Free entry to famous Hue lakeicon
05/09/2020

Free entry to famous Hue lake

Tinh Tam Lake, a famous landscape in Hue Citadel has been opened for free to visitors.

 
Rice with salt: A delicacy of Hue imperial city

Rice with salt: A delicacy of Hue imperial city

31/08/2020
Hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers

Hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers

22/07/2020
Hue to open Dong Ba night marketicon

Hue to open Dong Ba night market

TRAVEL
13/07/2020

More than 4,000sq.m at the bus station next to Dong Ba market, a renowned market in the central city of Hue, will be used to set up a night market aimed at renovating the age-old market and creating a new tourist attraction.

Nine tripod cauldrons of Nguyen dynastyicon

Nine tripod cauldrons of Nguyen dynasty

TRAVEL
17/06/2020

Among ancient items under the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), the last feudal dynasty in Vietnam, is a set of nine tripod cauldrons, which was recognised as national treasures in 2012.

A peaceful highlight in Hueicon

A peaceful highlight in Hue

TRAVEL
04/06/2020

Huyen Khong Pagoda, also known as Huyen Khong Son Trung or Huyen Khong 1, is in Huong Tra outlying district of Hue City, Thua Thien-Hue Province. 

April sees flowers bloom throughout the streets of Hueicon

April sees flowers bloom throughout the streets of Hue

TRAVEL
16/04/2020

With the arrival of April, the ancient capital of Hue has been brought to life with colourful displays of Hoa Diep Vang, also known by their scientific name of Caesalpinia ferrea, serving to brighten up the historic city.

Cyclo tour around Hue cityicon

Cyclo tour around Hue city

PHOTOS
13/03/2020

As Hue city, Thua Thien-Hue province is peaceful and boasts stunning ancient architecture, many tourists love cyclo tour to enjoy natural beauty in the former imperial city.

Thien Mu pagoda – oldest pagoda in former capital of Hueicon

Thien Mu pagoda – oldest pagoda in former capital of Hue

TRAVEL
09/03/2020

Located on Ha Khe Hill, on the northen bank of the Huong River, some 5km from the downtown area of Hue, Thien Mu was the oldest pagoda, the capital of Viet Nam under the Nguyen dynasty (1802-1945).

Hue City to launch bike tourism serviceicon

Hue City to launch bike tourism service

TRAVEL
15/10/2019

Hue City in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has planned to open an environmentally-friendly bike service to serve tourists.

Quoc Hoc Hue - Century Old High Schoolicon

Quoc Hoc Hue - Century Old High School

PHOTOS
31/08/2019

Being the first and oldest high school in Vietnam, Quoc Hoc (National high school) was originally the school for children from royal and noble families.

Thien Mu pagoda, one of the oldest, holiest sites in Hueicon

Thien Mu pagoda, one of the oldest, holiest sites in Hue

TRAVEL
11/08/2019

Thien Mu pagoda, which is also known as Linh Mu, lies on a hill overlooking the picturesque Huong (Perfume) river in Hue city in central Vietnam.

Hue opens tourism portalicon

Hue opens tourism portal

TRAVEL
03/08/2019

Portal provides useful information about central province and city of Hue to local and foreign tourists.

‘Eat, Pray, Love’ in the ancient capital city Hueicon

‘Eat, Pray, Love’ in the ancient capital city Hue

TRAVEL
30/07/2019

Agoda has identified a Vietnamese city where travelers can “find it all” in little more than a weekend away – Hue!

Huong river’s charm by nighticon

Huong river’s charm by night

TRAVEL
19/06/2019

When the sky gets dark, colorful boats start lighting up Huong river, creating impressive scenery in the central province of Thua Thien–Hue.

The beauty of Chuon Lagoonicon

The beauty of Chuon Lagoon

PHOTOS
06/05/2019

Referring to Thua Thien - Hue, tourists often think of palaces, temples, tombs. Not only that, the poetic and slow life there is also loved by many people.

A visit to Hue's Luc Bo Cultural Spaceicon

A visit to Hue's Luc Bo Cultural Space

TRAVEL
02/05/2019

Luc Bo Cultural Space in Hue Citadel in the central city of Hue used to be Phu Phu chinh (the office of the highest ranking mandarins supporting a young king in dealing with national affairs) in the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
