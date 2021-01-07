ho thi kim thoa
tin tức về ho thi kim thoa mới nhất
icon
The first-instance trial for ex-Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang and nine accomplices, slated for on July 7, was postponed due to the absence of three defendants and many people with related interests and obligations.
icon POLITICS
03/12/2020
The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on December 2 decided to expel former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade and former member of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Party Civil Affairs Committee Ho Thi Kim Thoa from the Party.