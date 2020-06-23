Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
hcmc

tin tức về hcmc mới nhất

HCMC publicizes new textbooks for academic year 2020-2021icon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

HCMC publicizes new textbooks for academic year 2020-2021

The HCMC Department of Education and Training has announced that textbook set “Inventive horizon" compiled by the Vietnam Education Publishing House was chosen to be official textbooks for first graders in the academic year 2020-2021.

 
Local outlets of Zara possibly subject to major restructuring by Inditex

Local outlets of Zara possibly subject to major restructuring by Inditex

icon23/06/20200
Entertainment News in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on March 16-22

Entertainment News in Hanoi & HCMC on March 16-22

icon16/03/20200
Daytime cargo transport ban: pros and consicon

Daytime cargo transport ban: pros and cons

SOCIETY
09/03/2020

The Ho Chi Minh City administration is scrutinizing a plan to shift goods transport from the daytime to the nighttime to ease traffic congestion in the city center.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on February 24-March 1icon

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on February 24-March 1

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/02/2020

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Hanoi, HCM City schools to stay shut for another weekicon

Hanoi, HCM City schools to stay shut for another week

SOCIETY
15/02/2020

The move means schools, universities and colleges in the country's two biggest cities will have been shut for a full three weeks after the end of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

HCM City deploys smart medicineicon

HCM City deploys smart medicine

SOCIETY
10/02/2020

Entering the medical treatment department of HCMC’s Eastern People Military Hospital, people are surprised to see a robot wearing medical scrubs with the traditional scarf of the southern region around its waist.

Police crack massive drug trafficking ringicon

Police crack massive drug trafficking ring

SOCIETY
08/12/2019

Vietnamese and Taiwanese drug investigators have uncovered a massive transnational drug trafficking ring and have seized 446 packs of heroin worth more than US$6 million from a warehouse in HCMC.

HCMC to install AI-based surveillance camera to catch traffic offendersicon

HCMC to install AI-based surveillance camera to catch traffic offenders

SOCIETY
22/11/2019

Ho Chi Minh City will install AI-based surveillance camera to catch traffic offenders in some main roads and bus fleets as well as track, regulate and analyze vehicle movement on roads.

HCMC needs pork exchange floor to stabilize pricesicon

HCMC needs pork exchange floor to stabilize prices

BUSINESS
18/11/2019

HCMC needs a pork and pig exchange floor where safe pork can be traded and the prices of pork and live pigs can be stabilized, benefiting both customers and pork suppliers and traders.

Something in the airicon

Something in the air

FEATURE
17/11/2019

Hanoi and HCMC both have some serious air quality issues to grapple with.

Vietnam hosts Asia-Pacific Bonsai-Suiseki Festivalicon

Vietnam hosts Asia-Pacific Bonsai-Suiseki Festival

VIDEO
16/11/2019

The 15th Asia – Pacific Bonsai and Suiseki Convention and Exhibition opened at the Suoi Tien Amusement Park in Ho Chi Minh City on November 15.

Vietnam Hockey Festival moves back to HCM Cityicon

Vietnam Hockey Festival moves back to HCM City

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/11/2019

The Vietnam Hockey Festival is moving back to HCM City after being held in the former Hockey Centre in Long An Province for the past several years.

HCM City’s education strives to reach high international standardsicon

HCM City’s education strives to reach high international standards

SOCIETY
23/08/2019

HCM City wants to become the leading locality in the country and in order to achieve the goal, it has to upgrade education quality to meet international standards.

In HCM City, the highest area is the most floodedicon

In HCM City, the highest area is the most flooded

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/08/2019

Many residential quarters and roads east of HCMC located in districts 9 and Thu Duc, in the highest area of the city, have been the most flooded this rainy season.

HCM City criticized for placing talented staff in poorly paid jobsicon

HCM City criticized for placing talented staff in poorly paid jobs

SOCIETY
05/07/2019

Soon after a local newspaper published a series of articles on using talented staff in HCMC, the city's Mayor Nguyen Thanh Phong scheduled a working session on the issue.

Combating floods in HCMC: high budget, low efficiencyicon

Combating floods in HCMC: high budget, low efficiency

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/06/2019

Trillions of dong have been spent to implement anti-flood projects, but rainwater and high tides still leave many areas of HCMC inundated.

Property investors now seek long-term profits, high-quality projectsicon

Property investors now seek long-term profits, high-quality projects

BUSINESS
10/06/2019

The long-term projects of a large scale and high quality are now on the focus.v

Tax policies still unapproachable to science-technology businesses in HCMCicon

Tax policies still unapproachable to science-technology businesses in HCMC

BUSINESS
28/05/2019

The HCMC Department of Science and Technology has lately launched various activities and policies to support companies to register for a science-technology business certificate to enjoy preferential conditions. 

Foreign hotel management brands flock to Vietnamicon

Foreign hotel management brands flock to Vietnam

BUSINESS
28/05/2019

More luxury hotels have arisen in anticipation of a tourism boom, and their owners are spending big money to hire foreign managers.

 
 
