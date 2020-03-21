hoi an
tin tức về hoi an mới nhất
Two Polish tourists have sent a thank-you letter to doctors in Hoi An City after completing a quarantine time in the area.
VIDEO
27/02/2020
While tourism in many localities nationwide is gloomy due to Covid-19 fears, the ancient town of Hoi An in Quang Nam province is still luring flocks of foreign tourists from Europe and America.
SOCIETY
16/02/2020
A 47-year-old cafe owner in Hoi An has spent days walking through the streets in the town to hand out free masks to everyone he has met.
TRAVEL
05/02/2020
A trip to Cham Island off Hoi An City, Quang Nam Province, may leave unforgettable memories of the beauty of an island in central Vietnam, both in its scenery and lifestyle
TRAVEL
31/01/2020
All tourists who purchase tickets to visit the ancient town of Hoi An are to be given free medical masks as part of a number of activities aimed at halting any potential cases of acute pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.
TRAVEL
29/01/2020
From simple home cooking to addictive street eats to modern Vietnamese, the delicious diversity of this country’s culinary scene is attracting foodies from all over the world.
TRAVEL
25/01/2020
The magnificent province of Ninh Binh, home to winding water flows among beautiful karsts, rice fields and lotus swamps, the natural studio for the blockbuster Kong: Skull Island is now back in the national spotlight.
VIDEO
22/01/2020
Black sesame sweet soup or also known as xí mà is a refreshing breakfast familiar to Hoi An locals. It is the result of the Vietnamese-Chinese-Japanese cultural interaction.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/01/2020
Popular Japanese singer Ueno Yuuka, who was appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the Hoi An-Japan Cultural Exchange, will perform on Lunar New Year’s eve at the Sculpture Park in Hoi An on January 24.
TRAVEL
14/01/2020
The city of Hoi An will temporarily halt the operation of several tourist sites during the coming Lunar New Year in order to host other cultural activities.
TRAVEL
12/01/2020
India climbed into the top 16 markets with the highest number of visitors to Vietnam in 2019.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/12/2019
Authorities of the central city of Hoi An in Quang Nam Province have approved a project to restore and develop Kim Bong Carpentry Village.
TRAVEL
16/12/2019
A bespoke bamboo forest situated in Dien Duong ward of Dien Ban town in the central province of Quang Nam has rapidly developed into a hot new check-in point enjoyed by local youngsters.
YOUR VIETNAM
14/12/2019
Essential oils have been widely used as air fresheners and in cosmetic production, but now they are also being promoted for a combined aromatherapy-yoga-meditation-herbal therapy in Hoi An.
FEATURE
14/12/2019
Sitting on the banks of the Thu Bon River, Dai Binh Village used to be known for its bumper fruit harvests in the central province of Quang Nam, but now it has been transformed into a sustainable community-based farm tourism destination.
SOCIETY
12/12/2019
Four restaurants by Hoi An City’s An Bang Beach have caught fire, causing a great loss.
TRAVEL
10/12/2019
An art programme aimed at seeing in the new year will be held in Hoi An between December 24 and January 1, 2020, with a wide range of cultural activities set to take place throughout the event.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019
A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.