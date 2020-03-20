Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low
20/03/2020

Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low

Low training costs are one of the reasons for many students to enroll in state-owned universities, but the tuition of the schools is increasing.

 
VN universities hesitate to give lectures online

VN universities hesitate to give lectures online

18/03/2020
VN schools rush to run high-quality training programs that charge more tuition

VN schools rush to run high-quality training programs that charge more tuition

10/03/2020
Vietnam needs to re-organize the education ministry?

Vietnam needs to re-organize the education ministry?

SOCIETY
05/03/2020

The proposal by the Ministry of Interior Affairs (MIA) to re-organize the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has raised controversy.

High-quality programs of tertiary education showing weaknesses

High-quality programs of tertiary education showing weaknesses

SOCIETY
05/03/2020

The policy to organize high-quality programs in universities nationwide was introduced in 2006 to increase competitiveness among domestic educational institutes.

Vietnamese universities to raise admission criteria

Vietnamese universities to raise admission criteria

SOCIETY
04/03/2020

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) states that in the upcoming academic year, universities in Vietnam must stop using unsuitable subject combinations to accept new students.

Online education remains unfamiliar in Vietnam

Online education remains unfamiliar in Vietnam

SOCIETY
03/03/2020

While online education is common around the world, it is unpopular in Vietnam. Online training is provided by some universities, but it is absent in general education.

Research universities: requirements high, benefits low

Research universities: requirements high, benefits low

SOCIETY
04/02/2020

Research universities have been compared to ‘storm troops’ that lead the way in carrying out scientific research. However, they have not received appropriate preferences from the government.

Expediting education to reach the world

Expediting education to reach the world

SOCIETY
28/01/2020

Vietnam has proactively integrated into the world at various levels and in diversified forms by embracing global market principles and standards.

Mergers of universities, junior colleges kicks off in Vietnam

Mergers of universities, junior colleges kicks off in Vietnam

SOCIETY
22/01/2020

Unable to enroll students and taking a loss for a long period, many universities and junior colleges are planning to merge with other schools. 

More universities are granted self-autonomy

More universities are granted self-autonomy

SOCIETY
13/01/2020

Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha talks with about his plan to grant more universities autonomous rights. 

International competitions put pressure on VN students

International competitions put pressure on VN students

SOCIETY
12/01/2020

There are at least 16 national and international competitions in math for students from the first to the 12th grades. Many of them are believed to be useless.

Hanoi to have another international university

Hanoi to have another international university

SOCIETY
08/01/2020

The university will become an international innovation center of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi.

Student streamlining – a must in 4.0 era

Student streamlining – a must in 4.0 era

SOCIETY
04/01/2020

Career guidance is believed to be important in the new era which aims to create human resources who meet the changing requirements of the labor market.

Vietnam's educational sector to see more M&A deals

Vietnam's educational sector to see more M&A deals

SOCIETY
26/12/2019

M&A has been and will continue to be the major investment trend in Vietnam’s educational sector in the time to come, according to Troy Griffiths, deputy CEO of Savills Vietnam.

Big money poured into higher education sector

Big money poured into higher education sector

SOCIETY
22/12/2019

Nguyen Hoang Group has become well known as the biggest private investor in the education sector.

VN higher education is profitable sector for investors

VN higher education is profitable sector for investors

SOCIETY
17/12/2019

As Vietnamese are spending more money on their children’s education, higher education in Vietnam has proven to be a lucrative business.

In Vietnam, unemployment rate among higher education graduates is higher than others

In Vietnam, unemployment rate among higher education graduates is higher than others

SOCIETY
12/12/2019

Between 70 and 80 percent of the unemployed are junior college (3-year training) or university (4-5 year training) graduates.

What educational model does Vietnam need in the 4.0 era?

What educational model does Vietnam need in the 4.0 era?

SOCIETY
01/12/2019

Vietnamese education is struggling to find an educational philosophy.

RMIT Vietnam appoints new Chairman

RMIT Vietnam appoints new Chairman

SOCIETY
28/11/2019

Experienced leader and academic, Professor Peter Coloe, has been appointed RMIT Vietnam Chairman.

 
 
