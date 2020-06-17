Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
hanoi tourism

tin tức về hanoi tourism mới nhất

Hanoi’s tourism promotion activities to be heldicon
TRAVEL17/06/20200

Hanoi’s tourism promotion activities to be held

Hanoi authorities have issued a plan on the city’s tourism promotion activities after the Covid-19 pandemic.

 
What to do in Hanoi in 24 hours?

What to do in Hanoi in 24 hours?

icon03/06/20200
City walk from Hoe Nhai Street to Long Bien Bridge

City walk from Hoe Nhai Street to Long Bien Bridge

icon13/03/20200
Domestic two-wheeler makers taking on industry behemothsicon

Domestic two-wheeler makers taking on industry behemoths

BUSINESS
10/03/2020

One of the leading car manufacturers in Vietnam is moving into the light motorcycle market, lending more sparks to the fire that is Vietnam’s heated two-wheeler arena.

Foreign tourists visits to Hanoi sharply riseicon

Foreign tourists visits to Hanoi sharply rise

TRAVEL
26/12/2019

Hanoi is estimated to have attracted more than 7 million foreign tourists this year, up 17% on-year.

Hanoi plans to ban vehicles in nine streets around Hoan Kiem Lakeicon

Hanoi plans to ban vehicles in nine streets around Hoan Kiem Lake

SOCIETY
26/10/2019

The Hanoi Department of Transport is building a plan to ban all vehicles operating in nine streets around Hoan Kiem Lake within one month with the hope of expanding the city pedestrian zone.

CNN’s short videos on Hanoi attract foreign viewersicon

CNN’s short videos on Hanoi attract foreign viewers

TRAVEL
30/09/2019

Advertising clips by CNN to promote Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi have attracted a lot of foreign viewers during their broadcasts from June 3 to August 31 as part of the bilateral tourism deal.

CNN conducts 703 broadcasts promoting Hanoi tourismicon

CNN conducts 703 broadcasts promoting Hanoi tourism

TRAVEL
27/08/2019

The US Cable News Network (CNN) has conducted an estimated 703 broadcasts promoting Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi from June 3 to August 31, reported the Hanoi Department of Tourism.

Blooming mulberry season in Hanoiicon

Blooming mulberry season in Hanoi

TRAVEL
15/04/2019

The last days of March and early April is the busy period for local farmers in the mudflat areas along the Red and Day Rivers, as the mulberry harvest season begins.

 
 
