Unspoiled and magnificent nature, customs and habits with its own cultural identity, and an open and open policy that invites and encourages investors to make Hoa Binh an attractive destination for many domestic and foreign tourists.
POLITICS
21/10/2021
Hoa Binh province has identified 6 key tasks, 3 strategic breakthroughs to actively contribute to the process of implementing the Resolutions of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
SOCIETY
14/10/2021
In the current context of globalization and international economic integration, the development of high-quality human resources has always been highlighted by the authorities of Hoa Binh province.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/12/2020
Residents in Cao Hai Village, Hoa Binh City have prevented vehicles transporting waste to a local dumping site due to serious pollution.
PHOTOS
17/06/2020
Terraced rice fields in Thach Yen commune, Cao Phong district, Hoa Binh province, are promised to be a great potential for the commune to promote local tourism development.
SOCIETY
07/05/2020
A woman and her three small children have been found dead in a stream in the northern province of Hoa Binh in a suspected suicide case.
PHOTOS
28/02/2020
After weeks of avoiding travelling due to fears of COVID-19, many people have started travelling again thanks to improvements in epidemic prevention in Vietnam. Story from Lac village in Hoa Binh province.
TRAVEL
12/02/2020
A number of the villages scattered throughout Mai Chau district in the northern province of Hoa Binh boast stunning natural landscapes which provides visitors with a great experience.
SOCIETY
18/12/2019
They say judge not lest ye be judged, but what about a suspected criminal judging themselves? It almost happened in northern Vietnam.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/12/2019
A food tray featuring the traditional dishes of Muong ethnic minority in Hoa Binh has been recognised as the biggest of its kind by the Vietnam Book of Records.
TRAVEL
29/11/2019
A series of cultural and tourism activities will be held at Hoa Binh Culture and Tourism Week 2019 from December 6 to 12.
SOCIETY
28/11/2019
Hoa Binh provincial authorities today fired Bui Trong Dac, director of the provincial Department of Education and Training, for his mismanagement leading to the high-profile score manipulation scandal.
SOCIETY
06/11/2019
When you think of a shop without employees, you probably think of futuristic places staffed by robots in Japan.
FEATURE
27/10/2019
With love for teaching and a desire to help others, Ha Thi Hang has helped all ethnic students of a school in the northern mountain province of Hoa Binh’s Mai Chau District escape illiteracy.
SOCIETY
15/10/2019
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment have asked local authorities in Hoa Binh to find the truck discharging oil and contaminating the Da River which is believed to be the cause of polluted tap water in Hanoi.
SOCIETY
16/09/2019
The Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) on Saturday arrested a former official of Hoa Binh Province Police for taking advantage of his position and rights while on duty.
SOCIETY
14/08/2019
The Vu Lan Festival opened on August 11 with thousands of Buddhists flocking to the Kim Son-Lac Hong Pagoda in the northern province of Hoa Binh to honour their parents and ancestors.
SOCIETY
13/08/2019
The floor exam marks announced by many universities are surprisingly low, raising concerns about the quality of input students.