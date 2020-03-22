Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
ho chi minh city

tin tức về ho chi minh city mới nhất

Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spreeicon
BUSINESS2 giờ trước0

Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spree

Local delivery firm Tin Toc JSC has recently acquired SGDS Logistics and Investment Corporation, marking its third acquisition to scale up business in Vietnam.

 
HCM City to host tech expos in September

icon22/03/20200
COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport

icon22/03/20200
Businesses propose incentives amid COVID-19 outbreak

BUSINESS
18/03/2020

Cutting interest rates and corporate income and added value duties, and extending loan payments and tax and social insurance collections were among the proposals raised by businesses at a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on March 17.

HCM City has second hospital specialized in COVID-19 treatment

SOCIETY
18/03/2020

The Health Department of Ho Chi Minh City on March 17 officially put into operation a 300-bed hospital specialized in treating acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in Can Gio district.

HCM City’s new Mien Dong Bus Station to open in April

SOCIETY
17/03/2020

After repeated delays, Ho Chi Minh City’s new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station in District 9 is finally set to open next month, according to the municipal Department of Transportation.

HCM City-based universities want to reopen on March 16

SOCIETY
07/03/2020

Heads of many universities in Ho Chi Minh City, especially medical and pharmacy, on March 6 sought the People’s Committee’s approval to reopen on March 16 after six weeks of closure due to COVID-19 epidemic.

HCM City quarantines 57 linked with Japanese coronavirus case

SOCIETY
06/03/2020

Fifty-seven people related to the flights a Japanese passenger with SARS-CoV-2 boarding have been put under quarantine, the disease control centre of Ho Chi Minh City said on March 5.

HCM City tracks five passengers on same flight as confirmed COVID-19 case

SOCIETY
05/03/2020

HCMC Centre for Disease Control is coordinating with relevant agencies to verify the identities and addresses of five passengers travelling with the Japanese passenger, who was found to have been infected with coronavirus, on flight VN814 on March 3.

Investment cost and construction time increased for Metro Line No.2

SOCIETY
04/03/2020

Ho Chi Minh City sent a proposal to the relevant ministries to increase the investment capital and construction time for a component project of Metro Line No.2.

HCMC seeks to better preserve historical relics

TRAVEL
02/03/2020

Ho Chi Minh City has an incredibly diverse urban cultural heritage, accumulated over more than 300 years of development.

Schools stay closed in Hanoi, HCM City due to COVID-19 threat

SOCIETY
29/02/2020

Students in Hanoi's public schools from kindergarten to senior high school will not return to school until after March 8, Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has said.

HCM City postpones Ao Dai Festival due to COVID-19 fears

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/02/2020

The seventh version of the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival has been delayed as a result of the ongoing situation relating to cases of acute respiratory disease caused by coronavirus (COVID-19).

Investors dive into VN supporting industries

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

The local supporting industries have seen positive movements after Vietnam has more thoroughly embraced its diverse new-generation free trade agreements.

Japan’s Miki House open first store in Vietnam

BUSINESS
26/02/2020

Miki House, a Japanese children’s clothing and product company, opened its first store in Vietnam on February 25.

Vietnam Airlines offers discounted tickets on several int'l routes

TRAVEL
26/02/2020

Vietnam Airlines is offering passengers tickets priced from zero dollars on routes between HCM City and Kuala Lumpur/Singapore (equivalent to $66 and $88, respectively, with taxes and fees included) until the end of next month.

Vietnam retailers striving to mitigate COVID-19 implications

BUSINESS
25/02/2020

Feeling the bite of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, many businesses in retail and services are coming up with measures to soften the blow.

Over 1,000 firms in HCM City to develop rooftop solar power

BUSINESS
25/02/2020

More than 1,000 businesses located at processing, industrial and hi-tech parks in Ho Chi Minh City are set to have solar panels installed on their rooftops in the next few years in an effort to promote green development.

HCM City speeds up construction of key transport projects

VIDEO
24/02/2020

2020 will be an important year for Ho Chi Minh City with a number of strategic transport projects scheduled for completion. 

Work on HCM City’s Metro Line No.2 to begin next year

SOCIETY
23/02/2020

Work on Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No.2, connecting Ben Thanh Market and Tham Luong, will start in 2021, according to the city’s Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).

 
 
