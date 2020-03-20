Ho Chi Minh City FC
tin tức về Ho Chi Minh City FC mới nhất
Ho Chi Minh City FC have been ranked among the best 100 teams in Asia by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
28/02/2020
The date of the Super Cup tie between V.League 1 champions Hanoi FC and National Cup runners-up HCM City FC has been rearranged and will now take place at the Thong Nhat Stadium in HCM City, with kick off set for 4:30pm on March 1.
23/02/2020
Ho Chi Minh City FC has announced the signing of the Republic of Korea's former Under-20 international midfielder Seo Yong-duk amid an injury crisis.
12/02/2020
Star forward Nguyen Cong Phuong lead Ho Chi Minh City FC to an exciting 2-2 draw against Yangon United FC in the side’s first match in Group F of the Asian Football Confederation Cup (AFC) in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 11.
12/02/2020
HCM City FC forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has been named among the six players to look out for during the group stages in the ASEAN Zone of the upcoming AFC Cup 2020, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
02/02/2020
Hanoi FC have been placed as the sixth best team in the Southeast Asian region, according to the latest rankings released by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
27/01/2020
V-League runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC are to represent Vietnam as they compete in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2020, which is scheduled to take place from February 1- November 7.
18/06/2019
After 13 rounds of matches being played in the V-League 2019 season so far, a number of notable figures have been revealed.