VirusCorona
14/04/2020 17:00:04 (GMT +7)

hue

tin tức về hue mới nhất

Hue, Da Nang set up free rice ATMsicon
SOCIETY7 giờ trước0

Hue, Da Nang set up free rice ATMs

Donors in the central city of Hue have set up a 'rice ATM' in the city to help underprivileged people that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
Local photographers into Top 50 of #Water2020 contest of AGORA Images

Local photographers into Top 50 of #Water2020 contest of AGORA Images

icon09/04/20200
Ta Oi ethnic minority preserve traditional Zeng weaving

Ta Oi ethnic minority preserve traditional Zeng weaving

icon29/03/20200
Northern and central regions braced for cold spell starting from early Marchicon

Northern and central regions braced for cold spell starting from early March

SOCIETY
01/03/2020

Regions located in the north of the country are forecast to be hit by a fierce cold snap which is set to begin from March 2, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting.

Hue fisherman cleans up the oceanicon

Hue fisherman cleans up the ocean

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/02/2020

The image of a young man with a boat full of garbage collected from the ocean has become familiar to people in Phu Vang District of central Thua Thien-Hue Province.

Cyclo tours in Hue ancient cityicon

Cyclo tours in Hue ancient city

TRAVEL
03/02/2020

A cyclo tour is a popular way to discover the hidden charm of Hue ancient city. There are more than 700 cyclo riders taking tourists to palaces, royal tombs, temples, pagodas, and scenic spots in the city.

Hue Imperial Citadel hosts reenactment of Cay Neu ceremonyicon

Hue Imperial Citadel hosts reenactment of Cay Neu ceremony

PHOTOS
02/02/2020

A ceremony involving the lowering of a Cay Neu, a tall bamboo pole featuring red pieces of garments which are used to ward off evil spirits during the Lunar New Year, took place at the Hue Imperial Citadel on January 31.

Ninh Binh's time to shineicon

Ninh Binh's time to shine

TRAVEL
25/01/2020

The magnificent province of Ninh Binh, home to winding water flows among beautiful karsts, rice fields and lotus swamps, the natural studio for the blockbuster Kong: Skull Island is now back in the national spotlight.

Exhibition spotlights Japanese installation articon

Exhibition spotlights Japanese installation art

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/01/2020

Japanese installation art on Vietnamese silk is being introduced at an exhibition that opened in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on January 17.

Central Vietnam among top 15 not-to-miss spots in 2020icon

Central Vietnam among top 15 not-to-miss spots in 2020

TRAVEL
17/01/2020

The central region of Vietnam has been listed in the top 15 must-see destinations in 2020 by the World Travel magazine.

Stunning Ao Dai go on show at Tet Hue Festival 2020icon

Stunning Ao Dai go on show at Tet Hue Festival 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/01/2020

A fashion show featuring a range of different Ao Dai, Vietnam’s national outfit, took place in Thuong Bac park in Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on January 14.

Traditional Tet revived at Hue citadelicon

Traditional Tet revived at Hue citadel

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/01/2020

The Hue Imperial Citadel in the central province of Thua-Thien Hue will be glowing with the atmosphere of traditional Vietnamese Lunar New Year (Tet) from January 17 – 31.

Hue to host 3rd International Dance Festivalicon

Hue to host 3rd International Dance Festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/01/2020

The 3rd International Dance Festival will take place in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from March 31 to April 5.

Construction starts on new Hue airport terminalicon

Construction starts on new Hue airport terminal

SOCIETY
30/12/2019

Local authorities in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue yesterday kicked off work on a second terminal at Phu Bai International Airport in Huong Thuy Town.

Literature tourism could be just write for Hueicon

Literature tourism could be just write for Hue

TRAVEL
28/12/2019

Hue has long been known as a land of poetry as the central city is not only the cradle for the art form in Vietnam, but has also been home to many renowned poets throughout its history.

Vietnam aims for 20.5 million foreign tourists in 2020icon

Vietnam aims for 20.5 million foreign tourists in 2020

TRAVEL
24/12/2019

The tourism sector has set the goal of attracting 20.5 million international visitors in 2020 and serving 90 million domestic travellers.

A glimpse of a rustic fishing village in Thua Thien-Hueicon

A glimpse of a rustic fishing village in Thua Thien-Hue

PHOTOS
21/12/2019

Visitors to Vinh Thanh beach in Phu Vang district in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue will be struck by the area’s clear blue water and the peaceful life led by local people in the charming fishing village.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on December 9 – 15icon

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on December 9 – 15

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

A view of Hue’s stunning architecture amid foggy conditionsicon

A view of Hue’s stunning architecture amid foggy conditions

PHOTOS
21/11/2019

Coated in a blanket of mist and fog as winter approaches, breathtaking scenery can be seen in the ancient capital of Hue from a height.

Hue imperial city appears at its scenic best in autumnicon

Hue imperial city appears at its scenic best in autumn

TRAVEL
19/11/2019

With crisp autumn days upon us, the ancient capital of Hue in the central province of Thua Thien Hue is an attractive destination among visitors who come to enjoy the city’s stunning landscapes and tranquil atmosphere.

 
 
