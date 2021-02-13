hue city
hue city
The candied ginger made in Kim Long ward, Hue city, in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, stands out for its authenticity and absence of additives.
18/05/2020
Situated in Hue city, central Vietnam, the pristine Dam Chuon (Chuon lagoon) regularly impresses visitors through its captivating beauty and tranquil atmosphere.
13/03/2020
As Hue city, Thua Thien-Hue province is peaceful and boasts stunning ancient architecture, many tourists love cyclo tour to enjoy natural beauty in the former imperial city.
25/01/2020
22/11/2019
The central city of Hue is potentially a giant film studio amid a widespread lack of locations for shooting historical movies.
15/10/2019
Located in Quang Loi commune of Quang Dien district in the central province of Thua Thien Hue, Quang Loi lagoon is an ideal destination for visitors when discovering the Tam Giang lagoon system.
07/10/2019
The People's Committee of Thua Thien - Hue province has just passed a scheme to build and develop Hue urban area by 2030 with a vision to 2050, the area of Hue City will be expanded by five times.
02/10/2019
As we move into October, visitors and local residents are flocking to the ancient capital of Hue to see a vast carpet of white grass growing along Doan Thi Diem road which adds to the area’s romantic scenery.
20/08/2019
Various measures have been undertaken to preserve and protect ancient Ruong garden houses in central Thua Thien Hue province.
24/04/2019
As part of its cultural sponsoring, the German company Kärcher cleaned the southern main gateway of the former imperial city of Hue in March 2019.
13/04/2019
Vietnam’s former capital Hue is proud of its ao dai history, the traditional national dress, and has been making plans to revive the elegant garment to its former glory. Phuoc Buu reports.
12/04/2019
The central city of Hue is trying to find a way to properly display a statue presented by a South Korean city.