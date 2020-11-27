 
Covid-19
Old apartment building full of cafes, shops featured on National Geographic UK
Old apartment building full of cafes, shops featured on National Geographic UK

An old apartment building famous for cafes and shops in HCM City’s District 1 has been featured in National Geographic UK.
 
HCM City plans pedestrianised area expansion

HCM City plans pedestrianised area expansion

HCMC People's Committee Headquarters recognised as National Art Architectural Site

HCMC People's Committee Headquarters recognised as National Art Architectural Site

Exploring Monkey Kingdom in HCM City's forest

Exploring Monkey Kingdom in HCM City's forest

TRAVEL
25/08/2020

TRAVEL
25/08/2020
Can Gio Mangrove Forest, which is some 50 kilometres away from the HCM City’s centre, is home to a kingdom of around 1,500 monkeys.
HCM City launches river tours

HCM City launches river tours

TRAVEL
13/07/2020
The HCMC Department of Transport on July 7 put into operation a new speedboat that links Bach Dang Wharf with Binh Duong Province and Cu Chi Tunnels, with an aim to rev up water-borne tourism in the city.  
Future looks bleak for HCMC's tourism industry

Future looks bleak for HCMC's tourism industry

TRAVEL
11/06/2020

TRAVEL
11/06/2020
Despite HCMC being considered the country's tourist hub, its tourism industry reported losses of trillions of Vietnamese dong due to the coronavirus pandemic, 
HCM City kicks off travel stimulus programme

HCM City kicks off travel stimulus programme

TRAVEL
10/06/2020

TRAVEL
10/06/2020
The HCM City Department of Tourism yesterday (June 9) kicked off its annual tourism stimulus programme that will run throughout the year as part of its attempt to revive the hard-hit tourism industry.
 
 
