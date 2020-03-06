Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 21:30:47 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Hoai Sa

tin tức về Hoai Sa mới nhất

Hoai Sa shines as Miss International Queen 2020 reaches semi-final stageicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS06/03/20200

Hoai Sa shines as Miss International Queen 2020 reaches semi-final stage

Hoai Sa, Vietnam’s representative at Miss International Queen 2020, put on a stunning display alongside the other 21 contestants during the semi-final night of the transgender pageant in Thailand on March 5.

 
Hoai Sa dresses in Ao Dai for activities at Miss International Queen 2020

Hoai Sa dresses in Ao Dai for activities at Miss International Queen 2020

icon03/03/20200
Hoai Sa finishes second in talent competition at Miss International Queen

Hoai Sa finishes second in talent competition at Miss International Queen

icon29/02/20200
Performance of Vietnamese entrants at transgender pageants through yearsicon

Performance of Vietnamese entrants at transgender pageants through years

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/02/2020

Huong Giang and Nhat Ha are among the Vietnamese representatives who enjoyed a strong showing during their participation at Miss International Queen.

Hoai Sa unveils self-introduction photos at Miss International Queen 2020icon

Hoai Sa unveils self-introduction photos at Miss International Queen 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/02/2020

Bui Dinh Hoai Sa, Vietnam’s representative at Miss International Queen 2020, has released a series of photos as part of a self-introduction clip for the transgender pageant.

Hoai Sa to represent Vietnam at Miss International Queen 2020icon

Hoai Sa to represent Vietnam at Miss International Queen 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/01/2020

Bui Dinh Hoai Sa will represent Vietnam at the Miss International Queen 2020 which is due to be held in Thailand in March.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 