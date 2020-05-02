Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Holiday

tin tức về Holiday mới nhất

61 people killed in traffic accidents over holiday weekendicon
SOCIETY2 giờ trước0

61 people killed in traffic accidents over holiday weekend

Sixty-one people have died and 48 others injured on Vietnam’s roads over the three-day holiday weekend.

 
Thousands flock to beach after social distancing rules ease

Thousands flock to beach after social distancing rules ease

icon02/05/20200
Traffic accidents kill 14 on first day of holiday

Traffic accidents kill 14 on first day of holiday

icon01/05/20200
What to know about Tet holiday in Vietnam?icon

What to know about Tet holiday in Vietnam?

YOUR VIETNAM
24/01/2020

You should know do's and don'ts to avoid awkward moments in Vietnam during Tet celebration.

Ample activity agenda to celebrate upcoming Tet in Hanoiicon

Ample activity agenda to celebrate upcoming Tet in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/01/2020

The firework displays, the most new year expected shows, will be held in 30 districts and towns of Hanoi as soon as the clock strikes 00:00 midnight.

Churches in Hanoi in colourful decorations for Christmasicon

Churches in Hanoi in colourful decorations for Christmas

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/12/2019

As Christmas approaches, Hanoi’s churches have been decorated by colourful lights.

Vietnamese businesses concerned about overtime hour draft lawicon

Vietnamese businesses concerned about overtime hour draft law

BUSINESS
29/10/2019

Businesses and experts are still concerned over the impact on production of overtime hours that are not increased for seasonal jobs.

Museum of Ethnology to host family folk games during holidayicon

Museum of Ethnology to host family folk games during holiday

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/04/2019

Folk games will be organised for families to play together at the Museum of Ethnology from April 27 to May 1, the holiday to mark Liberation Day and May Day.

Airlines, railways and buses add transport capacity for holidayicon

Airlines, railways and buses add transport capacity for holiday

TRAVEL
24/04/2019

Airlines, railway and bus stations will increase transport capacity to meet travel demand during the Reunification Day and Labour Day holiday from April 27 to May 2.

 
 
