hcm city news

tin tức về hcm city news mới nhất

BUSINESS1 giờ trước0

Factories struggle to meet HCM City's new production requirements

Enterprises are facing difficulties meeting HCM City's new epidemic prevention requirements on the number of workers allowed in factory operations.
 
HCM City looks towards new normal after September 30

HCM City looks towards new normal after September 30

HCM City's 80,000 shippers resume work but many restaurants, street shops still closed

HCM City's 80,000 shippers resume work but many restaurants, street shops still closed

New thinking about sidewalk use

SOCIETY
29/06/2020
About to come to a decision, the HCMC government is poised to adopt a new thinking on how the sidewalk and roadways can be used aside from being for traffic. 
HCM City sends out urgent call for blood donation

SOCIETY
27/04/2020
The HCM City People’s Committee is calling for blood donation since hospitals face a severe shortage following the lengthy social distancing order.
 
 
