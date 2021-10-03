Housing projects
The old apartment buildings represent one of the architectural landmarks in Hanoi's history, telling people the historical story of the capital city.
16/04/2021
The Da Nang Department of Construction has made public a list of commercial housing projects in which foreign organizations and individuals are allowed, or not allowed, to buy apartments or houses.
10/07/2020
The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has proposed offering preferences to real estate firms that develop low-cost housing with the selling price of no more than VND20 million per square meter.
09/06/2019
The Ministry of Construction and localities must conduct inspections on urban areas that may have violated their approved plans and issue strict punishments if violations are found, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said.