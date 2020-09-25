Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
Covid-19
healthcare

tin tức về healthcare mới nhất

Vietnamese healthcare marks important digital milestone of 1,000 telehealth facilitiesicon
SOCIETY8 giờ trước0

Vietnamese healthcare marks important digital milestone of 1,000 telehealth facilities

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced the launch of 1,000 healthcare facilities equipped with telehealth centres, marking another milestone in the sector’s digital transformation.

 
More young people suffering from kidney failure

More young people suffering from kidney failure

icon25/09/20200
Vietnam poised to enter peak season for dengue fever in October and November

Vietnam poised to enter peak season for dengue fever in October and November

icon24/09/20200
Hanoi strengthens hand, foot and mouth disease and diphtheria preventionicon

Hanoi strengthens hand, foot and mouth disease and diphtheria prevention

SOCIETY
15/07/2020

Hanoi’s Department of Health has asked preventive medicine units and facilities in the city to strengthen diseases prevention.

VN Medical Services Administration partners with eight NGOs in improving rehabilitation activitiesicon

VN Medical Services Administration partners with eight NGOs in improving rehabilitation activities

SOCIETY
03/06/2020

The health ministry’s Medical Services Administration will partner with eight local and international NGOs in rehabilitation activities to improve life quality and community integration of the disabled in Vietnam

New tech heading up healthcare industryicon

New tech heading up healthcare industry

FEATURE
04/05/2020

Digital transformation in the healthcare sector is expected to move faster than ever on the back of new milestones and upcoming legal foundations, illustrating bright future prospects for ventures.

Thriving health apps conquer local marketicon

Thriving health apps conquer local market

BUSINESS
20/04/2020

The international health emergency currently plaguing the world has initiated a surging demand in digital healthcare in Vietnam, opening doors for telemedicine startups offering solutions that go well with social distancing efforts. 

Technology changes VN healthcare servicesicon

Technology changes VN healthcare services

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/04/2020

The technology of a Vietnamese startup is helping hundreds of thousands of people to
have access to online medical examinations with doctors via video calls.

Vietnam offers little unmet demand for medical mask importsicon

Vietnam offers little unmet demand for medical mask imports

BUSINESS
23/03/2020

Chinese firms will begin exporting medical face masks, but their choice starting point, Vietnam, has little demand that goes unsatisfied by local producers.

German businesses keen on Viet Nam's healthcare sectoricon

German businesses keen on Viet Nam's healthcare sector

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

 German healthcare enterprises are increasingly interested in the Vietnamese market, particularly with the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) expected to come into effect this summer, a survey has revealed.

Online road to recoveryicon

Online road to recovery

FEATURE
20/02/2020

Healthtech startups are keen to make a difference in moving Vietnam's struggling healthcare and medical services sector forward.

Drug price hikes in US threaten the same in Vietnam?icon

Drug price hikes in US threaten the same in Vietnam?

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

Pfizer, Sanofi, and GlaxoSmithKline are reported to plan increasing drug prices in the US in 2020, triggering public concerns over a similar hike in Vietnam.

Vietnam gains important achievements in healthcare for the peopleicon

Vietnam gains important achievements in healthcare for the people

SOCIETY
08/12/2019

Having access to healthcare services is one of the human rights issues.

Improving people's health is the top priority taskicon

Improving people's health is the top priority task

SOCIETY
06/12/2019

The issue of "comprehensive human development" in the documents of the XII Party Congress was identified by the Party as one of the general tasks of national development in 2016-2020.

Healthcare sounds clarion call to start digital transformationicon

Healthcare sounds clarion call to start digital transformation

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

Vietnamese pharma firms are increasingly investing in technological innovations to shore up sustainable growth, while international health technology groups are racing to seize the gains from these trends.

VN ensures every citizen’s right to be protected and access to healthcareicon

VN ensures every citizen’s right to be protected and access to healthcare

SOCIETY
30/11/2019

The health sector’s concern for many years is to basically solve the overcrowding of medical examination and treatment at some central-level hospitals by 2020.

Dengue cases are surging in localities with 49 deathsicon

Dengue cases are surging in localities with 49 deaths

SOCIETY
25/11/2019

The Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health, the number of reported dengue cases has surged to 250,000 and 49 people succumbed to the disease as of November.

Russian enterprises set sights on healthcare and high tech in Vietnamicon

Russian enterprises set sights on healthcare and high tech in Vietnam

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

Vietnam and Russia are expanding bilateral co-operation to new sectors with an emphasis on healthcare and high tech, in addition to energy.

Deadly dengue outbreak overwhelms central Vietnamicon

Deadly dengue outbreak overwhelms central Vietnam

SOCIETY
17/11/2019

More than 62,000 people in the central provinces of Vietnam have infected with deadly dengue fever in ten months of the year, a threefold increase compared to the same period last year. Worse, eight people died of the disease.

The first time: Korean company acquires local pharmaceuticalicon

The first time: Korean company acquires local pharmaceutical

BUSINESS
17/11/2019

JW Pharmaceutical Corporation acquired Euvipharm, becoming the first Korean company to take over a Vietnamese pharmaceutical company and operate it directly.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
