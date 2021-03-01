 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Đối thoại Hoa Kỳ - Trung Quốc
#Video cho trẻ em của Thơ Nguyễn bị phản đối
#Bê bối Hoàng Gia Anh qua tiết lộ của Hoàng tử Harry và Meghan
#Vụ tai nạn tàu hỏa tông ô tô khiến bé trai tử vong
#Biểu tình căng thẳng ở Myanmar
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé 2 tuổi rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư 60B Nguyễn Huy Tưởng
#Vợ anh Nguyễn Ngọc Mạnh không thể tin nổi chồng mình cứu được cháu bé rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

25/03/2021 01:35:07 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Hotel

tin tức về Hotel mới nhất

Big hoteliers still flock to Vietnam despite Covid-19icon
BUSINESS16 giờ trước0

Big hoteliers still flock to Vietnam despite Covid-19

Five-star hotel brands are ready to receive travelers back to the country with the strong belief that the tourism industry is coming back to life.
 
Nha Trang and Danang hotel owners sell up

Nha Trang and Danang hotel owners sell up

icon01/03/20210
Unable to cover expenses during Covid-19, owners sell hotels at cheap prices

Unable to cover expenses during Covid-19, owners sell hotels at cheap prices

icon26/02/20210
Hotel owners sell out to stave off bankruptcyicon

Hotel owners sell out to stave off bankruptcy

BUSINESS
01/12/2020
Fusion Suites Saigon on Suong Nguyet Anh Street in District 1, HCMC, is being listed for sale at VND1,165 billion (US$50 million).
Hanoi Old Quarter hotels up for sale due to Covid-19icon

Hanoi Old Quarter hotels up for sale due to Covid-19

BUSINESS
27/09/2020
Many hotels in Hanoi’s Old Quarter area are for sale due to big losses resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hue assesses safety hospitality establishments via scoresicon

Hue assesses safety hospitality establishments via scores

TRAVEL
27/09/2020
The Tourism Department of Thua Thien-Hue Province in cooperation with the competent authorities is evaluating the implementation of the Covid-19 safety criteria for tourism businesses operating in the central province by scoring them.
Owners of Metropole Hanoi proposed for hotel operation extension to 70 yearsicon

Owners of Metropole Hanoi proposed for hotel operation extension to 70 years

BUSINESS
24/04/2020
The Hanoi People’s Committee has just proposed the government to extend the operational duration of boutique hotel Metropole Hanoi to 70 years, surpassing the framework of current regulations.
Tiềm năng sinh lời khi đầu tư hotel, homestay ở Hội Anicon

Tiềm năng sinh lời khi đầu tư hotel, homestay ở Hội An

Bất động sản
02/01/2020
Là một trong những địa danh thu hút du khách nhất Việt Nam; tuy nhiên lượng phòng khách sạn, cơ sở lưu trú tại Hội An đang thiếu hụt trầm trọng. Và đây chính là cơ hội cho những nhà đầu tư hotel, homestay.
Sa Pa’s first 5-star Hotel de la Couple raises the bar for luxury tourism in Vietnamicon

Sa Pa’s first 5-star Hotel de la Couple raises the bar for luxury tourism in Vietnam

TRAVEL
24/04/2019
VietNamNet Global - At the end of 2018, Hotel de la Coupole - MGallery opened its doors in Sa Pa, restoring a once-forgotten mountain retreat back to the glorious splendor of its heyday.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 