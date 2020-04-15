Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
health

tin tức về health mới nhất

Measles resurgence fear amid coronavirusicon
SOCIETY15/04/20200

Measles resurgence fear amid coronavirus

Millions of children risk missing out on measles vaccines, Unicef warns.

 
Vietnamese PM talks on outcomes of Special ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19

Vietnamese PM talks on outcomes of Special ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19

icon14/04/20200
Simple ways to nurture face skin during isolation with cucumber

Simple ways to nurture face skin during isolation with cucumber

icon10/04/20200
HCM City, Hanoi redirect flights from South Korea to Van Don and Can Tho airportsicon

HCM City, Hanoi redirect flights from South Korea to Van Don and Can Tho airports

SOCIETY
03/03/2020

All flights from South Korea to Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi and Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City will be re-directed to Van Don and Can Tho airports to relieve pressure on medical centres in Hanoi and HCM City, according to a decision by the Government.

The plastic ingestion scourgeicon

The plastic ingestion scourge

FEATURE
10/02/2020

Plastics undoubtedly affect our environment – and they are shaping up to be an emerging threat to human health as with every breath and every bite, plastics are entering our bodies – without researchers having a full grasp of the implications. 

Gauging impact of nCoV on Vietnamicon

Gauging impact of nCoV on Vietnam

BUSINESS
09/02/2020

At this point of time, it might be impossible to fully gauge the implications of the novel coronavirus outbreak (nCoV) on the local economy.

nCoV: Vietnam capable of producing sufficient medical masksicon

nCoV: Vietnam capable of producing sufficient medical masks

SOCIETY
01/02/2020

Prices of masks have been driven up by hoarding and citizens’ spookiness.

Standard set helps lift hospital qualityicon

Standard set helps lift hospital quality

SOCIETY
25/01/2020

Dr Luong Ngoc Khue, director general of the Administration of Medical Service, Ministry of Health, talks to Vietnam News Agency about how hospital quality standards improved healthcare after being introduced in 2012.

No cases of acute pneumonia caused by nCoV in Vietnamicon

No cases of acute pneumonia caused by nCoV in Vietnam

SOCIETY
20/01/2020

No cases of acute pneumonia, caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV), have been reported in Vietnam by January 19, according to the Preventive Medicine Department under the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Women go under the knife for perfect tummyicon

Women go under the knife for perfect tummy

SOCIETY
16/01/2020

Showing off her hot body with a flat belly in a tight black dress on Facebook, 40-year-old Huong Vu from Switzerland asks her friends to help her choose the tattoo to cover up a scar on her tummy.

The one who makes the world a better placeicon

The one who makes the world a better place

FEATURE
01/01/2020

Quynh Hoa recently spent the day at the Central Military Hospital 108’s Centre for Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery to understand more about the army doctors’ intelligence and devotion.

Mothers banking on the success of volunteer schemeicon

Mothers banking on the success of volunteer scheme

SOCIETY
28/12/2019

Le Thi Thanh Huong is on her way to the bank to make a withdrawal.

E-prescriptions to replace written versions nationwideicon

E-prescriptions to replace written versions nationwide

SOCIETY
25/12/2019

Written medical records could be on their way out, as pilot software will allow patients to use codes to access their e-prescriptions on a national online prescription system.

Health ministry attempts to calm flu fearsicon

Health ministry attempts to calm flu fears

SOCIETY
25/12/2019

The Ministry of Health has announced there are no new mutations of influenza viruses or drug-resistant strains in Vietnam.

Vietnam gets new generation vaccine technology from UKicon

Vietnam gets new generation vaccine technology from UK

SOCIETY
18/12/2019

New vaccine production technology from a British university has been transferred to Vietnam which may help lower the cost and shorten production times.

Despite overall optimism, health remains top concern of VN consumersicon

Despite overall optimism, health remains top concern of VN consumers

BUSINESS
13/12/2019

It's understandable that Vietnamese are increasingly concerned about health issues as air and water pollution has become palpable in large cities.

Woman in Kon Tum dies of H1N1 fluicon

Woman in Kon Tum dies of H1N1 flu

SOCIETY
12/11/2019

Nguyen Thi Thom, a 37-year-old woman, has died of H1N1 bird flu in Kon Tum Province, while 44 others who made physical contact with her have been isolated for testing.

HCM City to seek upgrade of Food Safety Management Boardicon

HCM City to seek upgrade of Food Safety Management Board

SOCIETY
04/11/2019

HCM City wants to upgrade its Food Safety Management Board into a department and plans to seek Government approval for it.

Experts quash rumours of deadly virusicon

Experts quash rumours of deadly virus

SOCIETY
30/10/2019

Medical experts have denied the existence of a deadly virus which causes myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscles.

Joining Marrakesh Treaty will help the blind: expertsicon

Joining Marrakesh Treaty will help the blind: experts

SOCIETY
30/10/2019

The lack of documents in Braille and audio books, as well as few sign language speakers limits blind people's development, according to Pham Viet Thu, President of Việt Nam Blind Association.

 
 
