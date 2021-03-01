Hotel
tin tức về Hotel mới nhất
Five-star hotel brands are ready to receive travelers back to the country with the strong belief that the tourism industry is coming back to life.
BUSINESS
01/12/2020
Fusion Suites Saigon on Suong Nguyet Anh Street in District 1, HCMC, is being listed for sale at VND1,165 billion (US$50 million).
BUSINESS
27/09/2020
Many hotels in Hanoi’s Old Quarter area are for sale due to big losses resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.
TRAVEL
27/09/2020
The Tourism Department of Thua Thien-Hue Province in cooperation with the competent authorities is evaluating the implementation of the Covid-19 safety criteria for tourism businesses operating in the central province by scoring them.
BUSINESS
24/04/2020
The Hanoi People’s Committee has just proposed the government to extend the operational duration of boutique hotel Metropole Hanoi to 70 years, surpassing the framework of current regulations.
Bất động sản
02/01/2020
Là một trong những địa danh thu hút du khách nhất Việt Nam; tuy nhiên lượng phòng khách sạn, cơ sở lưu trú tại Hội An đang thiếu hụt trầm trọng. Và đây chính là cơ hội cho những nhà đầu tư hotel, homestay.
TRAVEL
24/04/2019
VietNamNet Global - At the end of 2018, Hotel de la Coupole - MGallery opened its doors in Sa Pa, restoring a once-forgotten mountain retreat back to the glorious splendor of its heyday.