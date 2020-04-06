Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
tin tức về Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange mới nhất
Vietnam Airlines is among 51 stocks that had been barred from margin lending in the second quarter, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).
09/03/2020
The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) took a nosedive to close at 835.49 points on March 9, recording the worst slump since 2002.
17/02/2020
Brokerage firms and market experts remain pessimistic about market trading this week as investors run out of supportive information while international stocks continue to be weighed down by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
03/02/2020
The Vietnamese stock market has been forecast to fall next week amid fears of coronavirus and a focus on pharmaceutical stocks.
06/01/2020
Vietnam’s stock market is expected to lure more foreign capital in 2020, according to brokerages.
06/01/2020
US-Iran tensions and pre-Tet sentiment will be two key factors impacting the Vietnamese stock market in the coming week (January 6-10).
02/01/2020
Market analysts and experts have forecast a brighter outlook for the stock market in 2020, but challenges remain arising from internal and external influences.
09/12/2019
After having declined for four straight weeks, the Vietnamese market may rebound in December as analysts and securities companies expect that cheaper shares will attract hungry investors amid the world’s volatility.
02/12/2019
Vietnamese shares may bounce back next week as investors will seek stocks that suffered sharp falls in previous sessions, analysts said.
30/11/2019
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) is preparing to receive billions of shares after companies delayed listing plans due to poor trading conditions.
25/11/2019
The VN-Index had rallied between the end of October and the beginning of November, with strong growth of large-cap firms.
20/11/2019
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on November 18 introduced three new stock indices developed based on the investment requirements of local funds.
19/11/2019
Although the Unlisted Public Company Market attracts less attention from investors than the HCM and Ha Noi stock exchanges, the market still offers potential opportunities for market players who thoroughly understand it.
11/11/2019
Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index last week ended at its 13-month high but its struggle on the last two days signalled growth had stalled and it would move sideways in the coming week.
04/11/2019
The VN-Index is expected to enter an uptrend towards a new resistance zone after successfully penetrating the psychological resistance mark of 1,000 points, analysts said.
21/10/2019
The market is forecast to move sideways with alternative ups and downs in a narrow range next week, analysts have predicted.
14/10/2019
Concerns about the US-China trade talks have lifted for now, and investors are turning their attention to third quarter earnings reports and how listed companies will perform in the last three months of the year.
18/09/2019
