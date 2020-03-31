hospital
tin tức về hospital mới nhất
Vietnam's 32nd COVID-19 patient, who returned to Vietnam from London by private jet, was given the all clear on Tuesday.
04/02/2020
Li Zichao, a 28-year-old Chinese patient who had been infected by the novel coronavirus (nCoV), was discharged from Cho Ray Hospital on the morning of February 4.
09/01/2020
Tet (Lunar New Year) is a time for families to get together and celebrate up and down Vietnam, but not for medical workers.
18/12/2019
People can only buy antibiotics when showing a prescription from 2020, according to a new regulation from the Ministry of Health.
19/11/2019
In the case of modern surgery procedures, an ‘integrated’ approach is in demand.