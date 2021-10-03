 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Premium#Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Hướng dẫn phòng chống dịch Covid-19
#Chiến sự ở Afghanistan
#Lionel Messi chia tay Barca, gia nhập PSG
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo khóa mới
#Bộ GD-ĐT ra chuẩn tiến sĩ mới gây tranh cãi
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2021
#Áp lực tuổi 15 trượt lớp 10 công lập ở Hà Nội

MobileHotline: 19001081 (8-20h) | 0962237788 (ngoài giờ HC)

Tuyển dụng19/10/2021 16:44:00 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Housing projects

tin tức về Housing projects mới nhất

Renovation of old apartment buildings must keep social cohesion: expertsicon
SOCIETY03/10/20210

Renovation of old apartment buildings must keep social cohesion: experts

The old apartment buildings represent one of the architectural landmarks in Hanoi's history, telling people the historical story of the capital city.
 
Real estate market waits for amended Investment Law

Real estate market waits for amended Investment Law

icon24/09/20210
Hanoi to review housing projects for foreigners

Hanoi to review housing projects for foreigners

icon09/05/20210
Foreigners allowed to buy houses in 17 real estate projects in Da Nangicon

Foreigners allowed to buy houses in 17 real estate projects in Da Nang

BUSINESS
16/04/2021
The Da Nang Department of Construction has made public a list of commercial housing projects in which foreign organizations and individuals are allowed, or not allowed, to buy apartments or houses.
Construction Ministry’s proposal on low-cost apartments heats up marketicon

Construction Ministry’s proposal on low-cost apartments heats up market

BUSINESS
10/07/2020
The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has proposed offering preferences to real estate firms that develop low-cost housing with the selling price of no more than VND20 million per square meter.
Housing projects to see more inspectionsicon

Housing projects to see more inspections

BUSINESS
09/06/2019
The Ministry of Construction and localities must conduct inspections on urban areas that may have violated their approved plans and issue strict punishments if violations are found, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said.  
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 