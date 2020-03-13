Hanoi University of Science and Technology
The Hanoi National University (HNU) and the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) have found a place in the World University Rankings by Subject 2020 compiled by British education company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).
30/10/2019
At a ceremony at the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Associate Prof Huynh Thi Thanh Binh in early October received a certificate to support basic research in the field of artificial intelligence.
18/09/2019
For the first time, three Vietnamese universities have been named in the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings.
25/07/2019
Hanoi University of Science and Technology has received an American student who enrolled for its newly-established Data Science and AI Department.