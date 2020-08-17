human trafficking
tin tức về human trafficking mới nhất
The Hanoi People’s Court on August 14 sentenced two foreigners to 15 months imprisonment for illegally taking people abroad.
28/05/2020
The French prosecutor's office said on Wednesday that 26 people had been arrested in France and Belgium in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese citizens found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex,
16/04/2020
A Cambodian woman has been found wandering lost in Thanh Hoa Province, Vietnam after she was tricked and trafficked to China.
05/03/2020
The British Embassy in Vietnam has coordinated with Vietnamese relevant agencies to carry out communication activities since March to raise public awareness of human trafficking prevention and combat.
04/03/2020
German police have busted a Vietnamese migrant smuggling ring and arrested six suspects, the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany confirmed.
19/12/2019
Two Chinese men have been detained for human trafficking in Quang Ninh Province.
04/12/2019
Minister of Public Security, General To Lam and Director of the Russian National Guard General Victor Zolotov held talks in Hanoi on December 3.
30/11/2019
As many as 3,476 Vietnamese people have become victims of trafficking since 2013, with over 90 percent of them women and children.
28/11/2019
British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has said that he plans to visit the affected communities to express his condolences to families of 39 Vietnamese victims found in Essex, the UK last month.
25/11/2019
Vietnam and the United Kingdom were "in the process of completing" legal and technical procedures to repatriate the bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants who died near London late last month,
05/11/2019
National Assembly (NA) General Secretary Nguyen Hanh Phuc on November 5 delivered an initial report to deputies on Vietnam’s response to issues related to Vietnamese victims in the recent lorry tragedy in Essex, the UK.
02/11/2019
British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has expressed his condolences after Essex police announced that they believe the victims who were found dead in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, the UK, are Vietnamese.
02/11/2019
After the UK police’s announcement on late November 1 that the victims in the Essex lorry case are thought to be Vietnamese, spokesperson of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said that this is a great humanitarian tragedy.
29/10/2019
Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Geng Shuang on October 28 firmed that the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam is keeping close contacts with Vietnamese agencies for the case of 39 people found dead in a container truck in the UK.
04/09/2019
Although the number of criminal cases has been decreasing, work is needed to rein in social crime, attendees heard at a meeting organised by the National Assembly (NA)’s Judicial Committee held in Hanoi yesterday.
14/08/2019
About 5.6 per cent of Vietnamese children are at risk of trafficking according to results of a nationwide survey.
12/07/2019
Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich attended the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday, which ended with a joint declaration on security.
01/07/2019
Thanh Hoa police announced that they have detained a woman for illegally sending workers overseas.