HCM City Real Estate Association
tin tức về HCM City Real Estate Association mới nhất
The HCM City apartment lease market has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak despite landlords reducing rentals, experts said.
25/02/2020
The challenges that property developers face in HCM City were discussed at a meeting between the People’s Committee, relevant departments and developers last week.
05/08/2019
More positive signs would appear in HCM City’s property market in the year-end months despite difficulties in the first half of the year, said Chairman of the HCM City Real Estate Association Le Hoang Chau.