Medical staff at many hospitals around the country have been creative in fabricating automatic devices as they take care of an increasing number of COVID-19 patients.
19/02/2020
These days, doctors, nurses and employees at Facility no.2 of the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Kim Chung Commune, Dong Anh District, Hanoi, are accompanying with patients to fight against COVID-19.
13/02/2020
Amid the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, now officially named COVID-19, calls for blood donation have been heard nationwide as hospitals face severe blood shortages.
30/01/2020
After seeing several advertisements in Thailand, a woman from HCM City's District 2 began looking for information about health centres that offer genetic tests that predict the likelihood of cancer.
18/01/2020
Many hospitals in HCM City are carrying out programmes to help their patients enjoy the Lunar New Year season, or Tet, which falls on January 25.
26/12/2019
Doctors at the Vietnam-Germany Hospital have successfully transplanted a liver and kidney for a Laotian man.
09/12/2019
The Vietnam National Hospital of Paediatrics in Hanoi has seen a sharp rise of children who suffer from flu since the middle of November.
06/12/2019
Oncology hospitals and centres are using new techniques and medicine for cancer treatment amid a rise in cancer incidences in the country, Dr Pham Xuan Dung, head of the HCM City Oncology Hospital, said.
30/11/2019
The health sector’s concern for many years is to basically solve the overcrowding of medical examination and treatment at some central-level hospitals by 2020.
20/10/2019
The Ministry of Health has unveiled a roadmap for digitising patients’ records at hospitals and setting up smart hospitals, a conference heard in HCM City on Wednesday.
20/08/2019
The capital city of Hanoi has experienced a boom in the number of dengue fever cases from several places across seven districts, according to the municipal Department of Health.
30/07/2019
The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has uploaded a list of 17 hospitals that are capable of receiving and treating stroke victims on its website.
09/06/2019
By the end of 2019, all Vietnamese people will have electronic medical records, the Vietnam News Agency has reported.