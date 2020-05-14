Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
high school finals

tin tức về high school finals mới nhất

VN universities to change enrollment plansicon
SOCIETY14/05/20200

VN universities to change enrollment plans

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) is collecting opinions from universities on its draft regulation for higher education enrollment in 2020. Schools will draw up their enrollment plans based on the regulation.

 
Education Ministry sets tough rules for schools to organize their own entrance exams

Education Ministry sets tough rules for schools to organize their own entrance exams

icon13/05/20200
Enrollment autonomy raises concern about student quality

Enrollment autonomy raises concern about student quality

icon28/04/20200
Students satisfied about Education Ministry's high school finals reschedulingicon

Students satisfied about Education Ministry's high school finals rescheduling

SOCIETY
01/03/2020

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has adjusted the academic year schedule, delaying the high school finals to late July.

Student streamlining – a must in 4.0 eraicon

Student streamlining – a must in 4.0 era

SOCIETY
04/01/2020

Career guidance is believed to be important in the new era which aims to create human resources who meet the changing requirements of the labor market.

HCM City tightens control over private tutoringicon

HCM City tightens control over private tutoring

SOCIETY
21/12/2019

Students can have no more than 18 periods of private tutoring a week. They can also choose their private tutors with classes of no more than 45 students in each.

Vietnamese mathematicians oppose multiple-choice questions for examicon

Vietnamese mathematicians oppose multiple-choice questions for exam

SOCIETY
12/11/2019

The Vietnam Mathematics Institute and experts disagree on the application of the multiple-choice mode for math exams, saying that it will harm education.

Urban parents rush to bring kids to IELTS classesicon

Urban parents rush to bring kids to IELTS classes

SOCIETY
26/08/2019

Hanoi students begin practicing for IELTS in very early ages to prepare for the entrance exams to star schools.

University entrance exam floor at record lowicon

University entrance exam floor at record low

SOCIETY
13/08/2019

The floor exam marks announced by many universities are surprisingly low, raising concerns about the quality of input students.

Educators propose only 30 percent of students to take high school finalsicon

Educators propose only 30 percent of students to take high school finals

SOCIETY
02/08/2019

Believing that it is too costly and unnecessary to organize a national high-school final exam for all students, some educators have proposed holding the exam for 30 percent of the worst-performing students.

New enrollment method raises concerns about student quality in Vietnamicon

New enrollment method raises concerns about student quality in Vietnam

SOCIETY
01/08/2019

Vietnamese universities are enrolling students based on their high-school records, which has raised concerns that university admission is too easy. But school's deny this.

Education Ministry concerned as history scores too lowicon

Education Ministry concerned as history scores too low

SOCIETY
29/07/2019

Below average scores were recorded on 399, 066 out of 569,905 exam papers, or 70.01 percent in history.

Vietnam's education quality improves: former Deputy Minister of Educationicon

Vietnam's education quality improves: former Deputy Minister of Education

SOCIETY
24/07/2019

Former Deputy Minister of Education and Training Bui Van Ga says that new exam questions now test the general knowledge of examinees and allow universities to choose the best students.

Vietnam urged to merge some schools, maintain fewer state-owned schoolsicon

Vietnam urged to merge some schools, maintain fewer state-owned schools

SOCIETY
26/06/2019

Merging schools with the same majors to form multi-disciplinary schools and cutting the number of state-owned schools to more effectively allocate resources should be done immediately, experts say.

Fewer high school graduates register for university examsicon

Fewer high school graduates register for university exams

SOCIETY
24/05/2019

The number of 12th graders registering to attend the entrance exams to universities has decreased since 2017.

Schools in Vietnam gear up for enrollment seasonicon

Schools in Vietnam gear up for enrollment season

SOCIETY
13/04/2019

The 2019 enrollment season has started, with students registering applications for universities on April 1-20.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
