 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#TếtNguyênĐán#Đại Hội Đảng XIII
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Vụ án Nhật Cường và cựu Chủ tịch Hà Nội Nguyễn Đức Chung
#100 Ngày đầu của Tân Tổng thống Joe Biden
#Cơn biến động của đào rừng Tết Tân Sửu 2021
#Táo Quân 2021
#Toàn cảnh Cuộc khủng hoảng trên Đồi Capitol ở Mỹ
#Danh sách các trường ở Hà Nội cho nghỉ học phòng Covid-19
#Băng tuyết xuất hiện nhiều nơi ở miền Bắc

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

04/02/2021 18:51:57 (GMT +7)

tag
 

high technology

tin tức về high technology mới nhất

Vietnam’s digital technology firms on road to successicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT11 giờ trước0

Vietnam’s digital technology firms on road to success

Participants at the National Forum on Developing Vietnam’s Digital Enterprises all agreed that never before have Vietnam’s digital technology firms developed so strongly.
 
Making cars and smartphones, Vietnam moves to top ASEAN countries

Making cars and smartphones, Vietnam moves to top ASEAN countries

icon03/02/20210
Digital transformation needs new 'ways of thinking' at provincial, local level

Digital transformation needs new 'ways of thinking' at provincial, local level

icon18/12/20200
Tens of thousands of hotel, bank workers at risk of losing jobsicon

Tens of thousands of hotel, bank workers at risk of losing jobs

FEATURE
26/11/2020
The rapid development of technology is a threat to workers, as robots can now replace many hotel and bank officers.
Warning system for landslides in communes remains pooricon

Warning system for landslides in communes remains poor

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/11/2020
With the current data and technology, when weather patterns that can cause heavy rains appear, Vietnam can predict large-scale heavy rains in mountainous areas 1-2 days in advance
Digital transformation: no time for hesitationicon

Digital transformation: no time for hesitation

FEATURE
15/10/2020
The governments that quickly move forward will be ahead of those that hesitate and proceed slowly in applying digital technologies.
Vietnam paves way for enterprises to apply AIicon

Vietnam paves way for enterprises to apply AI

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/08/2020
AI has become increasingly popular in Vietnam with the participation of large technology firms in the field.
With Vsmart phones, Vietnamese-made tech products become popularicon

With Vsmart phones, Vietnamese-made tech products become popular

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/05/2020
Vietnamese consumers have bought made-in-Vietnam fashion products and other goods but few technology products have been popular until the appearance of V-smartphones.
Technology changes VN healthcare servicesicon

Technology changes VN healthcare services

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/04/2020
The technology of a Vietnamese startup is helping hundreds of thousands of people tohave access to online medical examinations with doctors via video calls.
Investors show keen interest in high tech startupsicon

Investors show keen interest in high tech startups

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/01/2020
Investors say they have huge amounts of capital in hands and are seeking good technology startups to disburse the money.
Vietnam needs reasonable policies to develop WTE technologyicon

Vietnam needs reasonable policies to develop WTE technology

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/12/2019
It requires huge investment capital to build waste-to-electricity (WTE) plants with high technologies. Meanwhile, enterprises are meeting many barriers, especially in policies.
Questions raised about ferrochrome projectsicon

Questions raised about ferrochrome projects

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/10/2019
A number of ferrochrome projects existed in the past, but most of them were unprofitable.
Amended labor code draft could weaken Vietnam's competitiveness: economistsicon

Amended labor code draft could weaken Vietnam's competitiveness: economists

BUSINESS
25/09/2019
Economists have voiced their disappointment about the draft of the amended labor code, saying that the competitiveness of the national economy will weaken because of rigid regulations on extra working hours and wages.
Good news for Vietnam's cashew industryicon

Good news for Vietnam's cashew industry

BUSINESS
12/09/2019
Instead of competing fiercely with each other, cashew companies have now joined hands to boost exports and focus on deep processing to obtain higher added value for their products.
Foreigners make up 90 percent of e-wallet market shareicon

Foreigners make up 90 percent of e-wallet market share

BUSINESS
06/09/2019
E-wallets are believed to be a very promising business field in Vietnam, but the market is now controlled by foreign firms.
The face of delivery market determined by app raceicon

The face of delivery market determined by app race

BUSINESS
31/08/2019
Analysts believe that delivery services offering the shortest delivery time thanks to technology applications will win the market.
Vsmart says its smartphone ‘quite different’ from Chinese producticon

Vsmart says its smartphone ‘quite different’ from Chinese product

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/08/2019
A representative of Vsmart said the manufacturer will design smartphones and increase the locally made content in products to 60 percent by 2020.
US chicken dirt-cheap in Vietnamicon

US chicken dirt-cheap in Vietnam

BUSINESS
20/08/2019
Vietnam has increased imports of chicken from the US which have the surprisingly low price of VND18,000 per kilogram.
Smart TVs surprisingly cheap in Vietnamicon

Smart TVs surprisingly cheap in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/07/2019
Many smart TV models running on Android are being offered at surprisingly low prices of VND3-5 million, cheaper than Samsung, Sony and LG products.
Processing seafood by-products – the billion-USD industryicon

Processing seafood by-products – the billion-USD industry

BUSINESS
03/07/2019
The country’s seafood industry would have $4-5 billion more each year if byproducts were used, say experts.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 