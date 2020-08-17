Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

18/08/2020 21:12:50 (GMT +7)

tag
 

human trafficking

tin tức về human trafficking mới nhất

Two foreigners sentenced for illegally sending people abroadicon
SOCIETY17/08/20200

Two foreigners sentenced for illegally sending people abroad

The Hanoi People’s Court on August 14 sentenced two foreigners to 15 months imprisonment for illegally taking people abroad.

 
Survivors of trafficking will receive health insurance cards free

Survivors of trafficking will receive health insurance cards free

icon03/08/20200
British Embassy initiates anti-human trafficking campaign in Vietnam

British Embassy initiates anti-human trafficking campaign in Vietnam

icon31/07/20200
French, Belgian police arrest 26 people involved in deaths of 39 Vietnamese in UKicon

French, Belgian police arrest 26 people involved in deaths of 39 Vietnamese in UK

SOCIETY
28/05/2020

The French prosecutor's office said on Wednesday that 26 people had been arrested in France and Belgium in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese citizens found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex,

Cambodian fled to Vietnam after being trafficked to Chinaicon

Cambodian fled to Vietnam after being trafficked to China

SOCIETY
16/04/2020

A Cambodian woman has been found wandering lost in Thanh Hoa Province, Vietnam after she was tricked and trafficked to China.

UK supports Vietnam in fight against human traffickingicon

UK supports Vietnam in fight against human trafficking

SOCIETY
05/03/2020

The British Embassy in Vietnam has coordinated with Vietnamese relevant agencies to carry out communication activities since March to raise public awareness of human trafficking prevention and combat.

German police probe into Vietnamese migrant smuggling ringicon

German police probe into Vietnamese migrant smuggling ring

SOCIETY
04/03/2020

German police have busted a Vietnamese migrant smuggling ring and arrested six suspects, the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany confirmed.

Chinese men detained for child smugglingicon

Chinese men detained for child smuggling

SOCIETY
19/12/2019

Two Chinese men have been detained for human trafficking in Quang Ninh Province.

Vietnam, Russia enhance cooperation in crime combaticon

Vietnam, Russia enhance cooperation in crime combat

POLITICS
04/12/2019

Minister of Public Security, General To Lam and Director of the Russian National Guard General Victor Zolotov held talks in Hanoi on December 3.

Nearly 3,500 Vietnamese trafficked over past six yearsicon

Nearly 3,500 Vietnamese trafficked over past six years

SOCIETY
30/11/2019

As many as 3,476 Vietnamese people have become victims of trafficking since 2013, with over 90 percent of them women and children.

UK envoy says to visit families of truck victimsicon

UK envoy says to visit families of truck victims

POLITICS
28/11/2019

British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has said that he plans to visit the affected communities to express his condolences to families of 39 Vietnamese victims found in Essex, the UK last month.

Vietnam awaiting for UK court's decision to bring 39 lorry victims' bodies homeicon

Vietnam awaiting for UK court's decision to bring 39 lorry victims' bodies home

SOCIETY
25/11/2019

Vietnam and the United Kingdom were "in the process of completing" legal and technical procedures to repatriate the bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants who died near London late last month, 

NA deputies listen to report on UK lorry tragedyicon

NA deputies listen to report on UK lorry tragedy

POLITICS
05/11/2019

National Assembly (NA) General Secretary Nguyen Hanh Phuc on November 5 delivered an initial report to deputies on Vietnam’s response to issues related to Vietnamese victims in the recent lorry tragedy in Essex, the UK.

British Ambassador shares condolences over Essex lorry tragedyicon

British Ambassador shares condolences over Essex lorry tragedy

POLITICS
02/11/2019

British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has expressed his condolences after Essex police announced that they believe the victims who were found dead in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, the UK, are Vietnamese.

Essex lorry deaths a great humanitarian tragedy: Foreign Ministry spokespersonicon

Essex lorry deaths a great humanitarian tragedy: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

POLITICS
02/11/2019

After the UK police’s announcement on late November 1 that the victims in the Essex lorry case are thought to be Vietnamese, spokesperson of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said that this is a great humanitarian tragedy.

Chinese official affirms working closely with Vietnam in truck death caseicon

Chinese official affirms working closely with Vietnam in truck death case

POLITICS
29/10/2019

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Geng Shuang on October 28 firmed that the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam is keeping close contacts with Vietnamese agencies for the case of 39 people found dead in a container truck in the UK.

Number of criminal cases decreases in 2019icon

Number of criminal cases decreases in 2019

POLITICS
04/09/2019

Although the number of criminal cases has been decreasing, work is needed to rein in social crime, attendees heard at a meeting organised by the National Assembly (NA)’s Judicial Committee held in Hanoi yesterday.

5.6 percent of Vietnamese children face risk of traffickingicon

5.6 percent of Vietnamese children face risk of trafficking

SOCIETY
14/08/2019

About 5.6 per cent of Vietnamese children are at risk of trafficking according to results of a nationwide survey.

13th ADMM issues declaration on securityicon

13th ADMM issues declaration on security

POLITICS
12/07/2019

Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich attended the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday, which ended with a joint declaration on security.

Thanh Hoa police bust illegal emigration ringicon

Thanh Hoa police bust illegal emigration ring

SOCIETY
01/07/2019

Thanh Hoa police announced that they have detained a woman for illegally sending workers overseas.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 