hoa lo prison
tin tức về hoa lo prison mới nhất
Famed travel website Traveloompa has named the Top 10 historic and famous prisons for travelers to visit worldwide, with Vietnam’s Hoa Lo Prison included in the list.
26/06/2020
Heritage education has been effectively used to boost tourism development in Hanoi, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic caused vast damage to the local and national tourism sector.
15/05/2020
Historic sites and tourist attractions in Hanoi reopened to tourists on May 14 nearly two months after being closed to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.
10/03/2020
Both historical relic sites and popular tourist destinations located throughout Hanoi have been temporary closed whilst thorough disinfectant measures aimed at preventing the further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are carried out.
31/01/2020
Hoa Lo Prison relic site, known in French as Maison Centrale (meaning central prison), is an attraction in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district.
17/07/2019
An exhibition which recalls heroic stories about the willpower and resilience of Vietnamese revolutionary prisoners during the country’s liberation experience is being held in Hanoi.
07/07/2019
An exhibition themed “Diary of Peace” is taking place at the Hoa Lo Prison relic site in Hanoi to mark 20 years since the capital city was honoured the City for Peace by UNESCO.
03/07/2019
An exhibition themed “Diary of Peace” was opened at the Hoa Lo Prison relic site in Hanoi on July 2 to mark 20 years since the capital city was honoured the City for Peace by UNESCO.