ho thi kim thoa

tin tức về ho thi kim thoa mới nhất

Trial for ex-minister Vu Huy Hoang, accomplices postponedicon
SOCIETY07/01/20210

Trial for ex-minister Vu Huy Hoang, accomplices postponed

The first-instance trial for ex-Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang and nine accomplices, slated for on July 7, was postponed due to the absence of three defendants and many people with related interests and obligations.
 
Ex-minister, accomplices set to stand trial for causing losses to State

Ex-minister, accomplices set to stand trial for causing losses to State

icon07/01/20210
First-instance trial for ex-minister Vu Huy Hoang slated for Jan. 7

First-instance trial for ex-minister Vu Huy Hoang slated for Jan. 7

icon22/12/20200
Former deputy minister expelled from Partyicon

Former deputy minister expelled from Party

POLITICS
03/12/2020
The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on December 2 decided to expel former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade and former member of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Party Civil Affairs Committee Ho Thi Kim Thoa from the Party.
 
 
