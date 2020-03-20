Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ho Chi Minh City FC

tin tức về Ho Chi Minh City FC mới nhất

HCM City FC ranked in Asia’s top 100 teamsicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS20/03/20200

HCM City FC ranked in Asia’s top 100 teams

Ho Chi Minh City FC have been ranked among the best 100 teams in Asia by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

 
HCM City FC's player named among standout players of current AFC Cup campaign

HCM City FC's player named among standout players of current AFC Cup campaign

icon05/03/20200
Vietnamese clubs move ahead of Australian sides in latest AFC rankings

Vietnamese clubs move ahead of Australian sides in latest AFC rankings

icon29/02/20200
Super Cup scheduled to take place on March 1icon

Super Cup scheduled to take place on March 1

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/02/2020

The date of the Super Cup tie between V.League 1 champions Hanoi FC and National Cup runners-up HCM City FC has been rearranged and will now take place at the Thong Nhat Stadium in HCM City, with kick off set for 4:30pm on March 1.

HCM City FC sign RoK's midfielder amid injury crisisicon

HCM City FC sign RoK's midfielder amid injury crisis

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/02/2020

Ho Chi Minh City FC has announced the signing of the Republic of Korea's former Under-20 international midfielder Seo Yong-duk amid an injury crisis.

HCM City FC play out thrilling draw with Yangon United in AFC Cup 2020icon

HCM City FC play out thrilling draw with Yangon United in AFC Cup 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/02/2020

Star forward Nguyen Cong Phuong lead Ho Chi Minh City FC to an exciting 2-2 draw against Yangon United FC in the side’s first match in Group F of the Asian Football Confederation Cup (AFC) in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 11.

Cong Phuong listed in Top 6 players to watch during AFC Cup 2020icon

Cong Phuong listed in Top 6 players to watch during AFC Cup 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/02/2020

HCM City FC forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has been named among the six players to look out for during the group stages in the ASEAN Zone of the upcoming AFC Cup 2020, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Hanoi FC ranked as sixth strongest team in Southeast Asiaicon

Hanoi FC ranked as sixth strongest team in Southeast Asia

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/02/2020

Hanoi FC have been placed as the sixth best team in the Southeast Asian region, according to the latest rankings released by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

HCM City FC set to compete in AFC Cup 2020icon

HCM City FC set to compete in AFC Cup 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/01/2020

V-League runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC are to represent Vietnam as they compete in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2020, which is scheduled to take place from February 1- November 7.

Remarkable statistics revealed as V-League 2019 reaches halfway pointicon

Remarkable statistics revealed as V-League 2019 reaches halfway point

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/06/2019

After 13 rounds of matches being played in the V-League 2019 season so far, a number of notable figures have been revealed.

 
 
