotton trees.
17/03/2020
Many people living in Hanoi had a sleepless night last Friday as authorities announced the first COVID-19 case in the city.
17/03/2020
Founded by fine arts researcher Nguyen Duc Binh, the Dinh Lang Viet (Vietnamese Communal House) group gathers those who love Vietnam’s cultural heritage.
16/03/2020
Viewers at cinemas in Hanoi now have to follow strict guidelines when going to watch a movie, including wearing face masks and having their body temperature checked as a means of controlling the further spread of the novel coronavirus.
16/03/2020
Many popular places in the capital city of Hanoi have closed, whilst others are becoming increasingly quiet as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) fears.
15/03/2020
The Hanoi People's Committee on March 14 recommended citizens returning from coronavirus-hit areas from March 1 to call hotlines 0969082115, 0949396115, or emergency aid centre 115 to get free testing samples.
15/03/2020
Transport companies have sharply reduced travel between Hanoi and other provinces after the first patients tested positive for COVID-19.
14/03/2020
The Formula One VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 will be put on hold due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 outbreak, announced organisers on March 13.
13/03/2020
The National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi is currently hosting 10 patients in their treatment area who may potentially be infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), let’s take a closer view at the premises.
13/03/2020
23 new patients who were tested positive to the Covid-19 are improving and recovering, according to the Ministry of Health.