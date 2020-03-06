Huong Giang
tin tức về Huong Giang mới nhất
icon
Hoai Sa, Vietnam’s representative at Miss International Queen 2020, put on a stunning display alongside the other 21 contestants during the semi-final night of the transgender pageant in Thailand on March 5.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/02/2020
Huong Giang and Nhat Ha are among the Vietnamese representatives who enjoyed a strong showing during their participation at Miss International Queen.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/02/2020
H'Hen Nie, Huong Giang, and Huyen My are among the Vietnamese beauties who successfully achieved strong results whilst competing in the Miss Grand Slam beauty competition launched by Global Beauties in recent years.