higher education
tin tức về higher education mới nhất
icon
Low training costs are one of the reasons for many students to enroll in state-owned universities, but the tuition of the schools is increasing.
icon SOCIETY
05/03/2020
The proposal by the Ministry of Interior Affairs (MIA) to re-organize the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has raised controversy.
icon SOCIETY
05/03/2020
The policy to organize high-quality programs in universities nationwide was introduced in 2006 to increase competitiveness among domestic educational institutes.
icon SOCIETY
04/03/2020
The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) states that in the upcoming academic year, universities in Vietnam must stop using unsuitable subject combinations to accept new students.
icon SOCIETY
03/03/2020
While online education is common around the world, it is unpopular in Vietnam. Online training is provided by some universities, but it is absent in general education.
icon SOCIETY
04/02/2020
Research universities have been compared to ‘storm troops’ that lead the way in carrying out scientific research. However, they have not received appropriate preferences from the government.
icon SOCIETY
28/01/2020
Vietnam has proactively integrated into the world at various levels and in diversified forms by embracing global market principles and standards.
icon SOCIETY
22/01/2020
Unable to enroll students and taking a loss for a long period, many universities and junior colleges are planning to merge with other schools.
icon SOCIETY
13/01/2020
Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha talks with about his plan to grant more universities autonomous rights.
icon SOCIETY
12/01/2020
There are at least 16 national and international competitions in math for students from the first to the 12th grades. Many of them are believed to be useless.
icon SOCIETY
08/01/2020
The university will become an international innovation center of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi.
icon SOCIETY
04/01/2020
Career guidance is believed to be important in the new era which aims to create human resources who meet the changing requirements of the labor market.
icon SOCIETY
26/12/2019
M&A has been and will continue to be the major investment trend in Vietnam’s educational sector in the time to come, according to Troy Griffiths, deputy CEO of Savills Vietnam.
icon SOCIETY
22/12/2019
Nguyen Hoang Group has become well known as the biggest private investor in the education sector.
icon SOCIETY
17/12/2019
As Vietnamese are spending more money on their children’s education, higher education in Vietnam has proven to be a lucrative business.
icon SOCIETY
12/12/2019
Between 70 and 80 percent of the unemployed are junior college (3-year training) or university (4-5 year training) graduates.
icon SOCIETY
01/12/2019
Vietnamese education is struggling to find an educational philosophy.
icon SOCIETY
28/11/2019
Experienced leader and academic, Professor Peter Coloe, has been appointed RMIT Vietnam Chairman.