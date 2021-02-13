 
hue city

tin tức về hue city mới nhất

Candied ginger makes Tet warmicon
SOCIETY13/02/20210

Candied ginger makes Tet warm

The candied ginger made in Kim Long ward, Hue city, in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, stands out for its authenticity and absence of additives. 
 
Fading artform reborn in silver and gold

Fading artform reborn in silver and gold

icon09/08/20200
Hue village makes national treasures

Hue village makes national treasures

icon30/05/20200
Discovering peaceful tranquility at Chuon lagoon in Hueicon

Discovering peaceful tranquility at Chuon lagoon in Hue

PHOTOS
18/05/2020
Situated in Hue city, central Vietnam, the pristine Dam Chuon (Chuon lagoon) regularly impresses visitors through its captivating beauty and tranquil atmosphere.
Cyclo tour around Hue cityicon

Cyclo tour around Hue city

PHOTOS
13/03/2020
As Hue city, Thua Thien-Hue province is peaceful and boasts stunning ancient architecture, many tourists love cyclo tour to enjoy natural beauty in the former imperial city.
Ginger jam makes Tet warmicon

Ginger jam makes Tet warm

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/01/2020
The ginger ‘jam’ made in Kim Long Ward, Hue City, in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, stands out for its authenticity and absence of additives. 
How to make Hue City a real film studioicon

How to make Hue City a real film studio

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/11/2019
The central city of Hue is potentially a giant film studio amid a widespread lack of locations for shooting historical movies.
Quang Loi lagoon - a must-visit destination in central VNicon

Quang Loi lagoon - a must-visit destination in central VN

PHOTOS
15/10/2019
Located in Quang Loi commune of Quang Dien district in the central province of Thua Thien Hue, Quang Loi lagoon is an ideal destination for visitors when discovering the Tam Giang lagoon system.
Hue heritage city to expand by 5 timesicon

Hue heritage city to expand by 5 times

VIDEO
07/10/2019
The People's Committee of Thua Thien - Hue province has just passed a scheme to build and develop Hue urban area by 2030 with a vision to 2050, the area of Hue City will be expanded by five times.  
Discovering vibrant white grass check-in points of Hue cityicon

Discovering vibrant white grass check-in points of Hue city

PHOTOS
02/10/2019
As we move into October, visitors and local residents are flocking to the ancient capital of Hue to see a vast carpet of white grass growing along Doan Thi Diem road which adds to the area’s romantic scenery.
Ancient Ruong house needs urgent protectionicon

Ancient Ruong house needs urgent protection

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/08/2019
Various measures have been undertaken to preserve and protect ancient Ruong garden houses in central Thua Thien Hue province.  
Kärcher helps preserve cultural sites in Vietnamicon

Kärcher helps preserve cultural sites in Vietnam

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/04/2019
As part of its cultural sponsoring, the German company Kärcher cleaned the southern main gateway of the former imperial city of Hue in March 2019.  
Hue sets its sights on reviving the ao daiicon

Hue sets its sights on reviving the ao dai

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/04/2019
Vietnam’s former capital Hue is proud of its ao dai history, the traditional national dress, and has been making plans to revive the elegant garment to its former glory. Phuoc Buu reports.  
Hue ponder location for South Korea friendship statueicon

Hue ponder location for South Korea friendship statue

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/04/2019
The central city of Hue is trying to find a way to properly display a statue presented by a South Korean city.  
 
 
