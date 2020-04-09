hue
tin tức về hue mới nhất
Donors in the central city of Hue have set up a 'rice ATM' in the city to help underprivileged people that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
icon SOCIETY
01/03/2020
Regions located in the north of the country are forecast to be hit by a fierce cold snap which is set to begin from March 2, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/02/2020
The image of a young man with a boat full of garbage collected from the ocean has become familiar to people in Phu Vang District of central Thua Thien-Hue Province.
icon TRAVEL
03/02/2020
A cyclo tour is a popular way to discover the hidden charm of Hue ancient city. There are more than 700 cyclo riders taking tourists to palaces, royal tombs, temples, pagodas, and scenic spots in the city.
icon PHOTOS
02/02/2020
A ceremony involving the lowering of a Cay Neu, a tall bamboo pole featuring red pieces of garments which are used to ward off evil spirits during the Lunar New Year, took place at the Hue Imperial Citadel on January 31.
icon TRAVEL
25/01/2020
The magnificent province of Ninh Binh, home to winding water flows among beautiful karsts, rice fields and lotus swamps, the natural studio for the blockbuster Kong: Skull Island is now back in the national spotlight.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/01/2020
Japanese installation art on Vietnamese silk is being introduced at an exhibition that opened in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on January 17.
icon TRAVEL
17/01/2020
The central region of Vietnam has been listed in the top 15 must-see destinations in 2020 by the World Travel magazine.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/01/2020
A fashion show featuring a range of different Ao Dai, Vietnam’s national outfit, took place in Thuong Bac park in Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on January 14.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/01/2020
The Hue Imperial Citadel in the central province of Thua-Thien Hue will be glowing with the atmosphere of traditional Vietnamese Lunar New Year (Tet) from January 17 – 31.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/01/2020
The 3rd International Dance Festival will take place in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from March 31 to April 5.
icon SOCIETY
30/12/2019
Local authorities in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue yesterday kicked off work on a second terminal at Phu Bai International Airport in Huong Thuy Town.
icon TRAVEL
28/12/2019
Hue has long been known as a land of poetry as the central city is not only the cradle for the art form in Vietnam, but has also been home to many renowned poets throughout its history.
icon TRAVEL
24/12/2019
The tourism sector has set the goal of attracting 20.5 million international visitors in 2020 and serving 90 million domestic travellers.
icon PHOTOS
21/12/2019
Visitors to Vinh Thanh beach in Phu Vang district in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue will be struck by the area’s clear blue water and the peaceful life led by local people in the charming fishing village.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019
A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
icon PHOTOS
21/11/2019
Coated in a blanket of mist and fog as winter approaches, breathtaking scenery can be seen in the ancient capital of Hue from a height.
icon TRAVEL
19/11/2019
With crisp autumn days upon us, the ancient capital of Hue in the central province of Thua Thien Hue is an attractive destination among visitors who come to enjoy the city’s stunning landscapes and tranquil atmosphere.