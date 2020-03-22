ho chi minh city
tin tức về ho chi minh city mới nhất
icon
Local delivery firm Tin Toc JSC has recently acquired SGDS Logistics and Investment Corporation, marking its third acquisition to scale up business in Vietnam.
icon BUSINESS
18/03/2020
Cutting interest rates and corporate income and added value duties, and extending loan payments and tax and social insurance collections were among the proposals raised by businesses at a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on March 17.
icon SOCIETY
18/03/2020
The Health Department of Ho Chi Minh City on March 17 officially put into operation a 300-bed hospital specialized in treating acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in Can Gio district.
icon SOCIETY
17/03/2020
After repeated delays, Ho Chi Minh City’s new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station in District 9 is finally set to open next month, according to the municipal Department of Transportation.
icon SOCIETY
07/03/2020
Heads of many universities in Ho Chi Minh City, especially medical and pharmacy, on March 6 sought the People’s Committee’s approval to reopen on March 16 after six weeks of closure due to COVID-19 epidemic.
icon SOCIETY
06/03/2020
Fifty-seven people related to the flights a Japanese passenger with SARS-CoV-2 boarding have been put under quarantine, the disease control centre of Ho Chi Minh City said on March 5.
icon SOCIETY
05/03/2020
HCMC Centre for Disease Control is coordinating with relevant agencies to verify the identities and addresses of five passengers travelling with the Japanese passenger, who was found to have been infected with coronavirus, on flight VN814 on March 3.
icon SOCIETY
04/03/2020
Ho Chi Minh City sent a proposal to the relevant ministries to increase the investment capital and construction time for a component project of Metro Line No.2.
icon TRAVEL
02/03/2020
Ho Chi Minh City has an incredibly diverse urban cultural heritage, accumulated over more than 300 years of development.
icon SOCIETY
29/02/2020
Students in Hanoi's public schools from kindergarten to senior high school will not return to school until after March 8, Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has said.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/02/2020
The seventh version of the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival has been delayed as a result of the ongoing situation relating to cases of acute respiratory disease caused by coronavirus (COVID-19).
icon BUSINESS
27/02/2020
The local supporting industries have seen positive movements after Vietnam has more thoroughly embraced its diverse new-generation free trade agreements.
icon BUSINESS
26/02/2020
Miki House, a Japanese children’s clothing and product company, opened its first store in Vietnam on February 25.
icon TRAVEL
26/02/2020
Vietnam Airlines is offering passengers tickets priced from zero dollars on routes between HCM City and Kuala Lumpur/Singapore (equivalent to $66 and $88, respectively, with taxes and fees included) until the end of next month.
icon BUSINESS
25/02/2020
Feeling the bite of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, many businesses in retail and services are coming up with measures to soften the blow.
icon BUSINESS
25/02/2020
More than 1,000 businesses located at processing, industrial and hi-tech parks in Ho Chi Minh City are set to have solar panels installed on their rooftops in the next few years in an effort to promote green development.
icon VIDEO
24/02/2020
2020 will be an important year for Ho Chi Minh City with a number of strategic transport projects scheduled for completion.
icon SOCIETY
23/02/2020
Work on Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No.2, connecting Ben Thanh Market and Tham Luong, will start in 2021, according to the city’s Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).