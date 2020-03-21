Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
hoi an

tin tức về hoi an mới nhất

Tourists express thanks to Hoi An doctors after quarantine timeicon
SOCIETY21/03/20200

Tourists express thanks to Hoi An doctors after quarantine time

Two Polish tourists have sent a thank-you letter to doctors in Hoi An City after completing a quarantine time in the area.

 
Hoi An suspends sale of sightseeing tickets to old quarter

Hoi An suspends sale of sightseeing tickets to old quarter

icon12/03/20200
Nearly $11 million for Hoi An conservation

Nearly $11 million for Hoi An conservation

icon03/03/20200
Hoi An attractive to foreign tourists amid Covid-19 outbreakicon

Hoi An attractive to foreign tourists amid Covid-19 outbreak

VIDEO
27/02/2020

While tourism in many localities nationwide is gloomy due to Covid-19 fears, the ancient town of Hoi An in Quang Nam province is still luring flocks of foreign tourists from Europe and America.

Cafe owner wanders Hoi An to hand out free masksicon

Cafe owner wanders Hoi An to hand out free masks

SOCIETY
16/02/2020

A 47-year-old cafe owner in Hoi An has spent days walking through the streets in the town to hand out free masks to everyone he has met.

A visit to the rustic, peaceful Cham Islandicon

A visit to the rustic, peaceful Cham Island

TRAVEL
05/02/2020

A trip to Cham Island off Hoi An City, Quang Nam Province, may leave unforgettable memories of the beauty of an island in central Vietnam, both in its scenery and lifestyle

Hoi An offers free medical masks to tourists to combat novel coronavirusicon

Hoi An offers free medical masks to tourists to combat novel coronavirus

TRAVEL
31/01/2020

All tourists who purchase tickets to visit the ancient town of Hoi An are to be given free medical masks as part of a number of activities aimed at halting any potential cases of acute pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

Vietnam: Asia’s new leading culinary destinationicon

Vietnam: Asia’s new leading culinary destination

TRAVEL
29/01/2020

From simple home cooking to addictive street eats to modern Vietnamese, the delicious diversity of this country’s culinary scene is attracting foodies from all over the world.

Ninh Binh's time to shineicon

Ninh Binh's time to shine

TRAVEL
25/01/2020

The magnificent province of Ninh Binh, home to winding water flows among beautiful karsts, rice fields and lotus swamps, the natural studio for the blockbuster Kong: Skull Island is now back in the national spotlight.

Hoi An sesame sweet soup makes visitors' mouth watericon

Hoi An sesame sweet soup makes visitors' mouth water

VIDEO
22/01/2020

Black sesame sweet soup or also known as xí mà is a refreshing breakfast familiar to Hoi An locals. It is the result of the Vietnamese-Chinese-Japanese cultural interaction.

Ancient town to celebrate Lunar New Year with a bangicon

Ancient town to celebrate Lunar New Year with a bang

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/01/2020

Popular Japanese singer Ueno Yuuka, who was appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the Hoi An-Japan Cultural Exchange, will perform on Lunar New Year’s eve at the Sculpture Park in Hoi An on January 24.

Hoi An to close some tourist sites during Teticon

Hoi An to close some tourist sites during Tet

TRAVEL
14/01/2020

The city of Hoi An will temporarily halt the operation of several tourist sites during the coming Lunar New Year in order to host other cultural activities.

Indian tourists to Vietnam increaseicon

Indian tourists to Vietnam increase

TRAVEL
12/01/2020

India climbed into the top 16 markets with the highest number of visitors to Vietnam in 2019.

Hoi An to restore carpentry villageicon

Hoi An to restore carpentry village

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/12/2019

Authorities of the central city of Hoi An in Quang Nam Province have approved a project to restore and develop Kim Bong Carpentry Village.

Young people flock to unique bamboo forest in Quang Namicon

Young people flock to unique bamboo forest in Quang Nam

TRAVEL
16/12/2019

A bespoke bamboo forest situated in Dien Duong ward of Dien Ban town in the central province of Quang Nam has rapidly developed into a hot new check-in point enjoyed by local youngsters.

Aromatherapy offers stress relieficon

Aromatherapy offers stress relief

YOUR VIETNAM
14/12/2019

Essential oils have been widely used as air fresheners and in cosmetic production, but now they are also being promoted for a combined aromatherapy-yoga-meditation-herbal therapy in Hoi An.

Fruit farms offer rural life experienceicon

Fruit farms offer rural life experience

FEATURE
14/12/2019

Sitting on the banks of the Thu Bon River, Dai Binh Village used to be known for its bumper fruit harvests in the central province of Quang Nam, but now it has been transformed into a sustainable community-based farm tourism destination.

Fire ravages beach restaurants in Hoi Anicon

Fire ravages beach restaurants in Hoi An

SOCIETY
12/12/2019

Four restaurants by Hoi An City’s An Bang Beach have caught fire, causing a great loss.

Hoi An to host art programme to welcome in 2020icon

Hoi An to host art programme to welcome in 2020

TRAVEL
10/12/2019

An art programme aimed at seeing in the new year will be held in Hoi An between December 24 and January 1, 2020, with a wide range of cultural activities set to take place throughout the event.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on December 9 – 15icon

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on December 9 – 15

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

 
 
