Owners offer to turn hotels into quarantine areasicon
SOCIETY21/03/20200

Owners offer to turn hotels into quarantine areas

As many as 120 hotels nation-wide have offered the use of their facilities as quarantine areas as of March 19.

 
Hotels consider closure as occupancy rate plummets amid Covid-19

Hotels consider closure as occupancy rate plummets amid Covid-19

icon15/03/20200
Danang and Quang Nam hotel employees take unpaid leave due to coronavirus

Danang and Quang Nam hotel employees take unpaid leave due to coronavirus

icon05/03/20200
Schools, hotels take preventive measures against coronavirusicon

Schools, hotels take preventive measures against coronavirus

SOCIETY
01/02/2020

Departments of education and training, schools, English centres and hotels are taking preventive measures against the spread of the deadly coronavirus which has killed 213 in China as of Friday.

Hotels light up Christmas trees for a wonderful festive seasonicon

Hotels light up Christmas trees for a wonderful festive season

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/12/2019

Many hotels across the country have been beautifully decorated with gorgeous Christmas trees to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Former president of Inter Milan withdraws from Ninh Van Bayicon

Former president of Inter Milan withdraws from Ninh Van Bay

BUSINESS
17/11/2019

Recapital Investments Pte., Ltd. officially sold its majority stake in Ninh Van Bay Travel Real Estate JSC and withdrew from the Board of Directors.

 
 
