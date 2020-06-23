hcmc
tin tức về hcmc mới nhất
The HCMC Department of Education and Training has announced that textbook set “Inventive horizon" compiled by the Vietnam Education Publishing House was chosen to be official textbooks for first graders in the academic year 2020-2021.
SOCIETY
09/03/2020
The Ho Chi Minh City administration is scrutinizing a plan to shift goods transport from the daytime to the nighttime to ease traffic congestion in the city center.
SOCIETY
15/02/2020
The move means schools, universities and colleges in the country's two biggest cities will have been shut for a full three weeks after the end of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
SOCIETY
10/02/2020
Entering the medical treatment department of HCMC’s Eastern People Military Hospital, people are surprised to see a robot wearing medical scrubs with the traditional scarf of the southern region around its waist.
SOCIETY
08/12/2019
Vietnamese and Taiwanese drug investigators have uncovered a massive transnational drug trafficking ring and have seized 446 packs of heroin worth more than US$6 million from a warehouse in HCMC.
SOCIETY
22/11/2019
Ho Chi Minh City will install AI-based surveillance camera to catch traffic offenders in some main roads and bus fleets as well as track, regulate and analyze vehicle movement on roads.
BUSINESS
18/11/2019
HCMC needs a pork and pig exchange floor where safe pork can be traded and the prices of pork and live pigs can be stabilized, benefiting both customers and pork suppliers and traders.
FEATURE
17/11/2019
Hanoi and HCMC both have some serious air quality issues to grapple with.
VIDEO
16/11/2019
The 15th Asia – Pacific Bonsai and Suiseki Convention and Exhibition opened at the Suoi Tien Amusement Park in Ho Chi Minh City on November 15.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/11/2019
The Vietnam Hockey Festival is moving back to HCM City after being held in the former Hockey Centre in Long An Province for the past several years.
SOCIETY
23/08/2019
HCM City wants to become the leading locality in the country and in order to achieve the goal, it has to upgrade education quality to meet international standards.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/08/2019
Many residential quarters and roads east of HCMC located in districts 9 and Thu Duc, in the highest area of the city, have been the most flooded this rainy season.
SOCIETY
05/07/2019
Soon after a local newspaper published a series of articles on using talented staff in HCMC, the city's Mayor Nguyen Thanh Phong scheduled a working session on the issue.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/06/2019
Trillions of dong have been spent to implement anti-flood projects, but rainwater and high tides still leave many areas of HCMC inundated.
BUSINESS
10/06/2019
The long-term projects of a large scale and high quality are now on the focus.v
BUSINESS
28/05/2019
The HCMC Department of Science and Technology has lately launched various activities and policies to support companies to register for a science-technology business certificate to enjoy preferential conditions.
BUSINESS
28/05/2019
More luxury hotels have arisen in anticipation of a tourism boom, and their owners are spending big money to hire foreign managers.