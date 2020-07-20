Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Covid-19
Human Rights

Meeting with PM Phan Van Khai opens way for Internet to enter Vietnamicon
FEATURE4 giờ trước0

Meeting with PM Phan Van Khai opens way for Internet to enter Vietnam

The Internet was introduced to Vietnam quite late compared to other countries in Southeast Asia. 

 
Vietnam actively engages in UN Human Rights Council’s 44th session

Vietnam actively engages in UN Human Rights Council’s 44th session

icon20/07/20200
Ultimate value of human rights is protecting human lives

Ultimate value of human rights is protecting human lives

icon02/05/20200
UN High Commissioner lauds Vietnam’s human rights achievementsicon

UN High Commissioner lauds Vietnam’s human rights achievements

POLITICS
19/02/2020

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on February 18 applauded the achievements Vietnam has recently recorded in the field of human rights.

Protection of Vietnamese citizens abroad: A highlighticon

Protection of Vietnamese citizens abroad: A highlight

SOCIETY
31/12/2019

Facing unpredictable developments of many regions in the world, the protection of citizens has always been carried out by Vietnam under the motto "Active, timely, quick and effective protection".

International community highly appreciates Vietnam's efforts to ensure human rightsicon

International community highly appreciates Vietnam's efforts to ensure human rights

SOCIETY
30/12/2019

The most outstanding event in 2019 is Vietnam’s completion of the third cycle Universal Periodic Review (UPR) with very positive results.

Public-utility telecommunication policy: Narrowing the gap of information enjoyment among regionsicon

Public-utility telecommunication policy: Narrowing the gap of information enjoyment among regions

SOCIETY
26/12/2019

Ensuring the right to information for all people is a consistent policy of the Vietnamese State so far, that is clearly stated in the Constitution and laws.

Protection of citizens: Top goal of migration managementicon

Protection of citizens: Top goal of migration management

SOCIETY
26/12/2019

Article 17 of the 2013 Constitution states: "Vietnamese citizens living abroad are protected by the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam".

For a safe, developed environment for women and childrenicon

For a safe, developed environment for women and children

FEATURE
25/12/2019

Vietnam has always committed and determined to promote implementation of human rights of women and children. Let's review the progress in the approach, the legal system ... related to this field in recent years.

Gradually internalizing international labor standards to comply with labor commitmentsicon

Gradually internalizing international labor standards to comply with labor commitments

SOCIETY
24/12/2019

The progressive provisions of the revised Labor Code will bring many benefits to Vietnam when it implements new-generation free trade agreements (FTA).

Religious freedom in Vietnam has changed a loticon

Religious freedom in Vietnam has changed a lot

SOCIETY
24/12/2019

Respecting and ensuring human rights and civil rights, including religious freedom, is a consistent policy of the Party and State of Vietnam.

Human rights are the goal, the driving force for national developmenticon

Human rights are the goal, the driving force for national development

SOCIETY
24/12/2019

In the process of comprehensive renovation of the country, human rights have been expanded. Human rights are not only a goal but also a driving force for national development.

Vietnam on verge of joining high human development groupicon

Vietnam on verge of joining high human development group

SOCIETY
23/12/2019

Vietnam is among the countries with the highest human development index (HDI) (0.63) and needs just 0.007 more points to be in the group of high HDI countries, according to a report from the UNDP.

Hunger eradication and poverty reduction to ensure sustainable human rights implementationicon

Hunger eradication and poverty reduction to ensure sustainable human rights implementation

SOCIETY
21/12/2019

The Prime Minister has signed Decision No. 1722/QD-TTg approving the national target program on sustainable poverty reduction for the 2016 – 2020 period, which has added motivation for poverty reduction in Vietnam.

Vietnam actively contributes to drafting resolutions and co-sponsoring many initiativesicon

Vietnam actively contributes to drafting resolutions and co-sponsoring many initiatives

SOCIETY
21/12/2019

Recently, at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva (Switzerland), the United Nations Human Rights Council (UN) conducted its final discussions, passing 37 Resolutions and the Presidential Statement at the 42nd session.

Vietnam actively integrates with the world in ensuring human rightsicon

Vietnam actively integrates with the world in ensuring human rights

SOCIETY
21/12/2019

Vietnam has achieved many successes in socio-economic development, contributing to maintaining regional and international peace and stability, and creating an important basis and prerequisite to ensure and enforce human rights.

Promote the role of all parties in collective labor agreementsicon

Promote the role of all parties in collective labor agreements

SOCIETY
20/12/2019

Negotiating and signing collective labor agreements (CLAs) by professional category is among the trends to perform the duties of representing and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of trade union members and workers.

Food and clothes - the basis for ensuring human rights in ethnic minority and mountainous areasicon

Food and clothes - the basis for ensuring human rights in ethnic minority and mountainous areas

SOCIETY
20/12/2019

In the 2012-2015 period, the State will allocate free seeds and fertilizers to help poor households and ethnic minority households develop food production and thus solving food shortages.

Human rights are the essence of our regimeicon

Human rights are the essence of our regime

SOCIETY
20/12/2019

During more than 30 years of renovation, although the country have faced many difficulties, the social security policy has always received special attention.


 

Promulgating laws to concretize Vietnam's consistent guidelines on freedom of belief and religionicon

Promulgating laws to concretize Vietnam's consistent guidelines on freedom of belief and religion

SOCIETY
19/12/2019

The promulgation of the Law on Beliefs and Religions affirms that Vietnam actively participates in international integration, completes its law on beliefs and religions to concretize its consistent guidelines on freedom of belief and religion.

 
 
