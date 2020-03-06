Hoai Sa
tin tức về Hoai Sa mới nhất
Hoai Sa, Vietnam’s representative at Miss International Queen 2020, put on a stunning display alongside the other 21 contestants during the semi-final night of the transgender pageant in Thailand on March 5.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS

25/02/2020
25/02/2020
Huong Giang and Nhat Ha are among the Vietnamese representatives who enjoyed a strong showing during their participation at Miss International Queen.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS

05/02/2020
05/02/2020
Bui Dinh Hoai Sa, Vietnam’s representative at Miss International Queen 2020, has released a series of photos as part of a self-introduction clip for the transgender pageant.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS

20/01/2020
20/01/2020
Bui Dinh Hoai Sa will represent Vietnam at the Miss International Queen 2020 which is due to be held in Thailand in March.