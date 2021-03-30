 
High-speed railway to compete with airlines
SOCIETY 30/03/2021

High-speed railway to compete with airlines

Developing a high-speed highway is a matter of special public concern. Under the 2021-2030 draft railway development plan, Vietnam’s railway would undertake the transport of 16.5 million tons of cargo and 30.9 million passengers by 2030.
 
Vietnam speeds up high-speed railway projects

Vietnam speeds up high-speed railway projects

24/03/2021
HCM City – Can Tho high-speed railway is not the ideal length: Transport Ministry

HCM City – Can Tho high-speed railway is not the ideal length: Transport Ministry

19/03/2021
Railway project suspended after 15 years of implementation

Railway project suspended after 15 years of implementation

BUSINESS
24/08/2019
The 12 unprofitable projects under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), as well as projects under the management of the Ministry of Transport (MOT), need checking and reconsideration.
 
 
