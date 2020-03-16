health declaration
Vietnam needs to continue with strong measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and respond to complex developments of the pandemic around the globe, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.
TRAVEL
10/03/2020
Vietnam Airlines has moved to thoroughly disinfect all aircraft that operate on international routes to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and ensure the safety of passengers, flight crews, and the wider community.
SOCIETY
09/03/2020
Vietnam has officially entered the second phase of the fight against COVID-19 since the 17th case was detected two days ago, and this phase is even more difficult than the first one, but the country is ready to respond to any circumstance.
SOCIETY
09/03/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Vu Duc Dam on March 8 requested compulsory health declarations for all citizens in the country to start on March 10 at the latest.