Hoan Kiem Lake

tin tức về Hoan Kiem Lake mới nhất

Hoan Kiem Lake surroundings upgradedicon
SOCIETY23/04/20200

Hoan Kiem Lake surroundings upgraded

Electrical wires and telecommunications cable and automatic watering systems around Hoan Kiem Lake are being buried in order to stabilise the power system and improve the area’s look.

 
New embankment to protect Hoan Kiem Lake

icon22/04/20200
Crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy

icon05/04/20200
Brilliant and poetic Hanoi in the leaf changing season of 'loc vung' treesicon

Brilliant and poetic Hanoi in the leaf changing season of 'loc vung' trees

PHOTOS
09/03/2020

Visitors to the capital city of Hanoi in March will be surprised by the vibrant colours of the leaves of 'loc vung' (Barringtonia acutangula) trees changing to red and yellow.

Photographer shows love for Hanoiicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/01/2020

The old roofs, street corners, vendors and remarkable architecture are the soul of Hanoi, according to photographer Nguyen Viet Thanh, who is showcasing 30 photos of the capital in an exhibition.

Hanoians applaud plan to build embankment around Hoan Kiem Lakeicon

SOCIETY
07/01/2020

Many Hanoians have applauded a proposal by the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem District to build an embankment around Hanoi's iconic site of Hoan Kiem (Returned Sword) Lake.

Heritages prove to be driver of Hanoi’s tourism developmenticon

FEATURE
31/12/2019

In recent years, Hanoi has established itself as a magnet for visitors from both across the country and around the world, a status the city has achieved largely by bringing into play its long-standing heritages.

Hanoi hosts Countdown 2020 in city centreicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/12/2019

As many as 100 young artists will help ring in the new year with the musical extravaganza ‘Countdown 2020’ at Hoan Kiem Lake on December 31.

Hanoi considers releasing doves around Hoan Kiemicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/12/2019

Authorities in Hanoi have considering releasing doves around Hoan Kiem pedestrianised area.

Hanoi strives to preserve its lakesicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/12/2019

Each Hanoian should protect the living environment in general and the lake environment in particular with specific actions.

Man caught taking turtle from Hoan Kiem Lakeicon

SOCIETY
18/12/2019

Hanoi police have caught a man and started to investigate a turtle being caught from Hoan Kiem Lake.

Hanoi's centre turns into Italian squareicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/11/2019

Ly Thai To Garden next to Hoan Kiem Lake transformed into Piazza Italia or Italian Square on November 23 and 24, offering a truly Italian experience.

Hanoi prepares to host Kizuna Ekiden Run for Traffic Safetyicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/11/2019

 The Kizuna Ekiden 2019 – Run for Traffic Safety is set to take place around Hoan Kiem lake in Hanoi, with the event starting at 7:00 on November 17.

26 embassies hold cultural events in Hoan Kiem pedestrian zone in 3 yearsicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/11/2019

After three years of launching, the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake has been the venue of 410 significant cultural events.

Hanoi plans to ban vehicles in nine streets around Hoan Kiem Lakeicon

SOCIETY
26/10/2019

The Hanoi Department of Transport is building a plan to ban all vehicles operating in nine streets around Hoan Kiem Lake within one month with the hope of expanding the city pedestrian zone.

Hanoi considers vehicle ban, metro underground station near Hoan Kiem Lakeicon

SOCIETY
30/09/2019

Hanoi Department of Transport has proposed to pilot a ban on vehicles around the Hoan Kiem Lake for a month in order to find better traffic management solutions.

Hanoi chairman eases concerns about metro station locationicon

SOCIETY
26/09/2019

The underground station on Hanoi’s future metro line 2 will not harm historical sites surrounding Hoan Kiem, reassured Nguyen Duc Chung, Chairman of the municipal people’s committee.

Sword Lake - the heart of Hanoiicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/07/2019

Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake and its surrounding streets, located in the centre of Hanoi, have always been considered the heart of the capital city as well as its spiritual and cultural hub. 

Hanoi to mark 20th anniversary of City for Peace recognitionicon

SOCIETY
26/06/2019

A meeting to mark the 20th anniversary of Hanoi’s recognition as ‘City For Peace’ (July 16, 1999-2019) will be held on July 13 at the Ly Thai To Park besides Hoan Kiem lake in the heart of capital city.

Hanoi to install more automatic vending machines in public areasicon

SOCIETY
15/06/2019

The initial success in piloting the installation of vending machines in Hoan Kiem Lake and the surrounding areas has proven the advantages of this form of retail in crowded and narrowed areas.

 
 
