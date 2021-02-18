 
FEATURE18/02/20210

Modern Vietnamese farmers: wear suits, sit in Hanoi and feed fowl in Dak Lak

Many Vietnamese farmers just need to press a button to grow vegetables and raise pigs, and click a mouse to sell vegetables in the global market.
 
icon10/02/20210
icon20/12/20200
AI-based drones help analyze health of crops

FEATURE
03/11/2020
The drones using artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by MiSmart are all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) manufactured locally by Vietnamese.
Digitisation helps narrow urban-rural gap: experts

SOCIETY
28/09/2020
Digital transformation provides a challenge and opportunity for sustainable agricultural and rural development and narrowing gaps between rural and urban areas, experts have said.
Smartphones 'determine the fate' of VND-billionaire farmers

BUSINESS
12/09/2020
Over the last 10 years of developing farming chains and observing strict requirements, farmers who have earned annual incomes of billions of dong have been increasingly using digital technology.
Leaving university, he now earns VND30bil/year from growing mushrooms

BUSINESS
05/09/2020
Trieu Quang Trung decided to leave university to pursue his passion – growing mushrooms. He now owns a mushrooming growing facility which brings turnover of VND30-36 billion a year.
Scientist makes slow-release fertilizer, the first of its kind in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/07/2020
The ‘smart’ fertilizer, used once per crop, saves money and labor, and reduces environmental pollution.
Vietnam can become food supplier to the whole world: VIDA’s chair

BUSINESS
04/05/2020
Vietnam has an opportunity to become the food supplier of the world, according to Truong Gia Binh, an influential businessman.
Levelling up agriculture through modern tech and linking farming communities

BUSINESS
15/04/2020
Digitalising the agricultural sector is an essential requirement in the context of disease and climate change.
Kien Giang aims to raise value of key farming products

BUSINESS
28/01/2020
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang will focus on increasing the value and competitiveness of its agriculture produce this year.
Organic farms fuel sustainable development

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/01/2020
Born in Dien Ban Town, Quang Nam province, 37-year-old Duong Hien Tu has developed the area's first organic ecological agriculture system and a sustainable farming model over the past seven years to create the An Phu organic farm brand.
Drones now used by Vietnam’s rice farmers

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/12/2019
Loc Troi Group, an agriculture firm, conducts pesticide spraying by drones on 25,000 hectares of fields in cooperation with farmers in Long An province.
Difficulty in land access hinders 4.0 agriculture in Vietnam

BUSINESS
11/10/2019
Hi-tech agriculture cooperatives in HCMC are finding it difficult to expand production scale, while farmers are reluctant to make investments because of complicated procedures.
Organic agriculture treads thorny path

BUSINESS
19/09/2019
Vo Tong Xuan, rector of the Nam Can Tho University, a respected agriculture expert, says that many Vietnamese hesitate to buy organic farm produce because of high prices.
Vietnam needs new method to attract FDI from US, EU: experts

BUSINESS
27/08/2019
Vietnam attracts FDI by offering preferences in land access and tax incentives. However, if it wants to attract FDI from the US and EU, preferences alone will not be enough.
VN farmers use smartphones in cultivation of lingzhi mushrooms

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/08/2019
In the past, two or three workers were needed to grow lingzhi mushrooms. But today, one person can undertake the work with just one smartphone.
Hi-tech agriculture: how advanced should technologies be?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/04/2019
What does ‘hi-tech agriculture’ mean? Some experts believe that ‘hi-tech’ means ‘suitable’ for the farmers and their needs.
 
 
