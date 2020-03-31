Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG
#Chiến tranh thương mại Mỹ - Trung

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

02/04/2020 12:41:14 (GMT +7)

tag
 

hospital

tin tức về hospital mới nhất

Vietnam’s 32nd COVID-19 patient discharged, confirms will lead charity fundicon
SOCIETY22 giờ trước0

Vietnam’s 32nd COVID-19 patient discharged, confirms will lead charity fund

Vietnam's 32nd COVID-19 patient, who returned to Vietnam from London by private jet, was given the all clear on Tuesday.

 
Bach Mai hospital after disinfection

Bach Mai hospital after disinfection

icon31/03/20200
27 more COVID-19 patients released from Hanoi's hospital

27 more COVID-19 patients released from Hanoi's hospital

icon30/03/20200
nCoV patients in Vietnam released from hospitalicon

nCoV patients in Vietnam released from hospital

SOCIETY
04/02/2020

Li Zichao, a 28-year-old Chinese patient who had been infected by the novel coronavirus (nCoV), was discharged from Cho Ray Hospital on the morning of February 4.

Doctors, nurses welcome Tet in hospitalicon

Doctors, nurses welcome Tet in hospital

SOCIETY
09/01/2020

Tet (Lunar New Year) is a time for families to get together and celebrate up and down Vietnam, but not for medical workers.

Vietnam cracks down on prescription drug managementicon

Vietnam cracks down on prescription drug management

SOCIETY
18/12/2019

People can only buy antibiotics when showing a prescription from 2020, according to a new regulation from the Ministry of Health.

Vietnam opens first smart integrated operating roomicon

Vietnam opens first smart integrated operating room

SOCIETY
19/11/2019

In the case of modern surgery procedures, an ‘integrated’ approach is in demand.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 