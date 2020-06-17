hanoi tourism
tin tức về hanoi tourism mới nhất
icon
Hanoi authorities have issued a plan on the city’s tourism promotion activities after the Covid-19 pandemic.
icon BUSINESS
10/03/2020
One of the leading car manufacturers in Vietnam is moving into the light motorcycle market, lending more sparks to the fire that is Vietnam’s heated two-wheeler arena.
icon TRAVEL
26/12/2019
Hanoi is estimated to have attracted more than 7 million foreign tourists this year, up 17% on-year.
icon SOCIETY
26/10/2019
The Hanoi Department of Transport is building a plan to ban all vehicles operating in nine streets around Hoan Kiem Lake within one month with the hope of expanding the city pedestrian zone.
icon TRAVEL
30/09/2019
Advertising clips by CNN to promote Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi have attracted a lot of foreign viewers during their broadcasts from June 3 to August 31 as part of the bilateral tourism deal.
icon TRAVEL
27/08/2019
The US Cable News Network (CNN) has conducted an estimated 703 broadcasts promoting Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi from June 3 to August 31, reported the Hanoi Department of Tourism.
icon TRAVEL
15/04/2019
The last days of March and early April is the busy period for local farmers in the mudflat areas along the Red and Day Rivers, as the mulberry harvest season begins.