hue travel
tin tức về hue travel mới nhất
Tinh Tam Lake, a famous landscape in Hue Citadel has been opened for free to visitors.
13/07/2020
More than 4,000sq.m at the bus station next to Dong Ba market, a renowned market in the central city of Hue, will be used to set up a night market aimed at renovating the age-old market and creating a new tourist attraction.
17/06/2020
Among ancient items under the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), the last feudal dynasty in Vietnam, is a set of nine tripod cauldrons, which was recognised as national treasures in 2012.
04/06/2020
Huyen Khong Pagoda, also known as Huyen Khong Son Trung or Huyen Khong 1, is in Huong Tra outlying district of Hue City, Thua Thien-Hue Province.
16/04/2020
With the arrival of April, the ancient capital of Hue has been brought to life with colourful displays of Hoa Diep Vang, also known by their scientific name of Caesalpinia ferrea, serving to brighten up the historic city.
13/03/2020
As Hue city, Thua Thien-Hue province is peaceful and boasts stunning ancient architecture, many tourists love cyclo tour to enjoy natural beauty in the former imperial city.
09/03/2020
Located on Ha Khe Hill, on the northen bank of the Huong River, some 5km from the downtown area of Hue, Thien Mu was the oldest pagoda, the capital of Viet Nam under the Nguyen dynasty (1802-1945).
15/10/2019
Hue City in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has planned to open an environmentally-friendly bike service to serve tourists.
31/08/2019
Being the first and oldest high school in Vietnam, Quoc Hoc (National high school) was originally the school for children from royal and noble families.
11/08/2019
Thien Mu pagoda, which is also known as Linh Mu, lies on a hill overlooking the picturesque Huong (Perfume) river in Hue city in central Vietnam.
03/08/2019
Portal provides useful information about central province and city of Hue to local and foreign tourists.
30/07/2019
Agoda has identified a Vietnamese city where travelers can “find it all” in little more than a weekend away – Hue!
19/06/2019
When the sky gets dark, colorful boats start lighting up Huong river, creating impressive scenery in the central province of Thua Thien–Hue.
06/05/2019
Referring to Thua Thien - Hue, tourists often think of palaces, temples, tombs. Not only that, the poetic and slow life there is also loved by many people.
02/05/2019
Luc Bo Cultural Space in Hue Citadel in the central city of Hue used to be Phu Phu chinh (the office of the highest ranking mandarins supporting a young king in dealing with national affairs) in the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).