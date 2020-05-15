heat wave
tin tức về heat wave mới nhất
The northern and northern central regions of Vietnam would face downpours from this evening, May 21, following scorching hot days.
icon SOCIETY
02/05/2020
A heat wave is expected to soon sweep through northern and central Vietnam next week, with temperatures jumping to 38-40 degrees Celsius, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/04/2020
Saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta will likely remain at a high level until the end of April or early May, before gradually declining, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.
icon SOCIETY
12/03/2020
The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) has warned localities, particularly those located in the north and centre of the country, of a period of severe heat waves which are poised to start in April.
icon SOCIETY
24/06/2019
Scorching heat is expected to continue in the central region for the next few days after hitting the northern and central localities over the weekend.
icon PHOTOS
13/06/2019
A prolonged heat wave that has hit the capital city of Hanoi has greatly affected the daily lives of local people, forcing many to find ways of protecting themselves from the hot weather.
icon SOCIETY
12/06/2019
Doctors have warned of potential disease outbreaks during the on-going heat wave in the northern and central region.
icon SOCIETY
18/04/2019
The ongoing heat wave in the northern and central provinces could last until next Monday (April 22) with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in some areas, the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting (NCHF) reported.