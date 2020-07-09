Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
heroin

tin tức về heroin mới nhất

Large haul of drugs seized in Dien Bienicon
SOCIETY19 giờ trước0

Large haul of drugs seized in Dien Bien

Police of Dien Bien district of the northwestern province of the same name on July 11 said they, together with relevant agencies, had seized a large haul of drugs from a transnational trafficking ring.

 
Three drug trafficking rings busted

Three drug trafficking rings busted

icon09/07/20200
Taiwanese drug trafficker sentenced to death in Vietnam

Taiwanese drug trafficker sentenced to death in Vietnam

icon02/07/20200
HCM City police seize biggest-ever drug amount in 2019

HCM City police seize biggest-ever drug amount in 2019

SOCIETY
27/01/2020

Police of Ho Chi Minh City seized the largest-ever volume of drugs and uncovered a big number of sophisticated and transnational drug rings in 2019.

Police crack massive drug trafficking ring

Police crack massive drug trafficking ring

SOCIETY
08/12/2019

Vietnamese and Taiwanese drug investigators have uncovered a massive transnational drug trafficking ring and have seized 446 packs of heroin worth more than US$6 million from a warehouse in HCMC.

Drug smugglers turning to sea transportation

Drug smugglers turning to sea transportation

SOCIETY
06/12/2019

Maritime smuggling is becoming more common among heroin traffickers according to an expert.

Quang Nam: Suspected heroin found washing ashore

Quang Nam: Suspected heroin found washing ashore

SOCIETY
04/12/2019

Police in some central provinces have found dozens of plastic bags containing a substance suspected to be heroin at local coast.

Người đàn ông nhặt ve chai lượm được 21 bánh, nghi ma túy ở TT-Huế

Người đàn ông nhặt ve chai lượm được 21 bánh, nghi ma túy ở TT-Huế

Thời sự
03/12/2019

Khi ra bờ biển nhặt ve chai, một người dân tại TT-Huế bất ngờ phát hiện 1 thùng nhựa, bên trong chứa 21 bánh hình chữ nhật, nghi là ma túy trôi dạt vào bờ biển.

Tử hình 11 bị cáo trong đường dây buôn bán 1.700 bánh ma túy

Tử hình 11 bị cáo trong đường dây buôn bán 1.700 bánh ma túy

Ký sự pháp đình
28/11/2019

Cơ quan chức năng đã xác định các bị cáo trong đường dây buôn bán hơn 1.700 bánh ma túy đã nhiều lần thực hiện mua bán trót lọt 350 bánh heroin, tổng khối lượng 112kg.

Two detained for trafficking 77kgs of drugs into Vietnam

Two detained for trafficking 77kgs of drugs into Vietnam

SOCIETY
12/11/2019

Investigative police in Dien Bien have arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in a transnational drug trafficking ring, with 220 packs of heroin, weighing 77 kilograms, being seized.

Dien Bien police arrest two transnational drug traffickers

Dien Bien police arrest two transnational drug traffickers

SOCIETY
10/11/2019

Police in the northwestern border province of Dien Bien have successfully busted a transnational drug trafficking ring, seizing 220 bricks of heroin with total weight of 77kg.

Xe bán tải chở ma túy tông thẳng vào xe công an Hà Tĩnh

Xe bán tải chở ma túy tông thẳng vào xe công an Hà Tĩnh

Hồ sơ vụ án
25/10/2019

Phát hiện 2 kẻ vận chuyển ma túy, lực lượng chức năng ra tín hiệu dừng xe nhưng tài xế liều lĩnh chống đối, tông thẳng vào xe công an.

Công an mai phục hầm Hải Vân, bắt gọn 2 trùm buôn ma túy

Công an mai phục hầm Hải Vân, bắt gọn 2 trùm buôn ma túy

Hồ sơ vụ án
16/10/2019

Khi xe ôtô của Bằng và Huy vừa qua khỏi cửa hầm Hải Vân, hàng chục trinh sát đồng loạt chặn bắt thu giữ heroin lấy từ của khẩu Lao Bảo về.

Thanh niên Hà Tĩnh mang súng vận chuyển 6 bánh heroin bằng xe máy

Thanh niên Hà Tĩnh mang súng vận chuyển 6 bánh heroin bằng xe máy

Hồ sơ vụ án
08/10/2019

Nam thanh niên 28 tuổi ở Hà Tĩnh mang theo súng ngắn, chở 6 bánh heroin bằng xe máy từ biên giới vào nội địa để tiêu thụ thì bị lực lượng chức năng bắt giữ.

Trafficker of 21 kilogrammes of heroin arrested in Lang Son

Trafficker of 21 kilogrammes of heroin arrested in Lang Son

SOCIETY
18/09/2019

Police in the northern border province of Lang Son have arrested a suspect allegedly trafficking 60 bricks (about 21 kilogrammes) of heroin.

Laos national sentenced to death for trafficking over 300kg of drugs

Laos national sentenced to death for trafficking over 300kg of drugs

SOCIETY
29/08/2019

The People’s Court of central Quang Binh province on August 28 handed a death sentence to a Laos national who stood trial for trafficking 308.6 kg of methamphetamine in Vietnam.

Lao Cai's police arrest two men with 3.5kg of heroin

Lao Cai’s police arrest two men with 3.5kg of heroin

SOCIETY
09/08/2019

Police in the northern border province of Lao Cai on August 6 arrested two men for smuggling ten bricks of heroin (about 3.5 kg).

Two men smuggling 2.1kg heroin arrested in Dien Bien

Two men smuggling 2.1kg heroin arrested in Dien Bien

SOCIETY
04/08/2019

Police of Dien Bien Dong district in the northern border province of Dien Bien on August 4 arrested two men who were illegally transporting six bricks of heroin (about 2.1 kg).

Drug trafficking suspects arrested in Son La, Hoa Binh

Drug trafficking suspects arrested in Son La, Hoa Binh

SOCIETY
19/04/2019

Police in the northern mountainous province of Son La arrested a suspect illegally transporting nearly 6.5 kilogrammes of heroin in Long Luong commune, Van Ho district, on April 17.

Hue police raid drug dens

Hue police raid drug dens

SOCIETY
13/04/2019

Some 100 policemen of Thua Thien – Hue Province on Thursday afternoon raided six illegal trading and storing points of cannabis on Duy Tan Street, Hue City, Thanh nien (Young people) newspaper reported.

 
 
