heroin
tin tức về heroin mới nhất
icon
Police of Dien Bien district of the northwestern province of the same name on July 11 said they, together with relevant agencies, had seized a large haul of drugs from a transnational trafficking ring.
icon SOCIETY
27/01/2020
Police of Ho Chi Minh City seized the largest-ever volume of drugs and uncovered a big number of sophisticated and transnational drug rings in 2019.
icon SOCIETY
08/12/2019
Vietnamese and Taiwanese drug investigators have uncovered a massive transnational drug trafficking ring and have seized 446 packs of heroin worth more than US$6 million from a warehouse in HCMC.
icon SOCIETY
06/12/2019
Maritime smuggling is becoming more common among heroin traffickers according to an expert.
icon SOCIETY
04/12/2019
Police in some central provinces have found dozens of plastic bags containing a substance suspected to be heroin at local coast.
icon Thời sự
03/12/2019
Khi ra bờ biển nhặt ve chai, một người dân tại TT-Huế bất ngờ phát hiện 1 thùng nhựa, bên trong chứa 21 bánh hình chữ nhật, nghi là ma túy trôi dạt vào bờ biển.
icon Ký sự pháp đình
28/11/2019
Cơ quan chức năng đã xác định các bị cáo trong đường dây buôn bán hơn 1.700 bánh ma túy đã nhiều lần thực hiện mua bán trót lọt 350 bánh heroin, tổng khối lượng 112kg.
icon SOCIETY
12/11/2019
Investigative police in Dien Bien have arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in a transnational drug trafficking ring, with 220 packs of heroin, weighing 77 kilograms, being seized.
icon SOCIETY
10/11/2019
Police in the northwestern border province of Dien Bien have successfully busted a transnational drug trafficking ring, seizing 220 bricks of heroin with total weight of 77kg.
icon Hồ sơ vụ án
25/10/2019
Phát hiện 2 kẻ vận chuyển ma túy, lực lượng chức năng ra tín hiệu dừng xe nhưng tài xế liều lĩnh chống đối, tông thẳng vào xe công an.
icon Hồ sơ vụ án
16/10/2019
Khi xe ôtô của Bằng và Huy vừa qua khỏi cửa hầm Hải Vân, hàng chục trinh sát đồng loạt chặn bắt thu giữ heroin lấy từ của khẩu Lao Bảo về.
icon Hồ sơ vụ án
08/10/2019
Nam thanh niên 28 tuổi ở Hà Tĩnh mang theo súng ngắn, chở 6 bánh heroin bằng xe máy từ biên giới vào nội địa để tiêu thụ thì bị lực lượng chức năng bắt giữ.
icon SOCIETY
18/09/2019
Police in the northern border province of Lang Son have arrested a suspect allegedly trafficking 60 bricks (about 21 kilogrammes) of heroin.
icon SOCIETY
29/08/2019
The People’s Court of central Quang Binh province on August 28 handed a death sentence to a Laos national who stood trial for trafficking 308.6 kg of methamphetamine in Vietnam.
icon SOCIETY
09/08/2019
Police in the northern border province of Lao Cai on August 6 arrested two men for smuggling ten bricks of heroin (about 3.5 kg).
icon SOCIETY
04/08/2019
Police of Dien Bien Dong district in the northern border province of Dien Bien on August 4 arrested two men who were illegally transporting six bricks of heroin (about 2.1 kg).
icon SOCIETY
19/04/2019
Police in the northern mountainous province of Son La arrested a suspect illegally transporting nearly 6.5 kilogrammes of heroin in Long Luong commune, Van Ho district, on April 17.
icon SOCIETY
13/04/2019
Some 100 policemen of Thua Thien – Hue Province on Thursday afternoon raided six illegal trading and storing points of cannabis on Duy Tan Street, Hue City, Thanh nien (Young people) newspaper reported.