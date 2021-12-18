home quarantine
tin tức về home quarantine mới nhất
icon
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has asked grassroots healthcare units to care for Covid patients at home. One medical worker will be in charge of 30-50 patients or more.
icon SOCIETY
10/10/2021
HCMC established 16 Covid-19 field hospitals featuring 37,000 beds since the beginning of July.
icon SOCIETY
09/08/2021
The Ministry of Health has allowed Covid-19 patients who show no symptoms and with low viral load to be quarantined at home.
icon SOCIETY
31/07/2021
Patients with locally acquired COVID-19 showing no symptoms, and with no underlying disease or obesity, will now be under a 14-day home quarantine, according to new guidelines released by the HCMC Department of Health.
icon SOCIETY
07/07/2021
The Ministry of Health (MoH) has requested provincial-level localities nationwide to impose home quarantine on people coming or returning from Ho Chi Minh City for seven days
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/07/2021
To prevent overloading at centralized quarantine facilities, the Ministry of Health has allowed people categorized as F1 cases (having close contact with Covid-19 patients) to be under home quarantine.
icon SOCIETY
28/06/2021
To prevent overloading at centralized quarantine facilities, the Ministry of Health has allowed people categorized as F1 cases (having close contact with Covid-19 patients) to be under home quarantine.