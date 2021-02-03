high technology
Participants at the National Forum on Developing Vietnam’s Digital Enterprises all agreed that never before have Vietnam’s digital technology firms developed so strongly.
26/11/2020
The rapid development of technology is a threat to workers, as robots can now replace many hotel and bank officers.
03/11/2020
With the current data and technology, when weather patterns that can cause heavy rains appear, Vietnam can predict large-scale heavy rains in mountainous areas 1-2 days in advance
15/10/2020
The governments that quickly move forward will be ahead of those that hesitate and proceed slowly in applying digital technologies.
24/08/2020
AI has become increasingly popular in Vietnam with the participation of large technology firms in the field.
15/05/2020
Vietnamese consumers have bought made-in-Vietnam fashion products and other goods but few technology products have been popular until the appearance of V-smartphones.
13/04/2020
The technology of a Vietnamese startup is helping hundreds of thousands of people tohave access to online medical examinations with doctors via video calls.
08/01/2020
Investors say they have huge amounts of capital in hands and are seeking good technology startups to disburse the money.
16/12/2019
It requires huge investment capital to build waste-to-electricity (WTE) plants with high technologies. Meanwhile, enterprises are meeting many barriers, especially in policies.
25/09/2019
Economists have voiced their disappointment about the draft of the amended labor code, saying that the competitiveness of the national economy will weaken because of rigid regulations on extra working hours and wages.
12/09/2019
Instead of competing fiercely with each other, cashew companies have now joined hands to boost exports and focus on deep processing to obtain higher added value for their products.
06/09/2019
E-wallets are believed to be a very promising business field in Vietnam, but the market is now controlled by foreign firms.
31/08/2019
Analysts believe that delivery services offering the shortest delivery time thanks to technology applications will win the market.
22/08/2019
A representative of Vsmart said the manufacturer will design smartphones and increase the locally made content in products to 60 percent by 2020.
20/08/2019
Vietnam has increased imports of chicken from the US which have the surprisingly low price of VND18,000 per kilogram.
14/07/2019
Many smart TV models running on Android are being offered at surprisingly low prices of VND3-5 million, cheaper than Samsung, Sony and LG products.
03/07/2019
The country’s seafood industry would have $4-5 billion more each year if byproducts were used, say experts.