Hoan Kiem Lake
tin tức về Hoan Kiem Lake mới nhất
icon
Electrical wires and telecommunications cable and automatic watering systems around Hoan Kiem Lake are being buried in order to stabilise the power system and improve the area’s look.
icon PHOTOS
09/03/2020
Visitors to the capital city of Hanoi in March will be surprised by the vibrant colours of the leaves of 'loc vung' (Barringtonia acutangula) trees changing to red and yellow.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/01/2020
The old roofs, street corners, vendors and remarkable architecture are the soul of Hanoi, according to photographer Nguyen Viet Thanh, who is showcasing 30 photos of the capital in an exhibition.
icon SOCIETY
07/01/2020
Many Hanoians have applauded a proposal by the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem District to build an embankment around Hanoi's iconic site of Hoan Kiem (Returned Sword) Lake.
icon FEATURE
31/12/2019
In recent years, Hanoi has established itself as a magnet for visitors from both across the country and around the world, a status the city has achieved largely by bringing into play its long-standing heritages.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/12/2019
As many as 100 young artists will help ring in the new year with the musical extravaganza ‘Countdown 2020’ at Hoan Kiem Lake on December 31.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/12/2019
Each Hanoian should protect the living environment in general and the lake environment in particular with specific actions.
icon SOCIETY
18/12/2019
Hanoi police have caught a man and started to investigate a turtle being caught from Hoan Kiem Lake.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/11/2019
Ly Thai To Garden next to Hoan Kiem Lake transformed into Piazza Italia or Italian Square on November 23 and 24, offering a truly Italian experience.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/11/2019
The Kizuna Ekiden 2019 – Run for Traffic Safety is set to take place around Hoan Kiem lake in Hanoi, with the event starting at 7:00 on November 17.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/11/2019
After three years of launching, the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake has been the venue of 410 significant cultural events.
icon SOCIETY
26/10/2019
The Hanoi Department of Transport is building a plan to ban all vehicles operating in nine streets around Hoan Kiem Lake within one month with the hope of expanding the city pedestrian zone.
icon SOCIETY
30/09/2019
Hanoi Department of Transport has proposed to pilot a ban on vehicles around the Hoan Kiem Lake for a month in order to find better traffic management solutions.
icon SOCIETY
26/09/2019
The underground station on Hanoi’s future metro line 2 will not harm historical sites surrounding Hoan Kiem, reassured Nguyen Duc Chung, Chairman of the municipal people’s committee.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/07/2019
Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake and its surrounding streets, located in the centre of Hanoi, have always been considered the heart of the capital city as well as its spiritual and cultural hub.
icon SOCIETY
26/06/2019
A meeting to mark the 20th anniversary of Hanoi’s recognition as ‘City For Peace’ (July 16, 1999-2019) will be held on July 13 at the Ly Thai To Park besides Hoan Kiem lake in the heart of capital city.
icon SOCIETY
15/06/2019
The initial success in piloting the installation of vending machines in Hoan Kiem Lake and the surrounding areas has proven the advantages of this form of retail in crowded and narrowed areas.