Heavy rains forecasted to hit northern, central regions
SOCIETY

Heavy rains forecasted to hit northern, central regions

The northern and northern central regions of Vietnam would face downpours from this evening, May 21, following scorching hot days.

 
Prolonged heat wave expected

Prolonged heat wave expected

15/05/2020
UV indexes soar as big cities in Vietnam enter heat wave

UV indexes soar as big cities in Vietnam enter heat wave

07/05/2020
Vietnam braces for heat wave next week, temperature up to 40oC

Vietnam braces for heat wave next week, temperature up to 40oC

SOCIETY
02/05/2020

A heat wave is expected to soon sweep through northern and central Vietnam next week, with temperatures jumping to 38-40 degrees Celsius, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta likely to linger on

Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta likely to linger on

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/04/2020

Saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta will likely remain at a high level until the end of April or early May, before gradually declining, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Vietnam sets to endure several heat waves during April

Vietnam sets to endure several heat waves during April

SOCIETY
12/03/2020

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) has warned localities, particularly those located in the north and centre of the country, of a period of severe heat waves which are poised to start in April.

Vietnam's central region continues to suffer summer heat

Vietnam's central region continues to suffer summer heat

SOCIETY
24/06/2019

Scorching heat is expected to continue in the central region for the next few days after hitting the northern and central localities over the weekend.

Prolonged heat wave leaves people of Hanoi sweltering

Prolonged heat wave leaves people of Hanoi sweltering

PHOTOS
13/06/2019

A prolonged heat wave that has hit the capital city of Hanoi has greatly affected the daily lives of local people, forcing many to find ways of protecting themselves from the hot weather.

Doctors warn about disease outbreaks as heat wave continues in Vietnam

Doctors warn about disease outbreaks as heat wave continues in Vietnam

SOCIETY
12/06/2019

Doctors have warned of potential disease outbreaks during the on-going heat wave in the northern and central region.

Northern and central provinces enter heat wave

Northern and central provinces enter heat wave

SOCIETY
18/04/2019

The ongoing heat wave in the northern and central provinces could last until next Monday (April 22) with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in some areas, the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting (NCHF) reported.

 
 
