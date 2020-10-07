Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Covid-19
Hoa Lo Prison among leading historic prisons worldwideicon
TRAVEL07/10/20200

Hoa Lo Prison among leading historic prisons worldwide

Famed travel website Traveloompa has named the Top 10 historic and famous prisons for travelers to visit worldwide, with Vietnam’s Hoa Lo Prison included in the list.

 
Night tours of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Lo Prison

Night tours of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Lo Prison

icon07/10/20200
Hoa Lo prison set to launch unique night programme

Hoa Lo prison set to launch unique night programme

icon20/07/20200
History comes to life on heritage toursicon

History comes to life on heritage tours

TRAVEL
26/06/2020

Heritage education has been effectively used to boost tourism development in Hanoi, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic caused vast damage to the local and national tourism sector.

Hanoi attractions reopen for touristsicon

Hanoi attractions reopen for tourists

TRAVEL
15/05/2020

Historic sites and tourist attractions in Hanoi reopened to tourists on May 14 nearly two months after being closed to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

Tourist sites in Hanoi close to be disinfected amid COVID-19 fearsicon

Tourist sites in Hanoi close to be disinfected amid COVID-19 fears

PHOTOS
10/03/2020

Both historical relic sites and popular tourist destinations located throughout Hanoi have been temporary closed whilst thorough disinfectant measures aimed at preventing the further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are carried out.

Hoa Lo Prison Relic in Hanoiicon

Hoa Lo Prison Relic in Hanoi

PHOTOS
31/01/2020

Hoa Lo Prison relic site, known in French as Maison Centrale (meaning central prison), is an attraction in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district.

Hanoi exhibition highlights revolutionary prisonersicon

Hanoi exhibition highlights revolutionary prisoners

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/07/2019

An exhibition which recalls heroic stories about the willpower and resilience of Vietnamese revolutionary prisoners during the country’s liberation experience is being held in Hanoi.

Hanoi exhibition tells stories of peaceicon

Hanoi exhibition tells stories of peace

VIDEO
07/07/2019

An exhibition themed “Diary of Peace” is taking place at the Hoa Lo Prison relic site in Hanoi to mark 20 years since the capital city was honoured the City for Peace by UNESCO.

Hanoi exhibition tells stories of peaceicon

Hanoi exhibition tells stories of peace

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/07/2019

An exhibition themed “Diary of Peace” was opened at the Hoa Lo Prison relic site in Hanoi on July 2 to mark 20 years since the capital city was honoured the City for Peace by UNESCO.

 
 
