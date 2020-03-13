hanoi travel
The Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) plans to host a walk on March 20, from Hoe Nhai Street to the iconic Long Bien Bridge.
26/12/2019
Hanoi is estimated to have attracted more than 7 million foreign tourists this year, up 17% on-year.
08/12/2019
Co Do Village, in the outskirt district of Ba Vi, Hanoi, is hometown to many painters who are members of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association.
04/12/2019
Rustic but delicious and delicate "Old Quarter braised fish", which contains many distinct culinary culture features, has becoming more and more popular among costumers, making it a famous dish under the brand of " Hanoi - 36 Old Streets”.
03/12/2019
The Hanoi railway street, closed last month over safety concerns, is listed among the Top 8 destinations that were over-touristed in the last decade.
09/10/2019
Hanoi has been ranked fifth among the seven best places in Asia for solo travellers by Bigseventravel.
30/09/2019
Advertising clips by CNN to promote Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi have attracted a lot of foreign viewers during their broadcasts from June 3 to August 31 as part of the bilateral tourism deal.
18/09/2019
Videos produced by CNN in 2017-2018 will be broadcast on CNN channel and its digital platforms as well as CNN social media.
17/08/2019
Hanoi’s cuisine is known for its delicacy and elegance from the simplest dish. Cha ca (grilled fish), a simple but truly tasty dish, characterizes the essence of the capital city’s gastronomy.
10/08/2019
Even without a sign board, the street cart vendor has had nearly 20 years of serving an uncountable number of foreign and local foodies.
04/08/2019
A photo contest running with the theme “Tu hao Hanoi”, or Hanoi Pride, has received a total of 2,659 photographs submitted by 430 photographers from eight countries worldwide, nine months since the launch of the contest.
20/06/2019
Travel Daily News, a network of news portals for the travel professionals, has recommended amazing ways to explore Vietnam and load your tour with lots of fun and adventure.
18/06/2019
Hanoi has been named among 10 cities guaranteed to turn you into a foodie, according to a list released by The Travel, the world's most interesting site for travel tips, guides, and facts.
16/06/2019
Besides cultural, historical and scenic tourism, Hanoi also has the advantage of agricultural eco-tourism. However, this model has not yet become a highlight of the Vietnam capital’s tourism.
10/06/2019
Hanoi has been named among best cities to visit if you love architecture, according to a list released by Conde Nast Traveler, a UK travel magazine.
23/04/2019
Hanoi has been ranked third among the 25 must-visit destinations of the rich and famous in Asia for 2019, according to a list released by CEOWORLD, a leading magazine dedicated to business leaders and high net worth individuals worldwide.
19/04/2019
Around 50 kilometres from the centre of Hanoi, Duong Lam ancient village in the outskirt town of Son Tay is a popular tourist attraction for visitors to the capital city.
15/04/2019
The last days of March and early April is the busy period for local farmers in the mudflat areas along the Red and Day Rivers, as the mulberry harvest season begins.