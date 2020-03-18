Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 27/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

28/03/2020 11:33:23 (GMT +7)

tag
 

hospitals

tin tức về hospitals mới nhất

Creative hospital staff pitch in with innovations in Covid-19 fighticon
SOCIETY18/03/20200

Creative hospital staff pitch in with innovations in Covid-19 fight

Medical staff at many hospitals around the country have been creative in fabricating automatic devices as they take care of an increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

 
Hanoi to pilot electric bike sharing system

Hanoi to pilot electric bike sharing system

icon18/03/20200
Quarantine – top solution to prevent COVID-19: Hanoi leader

Quarantine – top solution to prevent COVID-19: Hanoi leader

icon03/03/20200
A day of doctors and employees at National Hospital of Tropical Diseasesicon

A day of doctors and employees at National Hospital of Tropical Diseases

PHOTOS
19/02/2020

These days, doctors, nurses and employees at Facility no.2 of the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Kim Chung Commune, Dong Anh District, Hanoi, are accompanying with patients to fight against COVID-19.

Blood banks in Vietnam getting restocked after the critical shortageicon

Blood banks in Vietnam getting restocked after the critical shortage

SOCIETY
13/02/2020

Amid the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, now officially named COVID-19, calls for blood donation have been heard nationwide as hospitals face severe blood shortages.

Use of DNA tests should be limited to special casesicon

Use of DNA tests should be limited to special cases

SOCIETY
30/01/2020

After seeing several advertisements in Thailand, a woman from HCM City's District 2 began looking for information about health centres that offer genetic tests that predict the likelihood of cancer.

Hospitals create a joyous Tet for patientsicon

Hospitals create a joyous Tet for patients

SOCIETY
18/01/2020

Many hospitals in HCM City are carrying out programmes to help their patients enjoy the Lunar New Year season, or Tet, which falls on January 25.

Liver and kidney transplant operation for Laotian patient performed in Hanoiicon

Liver and kidney transplant operation for Laotian patient performed in Hanoi

SOCIETY
26/12/2019

Doctors at the Vietnam-Germany Hospital have successfully transplanted a liver and kidney for a Laotian man.

More children hospitalised for seasonal fluicon

More children hospitalised for seasonal flu

SOCIETY
09/12/2019

The Vietnam National Hospital of Paediatrics in Hanoi has seen a sharp rise of children who suffer from flu since the middle of November.

VN hospitals use new techniques, medicine for cancer treatmenticon

VN hospitals use new techniques, medicine for cancer treatment

SOCIETY
06/12/2019

Oncology hospitals and centres are using new techniques and medicine for cancer treatment amid a rise in cancer incidences in the country, Dr Pham Xuan Dung, head of the HCM City Oncology Hospital, said.

VN ensures every citizen’s right to be protected and access to healthcareicon

VN ensures every citizen’s right to be protected and access to healthcare

SOCIETY
30/11/2019

The health sector’s concern for many years is to basically solve the overcrowding of medical examination and treatment at some central-level hospitals by 2020.

Vietnam sets out roadmap to make hospitals smarticon

Vietnam sets out roadmap to make hospitals smart

SOCIETY
20/10/2019

The Ministry of Health has unveiled a roadmap for digitising patients’ records at hospitals and setting up smart hospitals, a conference heard in HCM City on Wednesday.

Hanoi records nearly 2,400 cases of dengue fevericon

Hanoi records nearly 2,400 cases of dengue fever

SOCIETY
20/08/2019

The capital city of Hanoi has experienced a boom in the number of dengue fever cases from several places across seven districts, according to the municipal Department of Health.

HCM City lists 17 hospitals with stroke centresicon

HCM City lists 17 hospitals with stroke centres

SOCIETY
30/07/2019

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has uploaded a list of 17 hospitals that are capable of receiving and treating stroke victims on its website.

Vietnamese citizens to have electronic medical records by the end of this yearicon

Vietnamese citizens to have electronic medical records by the end of this year

SOCIETY
09/06/2019

By the end of 2019, all Vietnamese people will have electronic medical records, the Vietnam News Agency has reported.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 