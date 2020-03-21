HCM City
Ho Chi Minh City police, in collaboration with relevant agencies, have broken up a large-scale drug trafficking ring, arresting 8 people and seizing big amounts of heroin and methamphetamine.
14/03/2020
Not far from a crowded market in HCM City is a temple that enshrines a revered hero with a bloody family tragedy.
10/03/2020
Police in HCM City have started legal proceedings against 14 people allegedly involved in fraud at Alibaba Real Estate Joint Stock Company.
10/03/2020
Supermarkets in HCM City have worked with suppliers to ensure there is sufficient supply of goods at steady prices for the next two to three months, diminishing public fear of shortages.
10/03/2020
Final touches on the Opera House station of HCMC’s first metro line project are being made and the station is scheduled for public visits on April 30, marking welcome progress on the country’s key national projects.
09/03/2020
In recent years, craft villages in Ho Chi Minh City have introduced their products on online trading platforms. This has helped the villages trade efficiently and assert their brand value.
09/03/2020
HCM City Department of Transport announced that they will start taking photos of illegally-parked cars and issue fines to the owners from March 10.
08/03/2020
Twelfth graders in HCMC will return to school on March 9 following an extended Lunar New Year holiday due to concerns about the fast spreading coronavirus, according to a decision of the municipal government.
07/03/2020
Many shops and restaurants in Hanoi and HCM City have closed or are looking for new owners due to Covid-19 fears.
06/03/2020
National Geographic magazine has listed Hanoi’s Trấn Quốc Pagoda and HCM City’s Bửu Long Pagoda among the world’s most beautiful Buddhist monuments.
06/03/2020
HCM City should invest in digital innovation and transformation in the healthcare sector to improve service quality by “making healthcare delivery more efficient and more accessible,” experts have said.
05/03/2020
Scenes of Ho Chi Minh City are featured in the latest trailer of Disney’s science fiction film entitled “Artemis Fowl”.
04/03/2020
Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City and eight neigbouring provinces organised Covid-19 epidemic drills on Wednesday morning.
04/03/2020
The HCM City Department of Health plans to set up a centre that will oversee the supply of medical personnel if the number of COVID-19 infections begins to spread widely in the community.
03/03/2020
The People’s Committee of HCM City has approved the adjustment of the city's Northwestern Urban Area plan proposed by the city’s Department of Urban Planning and Architecture.
02/03/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked his Government Advisory Group to submit a document by April 30 outlining necessary steps to turn HCM City into an international financial centre.
02/03/2020
The HCM City Department of Health plans to transform one or two hospitals into emergency hospitals to quarantine and treat patients infected with the new coronavirus.
02/03/2020
Vietnam’s central coastal city of Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City were both named among the top 25 trending destinations in the world for 2020 by the world’s largest travel platform TripAdvisor.