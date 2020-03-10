Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City FC

tin tức về HCM City FC mới nhất

HCM City FC expect three points in AFC Cup matchicon
10/03/2020

HCM City FC expect three points in AFC Cup match

HCM City FC will play away in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup on Tuesday in a Group F match originally slated to be held at City's home, continuing their long road trip.

 
HAGL, HCM City win V.League 1 openers

HAGL, HCM City win V.League 1 openers

07/03/2020
HCM City FC's captain eyeing recall to national team

HCM City FC's captain eyeing recall to national team

04/03/2020
HCM City negotiate deal for Lee Nguyenicon

HCM City negotiate deal for Lee Nguyen

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/02/2020

HCM City are hoping to sign international midfielder Lee Nguyen for their V.League campaign next year.

2020 football season will begin with Super Cup on February 7icon

2020 football season will begin with Super Cup on February 7

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/12/2019

The 2020 football season in Vietnam will kick off on February 7 with the Super Cup between V.League 1 and National Cup champions Hanoi FC and league runners-up HCM City FC.

HCM City FC riding high under South Korean coachicon

HCM City FC riding high under South Korean coach

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/05/2019

After facing a relegation battle last season, HCM City FC now lead the V.League 1, largely thanks to South Korean coach Chung Hae-soung.

 
 
