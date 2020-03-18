Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Health ministry

tin tức về Health ministry mới nhất

COVID-19: Vietnam able to meet demand for face masksicon
BUSINESS18/03/20200

COVID-19: Vietnam able to meet demand for face masks

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has affirmed that Vietnam, as a leading garment exporter, is able to meet demand for face masks of people in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

 
Health conditions of most COVID-19 patients in Vietnam stable: health ministry

Health conditions of most COVID-19 patients in Vietnam stable: health ministry

icon15/03/20200
Vietnam reports 34th case of coronavirus infection

Vietnam reports 34th case of coronavirus infection

icon10/03/20200
Travellers from Iran, Italy required to fill medical declarationsicon

Travellers from Iran, Italy required to fill medical declarations

SOCIETY
29/02/2020

The Health Ministry said on February 29 that it has sent dispatch No.987/BYT-DP to People’s Committees of cities and provinces informing them on the requirement for medical declaration for travellers coming from or travelling through Iran and Italy.

Baby with COVID-19 shows health improvement: officialicon

Baby with COVID-19 shows health improvement: official

SOCIETY
17/02/2020

Health of the three-month-old baby contracting the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is improving, a health official has said.

Travellers from coronavirus-hit areas to be banned from entryicon

Travellers from coronavirus-hit areas to be banned from entry

SOCIETY
17/02/2020

Representatives from the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism have proposed banning those coming from or going through areas hit by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak from entry into Vietnam.

Permanent working team sent to Vinh Phuc to help fight COVID-19icon

Permanent working team sent to Vinh Phuc to help fight COVID-19

SOCIETY
13/02/2020

The Health Ministry reported on February 13 that it has sent materials and a permanent working team to the northern province of Vinh Phuc to help with the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vietnam Health Ministry issues urgent document on acute pneumonia preventionicon

Vietnam Health Ministry issues urgent document on acute pneumonia prevention

SOCIETY
21/01/2020

The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent document under which patients with any symptoms of acute respiratory infection are to be examined at specific clinics.

Vietnam has 66 traditional medicine hospitalsicon

Vietnam has 66 traditional medicine hospitals

SOCIETY
08/01/2020

Vietnam had 66 traditional medicine hospitals as of the end of 2019, an increase of two compared to the number in 2018, it was reported by the Agency of Traditional Medicine Administration under the Health Ministry.

Vietnamese Health Ministry to investigate woman's death at beauty clinicicon

Vietnamese Health Ministry to investigate woman's death at beauty clinic

SOCIETY
17/10/2019

The Ministry of Health has asked HCM City Department of Health to apply punishment and investigate the death of an overseas Vietnamese woman at a local clinic.

Health ministry asked for report on Hue mother and child's deathsicon

Health ministry asked for report on Hue mother and child's deaths

SOCIETY
10/07/2019

The health ministry yesterday demanded that Hue University Hospital turn in their report on a medical incident that resulted in the death of a mother and her child earlier this week by July 11.

 
 
