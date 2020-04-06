Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange

tin tức về Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange mới nhất

Vietnam Airlines shares unavailable for margin lendingicon
BUSINESS9 giờ trước0

Vietnam Airlines shares unavailable for margin lending

Vietnam Airlines is among 51 stocks that had been barred from margin lending in the second quarter, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

 
Shares not ready for stable growth on concerns over persistent risks

Shares not ready for stable growth on concerns over persistent risks

icon06/04/20200
Vietnam’s stock market has tough time in February

Vietnam’s stock market has tough time in February

icon11/03/20200
VN-Index hits rock bottom in past 18 yearsicon

VN-Index hits rock bottom in past 18 years

BUSINESS
09/03/2020

The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) took a nosedive to close at 835.49 points on March 9, recording the worst slump since 2002.

Trading remains quiet amid risk concernsicon

Trading remains quiet amid risk concerns

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

Brokerage firms and market experts remain pessimistic about market trading this week as investors run out of supportive information while international stocks continue to be weighed down by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vietnam stocks to keep falling on disease fearsicon

Vietnam stocks to keep falling on disease fears

BUSINESS
03/02/2020

 The Vietnamese stock market has been forecast to fall next week amid fears of coronavirus and a focus on pharmaceutical stocks.

Brokerages hope for more capital in VN stock marketicon

Brokerages hope for more capital in VN stock market

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

Vietnam’s stock market is expected to lure more foreign capital in 2020, according to brokerages.

Global news, pre-Tet sentiment key to Vietnam stocksicon

Global news, pre-Tet sentiment key to Vietnam stocks

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

US-Iran tensions and pre-Tet sentiment will be two key factors impacting the Vietnamese stock market in the coming week (January 6-10).

Brighter outlook for Vietnam stock market but risks aboundicon

Brighter outlook for Vietnam stock market but risks abound

BUSINESS
02/01/2020

Market analysts and experts have forecast a brighter outlook for the stock market in 2020, but challenges remain arising from internal and external influences.

VN stocks to head up in December, trade war concerns expectedicon

VN stocks to head up in December, trade war concerns expected

BUSINESS
09/12/2019

After having declined for four straight weeks, the Vietnamese market may rebound in December as analysts and securities companies expect that cheaper shares will attract hungry investors amid the world’s volatility.

Bottom fishing may push shares up slightlyicon

Bottom fishing may push shares up slightly

BUSINESS
02/12/2019

Vietnamese shares may bounce back next week as investors will seek stocks that suffered sharp falls in previous sessions, analysts said.

Billions of shares pending for HoSE listingicon

Billions of shares pending for HoSE listing

BUSINESS
30/11/2019

The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) is preparing to receive billions of shares after companies delayed listing plans due to poor trading conditions.

Technical recovery expected but massive spending is risky: analystsicon

Technical recovery expected but massive spending is risky: analysts

BUSINESS
25/11/2019

The VN-Index had rallied between the end of October and the beginning of November, with strong growth of large-cap firms.

HCM City stock exchange rolls out three new indicesicon

HCM City stock exchange rolls out three new indices

BUSINESS
20/11/2019

The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on November 18 introduced three new stock indices developed based on the investment requirements of local funds.

UPCoM offers opportunities for market playersicon

UPCoM offers opportunities for market players

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

Although the Unlisted Public Company Market attracts less attention from investors than the HCM and Ha Noi stock exchanges, the market still offers potential opportunities for market players who thoroughly understand it.

VN-Index to move flat, large-cap stocks to weakenicon

VN-Index to move flat, large-cap stocks to weaken

BUSINESS
11/11/2019

Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index last week ended at its 13-month high but its struggle on the last two days signalled growth had stalled and it would move sideways in the coming week.

VN-Index forecast to keep upward trendicon

VN-Index forecast to keep upward trend

BUSINESS
04/11/2019

The VN-Index is expected to enter an uptrend towards a new resistance zone after successfully penetrating the psychological resistance mark of 1,000 points, analysts said.

Vietnam's market to move sideways this weekicon

Vietnam's market to move sideways this week

BUSINESS
21/10/2019

The market is forecast to move sideways with alternative ups and downs in a narrow range next week, analysts have predicted.

Trade war worries lifted, but market growth flat: analystsicon

Trade war worries lifted, but market growth flat: analysts

BUSINESS
14/10/2019

Concerns about the US-China trade talks have lifted for now, and investors are turning their attention to third quarter earnings reports and how listed companies will perform in the last three months of the year.

HoSE, HNX will have separate roles and missionsicon

HoSE, HNX will have separate roles and missions

BUSINESS
18/09/2019

The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) will solely concentrate on operating the according to the Ministry of Finance.

 
 
