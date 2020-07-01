human resources
In order to mechanize agriculture, Vietnam needs to have skilled labor force, experts say. Many workers in agricultural production need to be trained or should obtain degrees.
09/06/2020
The recruitment demand of the IT industry has quadrupled after a decade, according to the report “Information Technology Human Resources of the 2010s and 2020" released by VietnamWorks,
28/04/2020
Human resources in the information technology (IT) sector have been head-hunted in large numbers by both Vietnamese and foreign employers since the beginning of this year.
14/03/2020
There is a widening gap of digital skills, especially in AI, between Vietnam and high-income nations, according to the 2020 Global Talent Competitiveness Index.
24/02/2020
Vietnam’s prospects for growth remain positive despite record pessimism among chief executive officers (CEOs) about the global economy, said PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Vietnam in a statement.
22/12/2019
Dang Hung Vo, former Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, talks about solutions to unleash the private sector’s potential.
10/12/2019
Overcoming human resources problems, understanding local cultures and finding reliable partners are needed for Vietnamese start-ups to “go global,” the CEO of Grab Financial Group Vietnam Nguyen Tuan Anh has said.
10/12/2019
Human resources is considered a key factor for a country in the process of digital transformation and trying to catch up with Industry 4.0.
20/11/2019
The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs and leaders of Japan’s Kanagawa Prefecture sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on human resource development, Ha Noi, November 19, 2019.
25/10/2019
The sharing economy has brought countless benefits to the market, economy, consumers, as well as governments which set down the path of implementation.
23/10/2019
Vietnamese and Japanese firms shared information about and cooperation experience in new technologies during Japan ICT Day 2019 that opened in the central city of Da Nang on October 22.
14/08/2019
Local universities play an important role in providing human resources to provinces. However, many of them are at risk of closure as they cannot adapt to new circumstances.
30/07/2019
The tourism industry demands an additional 40,000 workers annually but the number of people majoring in tourism is merely around 15,000 per year.
15/07/2019
The human resources industry in Vietnam is developing strongly, fuelled by multinational companies’ growing demand for expanding and setting up their production chains in the country, according to Adecco Vietnam.
10/07/2019
At the Viet Nam Industrial Construction Corporation (Vinaincon)’s annual general meeting this year a report from its supervisory board said the company achieved only 77.5 per cent of its revenue target in 2018.
01/07/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on July 1 as part of his attendance at the G20 Summit and visit to Japan.
23/04/2019
Travel firms now tend to place orders for workers directly with training establishments, as some schools say the number of graduates ordered by travel firms has been increasing by 5,000 each year.
13/04/2019
Vietnam is among the world’s most vulnerable countries to climate change, with massive exposure to natural hazards.