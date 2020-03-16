Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Strong measures must be maintained to contain COVID-19 spread: Deputy PM
POLITICS16/03/2020

Strong measures must be maintained to contain COVID-19 spread: Deputy PM

Vietnam needs to continue with strong measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and respond to complex developments of the pandemic around the globe, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

 
Vietnam offers free treatment to all Covid-19 patients

Vietnam offers free treatment to all Covid-19 patients

13/03/2020
Vietnamese PM urges strengthening COVID-19 fight

Vietnamese PM urges strengthening COVID-19 fight

12/03/2020
All Vietnam Airlines aircraft disinfected for international flights

All Vietnam Airlines aircraft disinfected for international flights

TRAVEL
10/03/2020

Vietnam Airlines has moved to thoroughly disinfect all aircraft that operate on international routes to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and ensure the safety of passengers, flight crews, and the wider community.

Vietnam officially enters 2nd phase of COVID-19 fight: Deputy PM

Vietnam officially enters 2nd phase of COVID-19 fight: Deputy PM

SOCIETY
09/03/2020

Vietnam has officially entered the second phase of the fight against COVID-19 since the 17th case was detected two days ago, and this phase is even more difficult than the first one, but the country is ready to respond to any circumstance.

Health declarations compulsory for entire population tomorrow

Health declarations compulsory for entire population tomorrow

SOCIETY
09/03/2020

Deputy Prime Minister and head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Vu Duc Dam on March 8 requested compulsory health declarations for all citizens in the country to start on March 10 at the latest.

 
 
