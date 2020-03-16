hot weather
HCMC and other southern parts of Vietnam are forecast to experience blistering heat, with temperatures reaching 39 degrees Celsius until next month, coupled with a high ultraviolet (UV) index.
20/02/2020
Forests in the southern province of An Giang are at high risk of fires due to the dry season and prolonged hot weather, local forest rangers have warned.
28/06/2019
Extreme hot spell is set to continue in the northern and central regions of the country, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecast.
13/06/2019
A prolonged heat wave that has hit the capital city of Hanoi has greatly affected the daily lives of local people, forcing many to find ways of protecting themselves from the hot weather.
11/06/2019
The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) yesterday warned of prolonged hot weather over the coming days.
07/06/2019
Northern and central provinces would continue to experience prolonged hot weather due to a low pressure system, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has said.
23/05/2019
People in the central province of Quang Nam are suffering from a severe water shortage due to extreme and prolonged hot weather and drought.
13/05/2019
Farmers in Ninh Thuan Province, which has the largest number of cattle and sheep and goats in the country, are struggling to find natural food for their animals since prolonged hot weather has parched their pastures.
09/05/2019
The Department of Husbandry and Veterinary in the central province of Ha Tinh on Tuesday announced that prolonged hot weather was part of the cause of the mass deaths of snails reported in the locality.
27/04/2019
People have rushed to commercial centres and supermarkets in their droves across Hanoi to avoid the searing heat that has hit the capital in recent days.