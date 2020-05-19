Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
ho chi minh

tin tức về ho chi minh mới nhất

Man spends 20 years collecting documents of Uncle Hoicon
VIDEO15 giờ trước0

Man spends 20 years collecting documents of Uncle Ho

Many people collect photos, books and documents related to President Ho Chi Minh as a way to show their respect and deep gratitude to the Great Father who devoted his whole life for the nation and people. 

 
A look at President Ho Chi Minh’s house throughout his childhood

A look at President Ho Chi Minh’s house throughout his childhood

icon19/05/20200
President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on int’l solidarity

President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on int’l solidarity

icon14/05/20200
Ho Chi Minh – a role model in practice of Patriotic Emulationicon

Ho Chi Minh – a role model in practice of Patriotic Emulation

PHOTOS
13/05/2020

On June 11, 1948, President Ho Chi Minh issued an appeal for patriotic emulation.

Vietnam Airlines to serve almost 600 flights per day during Tet holidayicon

Vietnam Airlines to serve almost 600 flights per day during Tet holiday

TRAVEL
08/01/2020

Vietnam Airlines has announced that service units have finalised the preparations of resources with relevant units in order to provide the best service possible to customers throughout the hectic period around the Lunar New Year.

HCM City announces 10 remarkable events in 2019icon

HCM City announces 10 remarkable events in 2019

FEATURE
30/12/2019

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has officially announced ten outstanding events in 2019 in economic field, society, culture, national defense and security and diplomacy.

More heritage sites to open to visitorsicon

More heritage sites to open to visitors

VIDEO
13/11/2019

The French architecture found in Ho Chi Minh City is a treasure which needs to to share in their inimitable style, they need to open their doors to the public.

Special coin marks 50th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s testamenticon

Special coin marks 50th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s testament

VIDEO
01/10/2019

The Ho Chi Minh Museum and the Stamp Company have recently issued 50 gold coins of 20 VND in domination, used by President Ho Chi Minh as gift for ministers, senior officials and diplomatic guests.

Bangladeshi artists bring Ho Chi Minh’s life to stageicon

Bangladeshi artists bring Ho Chi Minh’s life to stage

VIETNAM & WORLD
10/09/2019

Late President Ho Chi Minh’s life, career and ideology were depicted by Bangladeshi artists in a special concert held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh last weekend.

Ba Dinh Square hosts flag raising ceremony to commemorate National Dayicon

Ba Dinh Square hosts flag raising ceremony to commemorate National Day

PHOTOS
03/09/2019

A flag raising ceremony was held at Ba Dinh Square at 6am on September 2 to mark Vietnam’s National Day celebration.

Hanoi exhibition marks 50-years of President Ho Chi Minh’s testamenticon

Hanoi exhibition marks 50-years of President Ho Chi Minh’s testament

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/08/2019

The capital city of Hanoi recently saw the launch of a photo exhibition themed “50 Năm Thực Hiện Di Chúc Chủ Tịch Hồ Chí Minh”, or the 50-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s testament in 1969.

Events in Hanoi &amp; HCM City on August 19-25icon

Events in Hanoi & HCM City on August 19-25

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/08/2019

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Photo exhibition celebrates anniversary of Hanoi’s recognition as City for Peaceicon

Photo exhibition celebrates anniversary of Hanoi’s recognition as City for Peace

PHOTOS
18/07/2019

An exhibition featuring 200 photographs and documents is underway at Exhibition Information House on 45 Trang Tien street in Hanoi to mark the 20th anniversary of the capital city's recognition as a “City for Peace” by UNESCO.

Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on July 1-7icon

Events in Hanoi & HCMC on July 1-7

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/07/2019

Upcoming events in Hanoi and HCM City

Giải thưởng sáng tác, quảng bá tác phẩm văn học, nghệ thuậticon

Giải thưởng sáng tác, quảng bá tác phẩm văn học, nghệ thuật

Sách
06/05/2016
Nhằm đẩy mạnh tuyên truyền việc học tập và làm theo tư tưởng, tấm gương đạo đức Hồ Chí Minh, Hội Xuất bản Việt Nam phát động cuộc thi ‘Giải thưởng sáng tác, quảng bá tác phẩm văn học, nghệ thuật’.
 
 
