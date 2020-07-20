Human Rights
tin tức về Human Rights mới nhất
icon
The Internet was introduced to Vietnam quite late compared to other countries in Southeast Asia.
icon POLITICS
19/02/2020
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on February 18 applauded the achievements Vietnam has recently recorded in the field of human rights.
icon SOCIETY
31/12/2019
Facing unpredictable developments of many regions in the world, the protection of citizens has always been carried out by Vietnam under the motto "Active, timely, quick and effective protection".
icon SOCIETY
30/12/2019
The most outstanding event in 2019 is Vietnam’s completion of the third cycle Universal Periodic Review (UPR) with very positive results.
icon SOCIETY
26/12/2019
Ensuring the right to information for all people is a consistent policy of the Vietnamese State so far, that is clearly stated in the Constitution and laws.
icon SOCIETY
26/12/2019
Article 17 of the 2013 Constitution states: "Vietnamese citizens living abroad are protected by the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam".
icon FEATURE
25/12/2019
Vietnam has always committed and determined to promote implementation of human rights of women and children. Let's review the progress in the approach, the legal system ... related to this field in recent years.
icon SOCIETY
24/12/2019
The progressive provisions of the revised Labor Code will bring many benefits to Vietnam when it implements new-generation free trade agreements (FTA).
icon SOCIETY
24/12/2019
Respecting and ensuring human rights and civil rights, including religious freedom, is a consistent policy of the Party and State of Vietnam.
icon SOCIETY
24/12/2019
In the process of comprehensive renovation of the country, human rights have been expanded. Human rights are not only a goal but also a driving force for national development.
icon SOCIETY
23/12/2019
Vietnam is among the countries with the highest human development index (HDI) (0.63) and needs just 0.007 more points to be in the group of high HDI countries, according to a report from the UNDP.
icon SOCIETY
21/12/2019
The Prime Minister has signed Decision No. 1722/QD-TTg approving the national target program on sustainable poverty reduction for the 2016 – 2020 period, which has added motivation for poverty reduction in Vietnam.
icon SOCIETY
21/12/2019
Recently, at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva (Switzerland), the United Nations Human Rights Council (UN) conducted its final discussions, passing 37 Resolutions and the Presidential Statement at the 42nd session.
icon SOCIETY
21/12/2019
Vietnam has achieved many successes in socio-economic development, contributing to maintaining regional and international peace and stability, and creating an important basis and prerequisite to ensure and enforce human rights.
icon SOCIETY
20/12/2019
Negotiating and signing collective labor agreements (CLAs) by professional category is among the trends to perform the duties of representing and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of trade union members and workers.
icon SOCIETY
20/12/2019
In the 2012-2015 period, the State will allocate free seeds and fertilizers to help poor households and ethnic minority households develop food production and thus solving food shortages.
icon SOCIETY
20/12/2019
During more than 30 years of renovation, although the country have faced many difficulties, the social security policy has always received special attention.
icon SOCIETY
19/12/2019
The promulgation of the Law on Beliefs and Religions affirms that Vietnam actively participates in international integration, completes its law on beliefs and religions to concretize its consistent guidelines on freedom of belief and religion.