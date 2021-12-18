 
Hotline: 19001081 (8-20h) | 0962237788 (ngoài giờ HC)

home quarantine

tin tức về home quarantine mới nhất

Health Ministry assigns one medical worker to 30-50 Covid patients at home
SOCIETY18/12/20210

Health Ministry assigns one medical worker to 30-50 Covid patients at home

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has asked grassroots healthcare units to care for Covid patients at home. One medical worker will be in charge of 30-50 patients or more.
 
Fully-vaccinated F1 individuals allowed to self-isolate at home

Fully-vaccinated F1 individuals allowed to self-isolate at home

icon17/12/20210
Fully vaccinated people with negative COVID-19 test could self-quarantine on arrival

Fully vaccinated people with negative COVID-19 test could self-quarantine on arrival

icon10/12/20210
HCMC to close field hospitals accomplishing mission in battle against Covid-19

HCMC to close field hospitals accomplishing mission in battle against Covid-19

SOCIETY
10/10/2021
HCMC established 16 Covid-19 field hospitals featuring 37,000 beds since the beginning of July.
New strategy: Vietnam allows many F0s to home quarantine

New strategy: Vietnam allows many F0s to home quarantine

SOCIETY
09/08/2021
The Ministry of Health has allowed Covid-19 patients who show no symptoms and with low viral load to be quarantined at home. 
COVID-19 patients with no symptoms will quarantine at home for 14 days

COVID-19 patients with no symptoms will quarantine at home for 14 days

SOCIETY
31/07/2021
Patients with locally acquired COVID-19 showing no symptoms, and with no underlying disease or obesity, will now be under a 14-day home quarantine, according to new guidelines released by the HCMC Department of Health.
People from HCM City must undergo home-quarantine for seven days: MoH

People from HCM City must undergo home-quarantine for seven days: MoH

SOCIETY
07/07/2021
The Ministry of Health (MoH) has requested provincial-level localities nationwide to impose home quarantine on people coming or returning from Ho Chi Minh City for seven days 
Three technological solutions used to monitor people under home quarantine in HCM City

Three technological solutions used to monitor people under home quarantine in HCM City

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/07/2021
To prevent overloading at centralized quarantine facilities, the Ministry of Health has allowed people categorized as F1 cases (having close contact with Covid-19 patients) to be under home quarantine. 
F1 cases in Ho Chi Minh City under home quarantine

F1 cases in Ho Chi Minh City under home quarantine

SOCIETY
28/06/2021
To prevent overloading at centralized quarantine facilities, the Ministry of Health has allowed people categorized as F1 cases (having close contact with Covid-19 patients) to be under home quarantine.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
