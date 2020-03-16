Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hot weather in south expected to last until Aprilicon
SOCIETY16/03/20200

Hot weather in south expected to last until April

HCMC and other southern parts of Vietnam are forecast to experience blistering heat, with temperatures reaching 39 degrees Celsius until next month, coupled with a high ultraviolet (UV) index.

 
Farmers miserable due to prolonged hot weather in Ninh Thuan

Farmers miserable due to prolonged hot weather in Ninh Thuan

icon15/03/20200
Vietnam sets to endure several heat waves during April

Vietnam sets to endure several heat waves during April

icon12/03/20200
Hot weather brings high risk of forest fire in An Giang Provinceicon

Hot weather brings high risk of forest fire in An Giang Province

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/02/2020

Forests in the southern province of An Giang are at high risk of fires due to the dry season and prolonged hot weather, local forest rangers have warned.

Vietnam suffers extreme heaticon

Vietnam suffers extreme heat

SOCIETY
28/06/2019

Extreme hot spell is set to continue in the northern and central regions of the country, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecast.

Prolonged heat wave leaves people of Hanoi swelteringicon

Prolonged heat wave leaves people of Hanoi sweltering

PHOTOS
13/06/2019

A prolonged heat wave that has hit the capital city of Hanoi has greatly affected the daily lives of local people, forcing many to find ways of protecting themselves from the hot weather.

Vietnam braces for hot spellicon

Vietnam braces for hot spell

SOCIETY
11/06/2019

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) yesterday warned of prolonged hot weather over the coming days.

UV reaches dangerous levels in Hanoi, HCM Cityicon

UV reaches dangerous levels in Hanoi, HCM City

SOCIETY
07/06/2019

Northern and central provinces would continue to experience prolonged hot weather due to a low pressure system, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has said.

Hot weather parches central province, residents suffer from lack of watericon

Hot weather parches central province, residents suffer from lack of water

SOCIETY
23/05/2019

People in the central province of Quang Nam are suffering from a severe water shortage due to extreme and prolonged hot weather and drought.

Ninh Thuan livestock farmers struggle to feed animals due to droughticon

Ninh Thuan livestock farmers struggle to feed animals due to drought

SOCIETY
13/05/2019

Farmers in Ninh Thuan Province, which has the largest number of cattle and sheep and goats in the country, are struggling to find natural food for their animals since prolonged hot weather has parched their pastures.

Prolonged hot weather blamed for snail, fish deathsicon

Prolonged hot weather blamed for snail, fish deaths

SOCIETY
09/05/2019

The Department of Husbandry and Veterinary in the central province of Ha Tinh on Tuesday announced that prolonged hot weather was part of the cause of the mass deaths of snails reported in the locality.

Prolonged heat wave drives visitors to commercial centres across Hanoiicon

Prolonged heat wave drives visitors to commercial centres across Hanoi

PHOTOS
27/04/2019

People have rushed to commercial centres and supermarkets in their droves across Hanoi to avoid the searing heat that has hit the capital in recent days. 

 
 
