hanoi travel

tin tức về hanoi travel mới nhất

City walk from Hoe Nhai Street to Long Bien Bridgeicon
TRAVEL13/03/20200

City walk from Hoe Nhai Street to Long Bien Bridge

The Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) plans to host a walk on March 20, from Hoe Nhai Street to the iconic Long Bien Bridge.

 
Domestic two-wheeler makers taking on industry behemoths

Domestic two-wheeler makers taking on industry behemoths

icon10/03/20200
Brilliant and poetic Hanoi in the leaf changing season of 'loc vung' trees

Brilliant and poetic Hanoi in the leaf changing season of 'loc vung' trees

icon09/03/20200
Foreign tourists visits to Hanoi sharply riseicon

Foreign tourists visits to Hanoi sharply rise

TRAVEL
26/12/2019

Hanoi is estimated to have attracted more than 7 million foreign tourists this year, up 17% on-year.

Co Do Village: A tourist attraction on the outskirts of Hanoiicon

Co Do Village: A tourist attraction on the outskirts of Hanoi

TRAVEL
08/12/2019

Co Do Village, in the outskirt district of Ba Vi, Hanoi, is hometown to many painters who are members of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association. 

Hanoi traditional values feature in Old Quarter braised fishicon

Hanoi traditional values feature in Old Quarter braised fish

YOUR VIETNAM
04/12/2019

Rustic but delicious and delicate "Old Quarter braised fish", which contains many distinct culinary culture features, has becoming more and more popular among costumers, making it a famous dish under the brand of " Hanoi - 36 Old Streets”.

Hanoi railway street among top 8 over-touristed sitesicon

Hanoi railway street among top 8 over-touristed sites

PHOTOS
03/12/2019

The Hanoi railway street, closed last month over safety concerns, is listed among the Top 8 destinations that were over-touristed in the last decade.

Hanoi among seven best places in Asia for solo travelersicon

Hanoi among seven best places in Asia for solo travelers

TRAVEL
09/10/2019

Hanoi has been ranked fifth among the seven best places in Asia for solo travellers by Bigseventravel.

CNN’s short videos on Hanoi attract foreign viewersicon

CNN’s short videos on Hanoi attract foreign viewers

TRAVEL
30/09/2019

Advertising clips by CNN to promote Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi have attracted a lot of foreign viewers during their broadcasts from June 3 to August 31 as part of the bilateral tourism deal.

CNN keeps promoting Hanoi by end-2019icon

CNN keeps promoting Hanoi by end-2019

TRAVEL
18/09/2019

Videos produced by CNN in 2017-2018 will be broadcast on CNN channel and its digital platforms as well as CNN social media.

Cha ca features Hanoi flavoursicon

Cha ca features Hanoi flavours

TRAVEL
17/08/2019

Hanoi’s cuisine is known for its delicacy and elegance from the simplest dish. Cha ca (grilled fish), a simple but truly tasty dish, characterizes the essence of the capital city’s gastronomy.

Exploring a two-decade-old “Chao suon” cart vendor in Hanoi’s Old Quartericon

Exploring a two-decade-old “Chao suon” cart vendor in Hanoi’s Old Quarter

TRAVEL
10/08/2019

Even without a sign board, the street cart vendor has had nearly 20 years of serving an uncountable number of foreign and local foodies.

“Hanoi Pride” photo contest draws hundreds of foreign entriesicon

“Hanoi Pride” photo contest draws hundreds of foreign entries

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/08/2019

A photo contest running with the theme “Tu hao Hanoi”, or Hanoi Pride, has received a total of 2,659 photographs submitted by 430 photographers from eight countries worldwide, nine months since the launch of the contest.

Travel Daily News lists amazing ways to see Vietnamicon

Travel Daily News lists amazing ways to see Vietnam

TRAVEL
20/06/2019

Travel Daily News, a network of news portals for the travel professionals, has recommended amazing ways to explore Vietnam and load your tour with lots of fun and adventure.

Hanoi shines in The Travel’s list of best cities guaranteed to turn you into a foodieicon

Hanoi shines in The Travel’s list of best cities guaranteed to turn you into a foodie

TRAVEL
18/06/2019

Hanoi has been named among 10 cities guaranteed to turn you into a foodie, according to a list released by The Travel, the world's most interesting site for travel tips, guides, and facts.

Hanoi has great potential in agricultural eco-tourism developmenticon

Hanoi has great potential in agricultural eco-tourism development

TRAVEL
16/06/2019

Besides cultural, historical and scenic tourism, Hanoi also has the advantage of agricultural eco-tourism. However, this model has not yet become a highlight of the Vietnam capital’s tourism.

Hanoi among best cities for architecture loversicon

Hanoi among best cities for architecture lovers

TRAVEL
10/06/2019

Hanoi has been named among best cities to visit if you love architecture, according to a list released by Conde Nast Traveler, a UK travel magazine.

Hanoi enlists as a must-visit destination of the rich and famous in Asia for 2019icon

Hanoi enlists as a must-visit destination of the rich and famous in Asia for 2019

TRAVEL
23/04/2019

Hanoi has been ranked third among the 25 must-visit destinations of the rich and famous in Asia for 2019, according to a list released by CEOWORLD, a leading magazine dedicated to business leaders and high net worth individuals worldwide.

An excursion to Duong Lam ancient villageicon

An excursion to Duong Lam ancient village

PHOTOS
19/04/2019

Around 50 kilometres from the centre of Hanoi, Duong Lam ancient village in the outskirt town of Son Tay is a popular tourist attraction for visitors to the capital city.

Blooming mulberry season in Hanoiicon

Blooming mulberry season in Hanoi

TRAVEL
15/04/2019

The last days of March and early April is the busy period for local farmers in the mudflat areas along the Red and Day Rivers, as the mulberry harvest season begins.

 
 
