Developing a high-speed highway is a matter of special public concern. Under the 2021-2030 draft railway development plan, Vietnam’s railway would undertake the transport of 16.5 million tons of cargo and 30.9 million passengers by 2030.
24/08/2019
The 12 unprofitable projects under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), as well as projects under the management of the Ministry of Transport (MOT), need checking and reconsideration.