HCM City Real Estate Association

tin tức về HCM City Real Estate Association mới nhất

Apartment lease in HCM City has few takersicon
BUSINESS14/05/20200

The HCM City apartment lease market has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak despite landlords reducing rentals, experts said.

 
Scenarios charted to recover frozen HCM City real estate market

icon22/04/20200
HCMC property developers ask for loosening of corporate bond policies

icon21/04/20200
HCM City authorities, property developers discuss solutions to problems plaguing marketicon

BUSINESS
25/02/2020

The challenges that property developers face in HCM City were discussed at a meeting between the People’s Committee, relevant departments and developers last week.

VN estate market expected positive growth in year-end monthsicon

BUSINESS
05/08/2019

More positive signs would appear in HCM City’s property market in the year-end months despite difficulties in the first half of the year, said Chairman of the HCM City Real Estate Association Le Hoang Chau.

 
 
