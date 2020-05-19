ho chi minh
tin tức về ho chi minh mới nhất
icon
Many people collect photos, books and documents related to President Ho Chi Minh as a way to show their respect and deep gratitude to the Great Father who devoted his whole life for the nation and people.
icon PHOTOS
13/05/2020
On June 11, 1948, President Ho Chi Minh issued an appeal for patriotic emulation.
icon TRAVEL
08/01/2020
Vietnam Airlines has announced that service units have finalised the preparations of resources with relevant units in order to provide the best service possible to customers throughout the hectic period around the Lunar New Year.
icon FEATURE
30/12/2019
Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has officially announced ten outstanding events in 2019 in economic field, society, culture, national defense and security and diplomacy.
icon VIDEO
13/11/2019
The French architecture found in Ho Chi Minh City is a treasure which needs to to share in their inimitable style, they need to open their doors to the public.
icon VIDEO
01/10/2019
The Ho Chi Minh Museum and the Stamp Company have recently issued 50 gold coins of 20 VND in domination, used by President Ho Chi Minh as gift for ministers, senior officials and diplomatic guests.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
10/09/2019
Late President Ho Chi Minh’s life, career and ideology were depicted by Bangladeshi artists in a special concert held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh last weekend.
icon PHOTOS
03/09/2019
A flag raising ceremony was held at Ba Dinh Square at 6am on September 2 to mark Vietnam’s National Day celebration.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/08/2019
The capital city of Hanoi recently saw the launch of a photo exhibition themed “50 Năm Thực Hiện Di Chúc Chủ Tịch Hồ Chí Minh”, or the 50-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s testament in 1969.
icon PHOTOS
18/07/2019
An exhibition featuring 200 photographs and documents is underway at Exhibition Information House on 45 Trang Tien street in Hanoi to mark the 20th anniversary of the capital city's recognition as a “City for Peace” by UNESCO.
icon Sách
06/05/2016
Nhằm đẩy mạnh tuyên truyền việc học tập và làm theo tư tưởng, tấm
gương đạo đức Hồ Chí Minh, Hội Xuất bản Việt Nam phát động cuộc thi
‘Giải thưởng sáng tác, quảng bá tác phẩm văn học, nghệ thuật’.