Holiday
tin tức về Holiday mới nhất
icon
Sixty-one people have died and 48 others injured on Vietnam’s roads over the three-day holiday weekend.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
24/01/2020
You should know do's and don'ts to avoid awkward moments in Vietnam during Tet celebration.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/01/2020
The firework displays, the most new year expected shows, will be held in 30 districts and towns of Hanoi as soon as the clock strikes 00:00 midnight.
icon BUSINESS
29/10/2019
Businesses and experts are still concerned over the impact on production of overtime hours that are not increased for seasonal jobs.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/04/2019
Folk games will be organised for families to play together at the Museum of Ethnology from April 27 to May 1, the holiday to mark Liberation Day and May Day.
icon TRAVEL
24/04/2019
Airlines, railway and bus stations will increase transport capacity to meet travel demand during the Reunification Day and Labour Day holiday from April 27 to May 2.