The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced the launch of 1,000 healthcare facilities equipped with telehealth centres, marking another milestone in the sector’s digital transformation.
15/07/2020
Hanoi’s Department of Health has asked preventive medicine units and facilities in the city to strengthen diseases prevention.
03/06/2020
The health ministry’s Medical Services Administration will partner with eight local and international NGOs in rehabilitation activities to improve life quality and community integration of the disabled in Vietnam
04/05/2020
Digital transformation in the healthcare sector is expected to move faster than ever on the back of new milestones and upcoming legal foundations, illustrating bright future prospects for ventures.
20/04/2020
The international health emergency currently plaguing the world has initiated a surging demand in digital healthcare in Vietnam, opening doors for telemedicine startups offering solutions that go well with social distancing efforts.
13/04/2020
The technology of a Vietnamese startup is helping hundreds of thousands of people to
have access to online medical examinations with doctors via video calls.
23/03/2020
Chinese firms will begin exporting medical face masks, but their choice starting point, Vietnam, has little demand that goes unsatisfied by local producers.
02/03/2020
German healthcare enterprises are increasingly interested in the Vietnamese market, particularly with the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) expected to come into effect this summer, a survey has revealed.
20/02/2020
Healthtech startups are keen to make a difference in moving Vietnam's struggling healthcare and medical services sector forward.
06/01/2020
Pfizer, Sanofi, and GlaxoSmithKline are reported to plan increasing drug prices in the US in 2020, triggering public concerns over a similar hike in Vietnam.
08/12/2019
Having access to healthcare services is one of the human rights issues.
06/12/2019
The issue of "comprehensive human development" in the documents of the XII Party Congress was identified by the Party as one of the general tasks of national development in 2016-2020.
04/12/2019
Vietnamese pharma firms are increasingly investing in technological innovations to shore up sustainable growth, while international health technology groups are racing to seize the gains from these trends.
30/11/2019
The health sector’s concern for many years is to basically solve the overcrowding of medical examination and treatment at some central-level hospitals by 2020.
25/11/2019
The Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health, the number of reported dengue cases has surged to 250,000 and 49 people succumbed to the disease as of November.
19/11/2019
Vietnam and Russia are expanding bilateral co-operation to new sectors with an emphasis on healthcare and high tech, in addition to energy.
17/11/2019
More than 62,000 people in the central provinces of Vietnam have infected with deadly dengue fever in ten months of the year, a threefold increase compared to the same period last year. Worse, eight people died of the disease.
17/11/2019
JW Pharmaceutical Corporation acquired Euvipharm, becoming the first Korean company to take over a Vietnamese pharmaceutical company and operate it directly.