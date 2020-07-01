Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

12/07/2020 00:52:36 (GMT +7)

tag
 

human resources

tin tức về human resources mới nhất

To mechanize Vietnam's agriculture, tractor drivers also need to be trainedicon
SOCIETY9 giờ trước0

To mechanize Vietnam's agriculture, tractor drivers also need to be trained

In order to mechanize agriculture, Vietnam needs to have skilled labor force, experts say. Many workers in agricultural production need to be trained or should obtain degrees.

 
Practice-based training needed to produce high-quality tourism staff for Vietnam

Practice-based training needed to produce high-quality tourism staff for Vietnam

icon13 giờ trước0
To pave the way for attracting giants

To pave the way for attracting giants

icon01/07/20200
Recruitment demand in IT industry quadruplesicon

Recruitment demand in IT industry quadruples

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/06/2020

The recruitment demand of the IT industry has quadrupled after a decade, according to the report “Information Technology Human Resources of the 2010s and 2020" released by VietnamWorks, 

IT engineer a “hot" job in Vietnamicon

IT engineer a “hot" job in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/04/2020

Human resources in the information technology (IT) sector have been head-hunted in large numbers by both Vietnamese and foreign employers since the beginning of this year.

Vietnam lags behind high-income nations in digital skills and AIicon

Vietnam lags behind high-income nations in digital skills and AI

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/03/2020

There is a widening gap of digital skills, especially in AI, between Vietnam and high-income nations, according to the 2020 Global Talent Competitiveness Index.

Prospects for growth remain positive among Vietnam’s CEOs: PwCicon

Prospects for growth remain positive among Vietnam’s CEOs: PwC

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

Vietnam’s prospects for growth remain positive despite record pessimism among chief executive officers (CEOs) about the global economy, said PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Vietnam in a statement.

Fairness must be guaranteed in use of natural resourcesicon

Fairness must be guaranteed in use of natural resources

SOCIETY
22/12/2019

Dang Hung Vo, former Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, talks about solutions to unleash the private sector’s potential.

Start-ups must ‘go global’, says Grab’s Vietnam chieficon

Start-ups must ‘go global’, says Grab’s Vietnam chief

BUSINESS
10/12/2019

Overcoming human resources problems, understanding local cultures and finding reliable partners are needed for Vietnamese start-ups to “go global,” the CEO of Grab Financial Group Vietnam Nguyen Tuan Anh has said.

Meeting Industry 4.0 workforce demandsicon

Meeting Industry 4.0 workforce demands

BUSINESS
10/12/2019

Human resources is considered a key factor for a country in the process of digital transformation and trying to catch up with Industry 4.0. 

MOU on human resource development with Japan’s Kanagawa Prefecture inkedicon

MOU on human resource development with Japan’s Kanagawa Prefecture inked

POLITICS
20/11/2019

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs and leaders of Japan’s Kanagawa Prefecture sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on human resource development, Ha Noi, November 19, 2019.

Impacts of the sharing economyicon

Impacts of the sharing economy

BUSINESS
25/10/2019

The sharing economy has brought countless benefits to the market, economy, consumers, as well as governments which set down the path of implementation.

Japan ICT Day connects Vietnamese, Japanese firmsicon

Japan ICT Day connects Vietnamese, Japanese firms

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/10/2019

Vietnamese and Japanese firms shared information about and cooperation experience in new technologies during Japan ICT Day 2019 that opened in the central city of Da Nang on October 22.

Local universities struggle to find ways to developicon

Local universities struggle to find ways to develop

SOCIETY
14/08/2019

Local universities play an important role in providing human resources to provinces. However, many of them are at risk of closure as they cannot adapt to new circumstances.

Vietnam craving for high-qualified manpower in tourism industryicon

Vietnam craving for high-qualified manpower in tourism industry

TRAVEL
30/07/2019

The tourism industry demands an additional 40,000 workers annually but the number of people majoring in tourism is merely around 15,000 per year.

Recruitment demand for senior positions growing in Vietnamicon

Recruitment demand for senior positions growing in Vietnam

BUSINESS
15/07/2019

The human resources industry in Vietnam is developing strongly, fuelled by multinational companies’ growing demand for expanding and setting up their production chains in the country, according to Adecco Vietnam.

Red ink still dominates at State-owned enterprises in Vietnamicon

Red ink still dominates at State-owned enterprises in Vietnam

BUSINESS
10/07/2019

At the Viet Nam Industrial Construction Corporation (Vinaincon)’s annual general meeting this year a report from its supervisory board said the company achieved only 77.5 per cent of its revenue target in 2018.

Vietnamese, Japanese Prime Ministers hold talksicon

Vietnamese, Japanese Prime Ministers hold talks

POLITICS
01/07/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on July 1 as part of his attendance at the G20 Summit and visit to Japan.

Tourist schools receive big training orders as travel firms lack workersicon

Tourist schools receive big training orders as travel firms lack workers

SOCIETY
23/04/2019

Travel firms now tend to place orders for workers directly with training establishments, as some schools say the number of graduates ordered by travel firms has been increasing by 5,000 each year.

Efforts made to develop human resources in climate change studiesicon

Efforts made to develop human resources in climate change studies

VIDEO
13/04/2019

Vietnam is among the world’s most vulnerable countries to climate change, with massive exposure to natural hazards.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 