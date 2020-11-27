hcm city travel
An old apartment building famous for cafes and shops in HCM City’s District 1 has been featured in National Geographic UK.
25/08/2020
Can Gio Mangrove Forest, which is some 50 kilometres away from the HCM City’s centre, is home to a kingdom of around 1,500 monkeys.
13/07/2020
The HCMC Department of Transport on July 7 put into operation a new speedboat that links Bach Dang Wharf with Binh Duong Province and Cu Chi Tunnels, with an aim to rev up water-borne tourism in the city.
11/06/2020
Despite HCMC being considered the country's tourist hub, its tourism industry reported losses of trillions of Vietnamese dong due to the coronavirus pandemic,
10/06/2020
The HCM City Department of Tourism yesterday (June 9) kicked off its annual tourism stimulus programme that will run throughout the year as part of its attempt to revive the hard-hit tourism industry.