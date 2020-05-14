high school finals
The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) is collecting opinions from universities on its draft regulation for higher education enrollment in 2020. Schools will draw up their enrollment plans based on the regulation.
01/03/2020
The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has adjusted the academic year schedule, delaying the high school finals to late July.
04/01/2020
Career guidance is believed to be important in the new era which aims to create human resources who meet the changing requirements of the labor market.
21/12/2019
Students can have no more than 18 periods of private tutoring a week. They can also choose their private tutors with classes of no more than 45 students in each.
12/11/2019
The Vietnam Mathematics Institute and experts disagree on the application of the multiple-choice mode for math exams, saying that it will harm education.
26/08/2019
Hanoi students begin practicing for IELTS in very early ages to prepare for the entrance exams to star schools.
13/08/2019
The floor exam marks announced by many universities are surprisingly low, raising concerns about the quality of input students.
02/08/2019
Believing that it is too costly and unnecessary to organize a national high-school final exam for all students, some educators have proposed holding the exam for 30 percent of the worst-performing students.
01/08/2019
Vietnamese universities are enrolling students based on their high-school records, which has raised concerns that university admission is too easy. But school's deny this.
29/07/2019
Below average scores were recorded on 399, 066 out of 569,905 exam papers, or 70.01 percent in history.
24/07/2019
Former Deputy Minister of Education and Training Bui Van Ga says that new exam questions now test the general knowledge of examinees and allow universities to choose the best students.
26/06/2019
Merging schools with the same majors to form multi-disciplinary schools and cutting the number of state-owned schools to more effectively allocate resources should be done immediately, experts say.
24/05/2019
The number of 12th graders registering to attend the entrance exams to universities has decreased since 2017.
13/04/2019
The 2019 enrollment season has started, with students registering applications for universities on April 1-20.