hoa binh

tin tức về hoa binh mới nhất

Awakening Hoa Binh's tourism potentials
TRAVEL06/11/20210

Awakening Hoa Binh’s tourism potentials

Unspoiled and magnificent nature, customs and habits with its own cultural identity, and an open and open policy that invites and encourages investors to make Hoa Binh an attractive destination for many domestic and foreign tourists.
 
Hoa Binh: attractive destination for investors

Hoa Binh: attractive destination for investors

icon04/11/20210
Hoa Binh makes breakthroughs based on administrative reform

Hoa Binh makes breakthroughs based on administrative reform

icon28/10/20210
Hoa Binh Province drastically implements 13th National Party Congress Resolution

Hoa Binh Province drastically implements 13th National Party Congress Resolution

POLITICS
21/10/2021
Hoa Binh province has identified 6 key tasks, 3 strategic breakthroughs to actively contribute to the process of implementing the Resolutions of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
Hoa Binh promotes development of high-quality human resources

Hoa Binh promotes development of high-quality human resources

SOCIETY
14/10/2021
In the current context of globalization and international economic integration, the development of high-quality human resources has always been highlighted by the authorities of Hoa Binh province.
Hoa Binh residents block rubbish trucks to protest against pollution

Hoa Binh residents block rubbish trucks to protest against pollution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/12/2020
Residents in Cao Hai Village, Hoa Binh City have prevented vehicles transporting waste to a local dumping site due to serious pollution.
Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh

Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh

PHOTOS
17/06/2020
Terraced rice fields in Thach Yen commune, Cao Phong district, Hoa Binh province, are promised to be a great potential for the commune to promote local tourism development.
Woman and three children drown in Hoa Binh stream

Woman and three children drown in Hoa Binh stream

SOCIETY
07/05/2020
A woman and her three small children have been found dead in a stream in the northern province of Hoa Binh in a suspected suicide case.
Lac Village: Tourism starts bouncing back

Lac Village: Tourism starts bouncing back

PHOTOS
28/02/2020
After weeks of avoiding travelling due to fears of COVID-19, many people have started travelling again thanks to improvements in epidemic prevention in Vietnam. Story from Lac village in Hoa Binh province.
Foreigners savour tranquil scenery of villages in Mai Chau

Foreigners savour tranquil scenery of villages in Mai Chau

TRAVEL
12/02/2020
A number of the villages scattered throughout Mai Chau district in the northern province of Hoa Binh boast stunning natural landscapes which provides visitors with a great experience.
Wanted man arrested when serving as law official

Wanted man arrested when serving as law official

SOCIETY
18/12/2019
They say judge not lest ye be judged, but what about a suspected criminal judging themselves? It almost happened in northern Vietnam.
Festival showcases Hoa Binh Province's traditional food and handicrafts

Festival showcases Hoa Binh Province's traditional food and handicrafts

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/12/2019
A food tray featuring the traditional dishes of Muong ethnic minority in Hoa Binh has been recognised as the biggest of its kind by the Vietnam Book of Records.  
Hoa Binh hosts culture and tourism week

Hoa Binh hosts culture and tourism week

TRAVEL
29/11/2019
A series of cultural and tourism activities will be held at Hoa Binh Culture and Tourism Week 2019 from December 6 to 12.
Hoa Binh's education chief dismissed following score scandal

Hoa Binh’s education chief dismissed following score scandal

SOCIETY
28/11/2019
Hoa Binh provincial authorities today fired Bui Trong Dac, director of the provincial Department of Education and Training, for his mismanagement leading to the high-profile score manipulation scandal.
No employees, no problem for these shops

No employees, no problem for these shops

SOCIETY
06/11/2019
When you think of a shop without employees, you probably think of futuristic places staffed by robots in Japan.
Teacher helps eradicate illiteracy in remote Hoa Binh areas

Teacher helps eradicate illiteracy in remote Hoa Binh areas

FEATURE
27/10/2019
With love for teaching and a desire to help others, Ha Thi Hang has helped all ethnic students of a school in the northern mountain province of Hoa Binh’s Mai Chau District escape illiteracy.
Hanoi authorities investigate oil discharging truck

Hanoi authorities investigate oil discharging truck

SOCIETY
15/10/2019
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment have asked local authorities in Hoa Binh to find the truck discharging oil and contaminating the Da River which is believed to be the cause of polluted tap water in Hanoi.
More officials charged for exam scandal

More officials charged for exam scandal

SOCIETY
16/09/2019
The Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) on Saturday arrested a former official of Hoa Binh Province Police for taking advantage of his position and rights while on duty.
Buddhists celebrate Vu Lan Festival

Buddhists celebrate Vu Lan Festival

SOCIETY
14/08/2019
The Vu Lan Festival opened on August 11 with thousands of Buddhists flocking to the Kim Son-Lac Hong Pagoda in the northern province of Hoa Binh to honour their parents and ancestors.
University entrance exam floor at record low

University entrance exam floor at record low

SOCIETY
13/08/2019
The floor exam marks announced by many universities are surprisingly low, raising concerns about the quality of input students.
 
 
