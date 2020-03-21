Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City

tin tức về HCM City mới nhất

HCM City busts large-scale drug trafficking ring, arrests 8icon
SOCIETY21/03/20200

HCM City busts large-scale drug trafficking ring, arrests 8

Ho Chi Minh City police, in collaboration with relevant agencies, have broken up a large-scale drug trafficking ring, arresting 8 people and seizing big amounts of heroin and methamphetamine.

 
E-learning in HCMC developing without synchronous guidance

E-learning in HCMC developing without synchronous guidance

icon17/03/20200
Hot weather in south expected to last until April

Hot weather in south expected to last until April

icon16/03/20200
Must-visit tomb of Nguyen Dynasty hero in HCM Cityicon

Must-visit tomb of Nguyen Dynasty hero in HCM City

PHOTOS
14/03/2020

Not far from a crowded market in HCM City is a temple that enshrines a revered hero with a bloody family tragedy.

HCMC police arrest 14 people involving in Alibaba Real Estate Company’s fraudicon

HCMC police arrest 14 people involving in Alibaba Real Estate Company’s fraud

SOCIETY
10/03/2020

Police in HCM City have started legal proceedings against 14 people allegedly involved in fraud at Alibaba Real Estate Joint Stock Company.

Consumer goods abundant, prices stable in Hanoi, HCM Cityicon

Consumer goods abundant, prices stable in Hanoi, HCM City

BUSINESS
10/03/2020

Supermarkets in HCM City have worked with suppliers to ensure there is sufficient supply of goods at steady prices for the next two to three months, diminishing public fear of shortages.

Opera House metro station to open for public viewing in Aprilicon

Opera House metro station to open for public viewing in April

SOCIETY
10/03/2020

Final touches on the Opera House station of HCMC’s first metro line project are being made and the station is scheduled for public visits on April 30, marking welcome progress on the country’s key national projects.

Craft villages benefit from e-commerceicon

Craft villages benefit from e-commerce

BUSINESS
09/03/2020

In recent years, craft villages in Ho Chi Minh City have introduced their products on online trading platforms. This has helped the villages trade efficiently and assert their brand value.

Illegally-parked cars in HCMC to be pictured and finedicon

Illegally-parked cars in HCMC to be pictured and fined

SOCIETY
09/03/2020

HCM City Department of Transport announced that they will start taking photos of illegally-parked cars and issue fines to the owners from March 10.

12th graders in HCMC to return to school on March 9icon

12th graders in HCMC to return to school on March 9

SOCIETY
08/03/2020

Twelfth graders in HCMC will return to school on March 9 following an extended Lunar New Year holiday due to concerns about the fast spreading coronavirus, according to a decision of the municipal government.

Shop closures in Hanoi, HCM City due to coronavirus fearsicon

Shop closures in Hanoi, HCM City due to coronavirus fears

PHOTOS
07/03/2020

Many shops and restaurants in Hanoi and HCM City have closed or are looking for new owners due to Covid-19 fears.

Two pagodas among world's most beautiful Buddhist monuments: Natgeoicon

Two pagodas among world's most beautiful Buddhist monuments: Natgeo

TRAVEL
06/03/2020

National Geographic magazine has listed Hanoi’s Trấn Quốc Pagoda and HCM City’s Bửu Long Pagoda among the world’s most beautiful Buddhist monuments.

HCM City banks on digital innovation, transformation in healthcareicon

HCM City banks on digital innovation, transformation in healthcare

SOCIETY
06/03/2020

HCM City should invest in digital innovation and transformation in the healthcare sector to improve service quality by “making healthcare delivery more efficient and more accessible,” experts have said.

HCM City featured in Disney’s new blockbustericon

HCM City featured in Disney’s new blockbuster

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/03/2020

Scenes of Ho Chi Minh City are featured in the latest trailer of Disney’s science fiction film entitled “Artemis Fowl”.

Covid-19 drills organised in Ho Chi Minh Cityicon

Covid-19 drills organised in Ho Chi Minh City

SOCIETY
04/03/2020

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City and eight neigbouring provinces organised Covid-19 epidemic drills on Wednesday morning.

HCM City sets up centre regulating medical staff supply if COVID-19 spreadsicon

HCM City sets up centre regulating medical staff supply if COVID-19 spreads

SOCIETY
04/03/2020

The HCM City Department of Health plans to set up a centre that will oversee the supply of medical personnel if the number of COVID-19 infections begins to spread widely in the community.

HCM City approves adjustment of Northwestern urban area planicon

HCM City approves adjustment of Northwestern urban area plan

SOCIETY
03/03/2020

The People’s Committee of HCM City has approved the adjustment of the city's Northwestern Urban Area plan proposed by the city’s Department of Urban Planning and Architecture.

PM, Gov't Advisory Group aim to turn HCM City into int'l financial centreicon

PM, Gov't Advisory Group aim to turn HCM City into int'l financial centre

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked his Government Advisory Group to submit a document by April 30 outlining necessary steps to turn HCM City into an international financial centre.

HCM City plans emergency hospitals in fight against COVID-19icon

HCM City plans emergency hospitals in fight against COVID-19

SOCIETY
02/03/2020

The HCM City Department of Health plans to transform one or two hospitals into emergency hospitals to quarantine and treat patients infected with the new coronavirus.

Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City named in top 25 trending destinations for 2020icon

Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City named in top 25 trending destinations for 2020

TRAVEL
02/03/2020

Vietnam’s central coastal city of Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City were both named among the top 25 trending destinations in the world for 2020 by the world’s largest travel platform TripAdvisor.

 
 
