HCM City FC
tin tức về HCM City FC mới nhất
HCM City FC will play away in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup on Tuesday in a Group F match originally slated to be held at City's home, continuing their long road trip.
17/02/2020
HCM City are hoping to sign international midfielder Lee Nguyen for their V.League campaign next year.
30/12/2019
The 2020 football season in Vietnam will kick off on February 7 with the Super Cup between V.League 1 and National Cup champions Hanoi FC and league runners-up HCM City FC.
29/05/2019
After facing a relegation battle last season, HCM City FC now lead the V.League 1, largely thanks to South Korean coach Chung Hae-soung.