Health ministry
tin tức về Health ministry mới nhất
icon
Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has affirmed that Vietnam, as a leading garment exporter, is able to meet demand for face masks of people in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.
icon SOCIETY
29/02/2020
The Health Ministry said on February 29 that it has sent dispatch No.987/BYT-DP to People’s Committees of cities and provinces informing them on the requirement for medical declaration for travellers coming from or travelling through Iran and Italy.
icon SOCIETY
17/02/2020
Health of the three-month-old baby contracting the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is improving, a health official has said.
icon SOCIETY
17/02/2020
Representatives from the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism have proposed banning those coming from or going through areas hit by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak from entry into Vietnam.
icon SOCIETY
13/02/2020
The Health Ministry reported on February 13 that it has sent materials and a permanent working team to the northern province of Vinh Phuc to help with the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
icon SOCIETY
21/01/2020
The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent document under which patients with any symptoms of acute respiratory infection are to be examined at specific clinics.
icon SOCIETY
08/01/2020
Vietnam had 66 traditional medicine hospitals as of the end of 2019, an increase of two compared to the number in 2018, it was reported by the Agency of Traditional Medicine Administration under the Health Ministry.
icon SOCIETY
17/10/2019
The Ministry of Health has asked HCM City Department of Health to apply punishment and investigate the death of an overseas Vietnamese woman at a local clinic.
icon SOCIETY
10/07/2019
The health ministry yesterday demanded that Hue University Hospital turn in their report on a medical incident that resulted in the death of a mother and her child earlier this week by July 11.