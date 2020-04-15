health
Millions of children risk missing out on measles vaccines, Unicef warns.
03/03/2020
All flights from South Korea to Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi and Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City will be re-directed to Van Don and Can Tho airports to relieve pressure on medical centres in Hanoi and HCM City, according to a decision by the Government.
10/02/2020
Plastics undoubtedly affect our environment – and they are shaping up to be an emerging threat to human health as with every breath and every bite, plastics are entering our bodies – without researchers having a full grasp of the implications.
09/02/2020
At this point of time, it might be impossible to fully gauge the implications of the novel coronavirus outbreak (nCoV) on the local economy.
01/02/2020
Prices of masks have been driven up by hoarding and citizens’ spookiness.
25/01/2020
Dr Luong Ngoc Khue, director general of the Administration of Medical Service, Ministry of Health, talks to Vietnam News Agency about how hospital quality standards improved healthcare after being introduced in 2012.
20/01/2020
No cases of acute pneumonia, caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV), have been reported in Vietnam by January 19, according to the Preventive Medicine Department under the Ministry of Health (MoH).
16/01/2020
Showing off her hot body with a flat belly in a tight black dress on Facebook, 40-year-old Huong Vu from Switzerland asks her friends to help her choose the tattoo to cover up a scar on her tummy.
01/01/2020
Quynh Hoa recently spent the day at the Central Military Hospital 108’s Centre for Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery to understand more about the army doctors’ intelligence and devotion.
28/12/2019
Le Thi Thanh Huong is on her way to the bank to make a withdrawal.
25/12/2019
Written medical records could be on their way out, as pilot software will allow patients to use codes to access their e-prescriptions on a national online prescription system.
25/12/2019
The Ministry of Health has announced there are no new mutations of influenza viruses or drug-resistant strains in Vietnam.
18/12/2019
New vaccine production technology from a British university has been transferred to Vietnam which may help lower the cost and shorten production times.
13/12/2019
It's understandable that Vietnamese are increasingly concerned about health issues as air and water pollution has become palpable in large cities.
12/11/2019
Nguyen Thi Thom, a 37-year-old woman, has died of H1N1 bird flu in Kon Tum Province, while 44 others who made physical contact with her have been isolated for testing.
04/11/2019
HCM City wants to upgrade its Food Safety Management Board into a department and plans to seek Government approval for it.
30/10/2019
Medical experts have denied the existence of a deadly virus which causes myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscles.
30/10/2019
The lack of documents in Braille and audio books, as well as few sign language speakers limits blind people's development, according to Pham Viet Thu, President of Việt Nam Blind Association.