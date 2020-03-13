Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 21:27:48 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Hanoi University of Science and Technology

tin tức về Hanoi University of Science and Technology mới nhất

Two Vietnamese universities listed in global rankingsicon
SOCIETY13/03/20200

Two Vietnamese universities listed in global rankings

The Hanoi National University (HNU) and the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) have found a place in the World University Rankings by Subject 2020 compiled by British education company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

 
Vietnam’s three universities up in QS rankings

Vietnam’s three universities up in QS rankings

icon05/03/20200
Millions of students back to school after virus outbreak

Millions of students back to school after virus outbreak

icon03/03/20200
US military sponsors AI research at Hanoi universityicon

US military sponsors AI research at Hanoi university

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/10/2019

At a ceremony at the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Associate Prof Huynh Thi Thanh Binh in early October received a certificate to support basic research in the field of artificial intelligence.

Chances for Vietnam universities after world rankingsicon

Chances for Vietnam universities after world rankings

VIDEO
18/09/2019

For the first time, three Vietnamese universities have been named in the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings.

Hanoi university welcomes American studenticon

Hanoi university welcomes American student

SOCIETY
25/07/2019

Hanoi University of Science and Technology has received an American student who enrolled for its newly-established Data Science and AI Department.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 