As many as 120 hotels nation-wide have offered the use of their facilities as quarantine areas as of March 19.
01/02/2020
Departments of education and training, schools, English centres and hotels are taking preventive measures against the spread of the deadly coronavirus which has killed 213 in China as of Friday.
18/12/2019
Many hotels across the country have been beautifully decorated with gorgeous Christmas trees to celebrate Christmas and New Year.
17/11/2019
Recapital Investments Pte., Ltd. officially sold its majority stake in Ninh Van Bay Travel Real Estate JSC and withdrew from the Board of Directors.